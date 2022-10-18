ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

As the Mississippi River plunges, the Army Corps is building a 1,500-foot-wide levee to keep salt water out of drinking water

By Rachel Ramirez, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Rare 300-foot whaleback boat discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior

The wreckage of a rare boat — one of the last of its kind to be located — has been identified at the bottom of Lake Superior in Michigan. Researchers with the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovered the 292-foot vessel 35 miles off Vermilion Point and confirmed it is Barge 129, one of only 44 whalebacks ever made. A distinctive vessel that plied the Great Lakes in the late 19th century, the whaleback had an unusual design of curved sides and pointed bows said to look like the snout of a pig.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy