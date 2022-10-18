CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Leon Flach scored his first goal of the season on Thursday night in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the top-seeded Philadelphia Union beat fifth-seeded Cincinnati 1-0. Philadelphia, which is unbeaten at Subaru Park this year (13-0-5), will face the winner of Sunday’s New York City FC-Montreal match in the conference finals.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO