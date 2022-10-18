ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia Union advance to Eastern Conference finals

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Leon Flach scored his first goal of the season on Thursday night in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the top-seeded Philadelphia Union beat fifth-seeded Cincinnati 1-0. Philadelphia, which is unbeaten at Subaru Park this year (13-0-5), will face the winner of Sunday’s New York City FC-Montreal match in the conference finals.
WFMZ-TV Online

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

E_Valdez 2 (). DP_New York 2, Houston 0. LOB_New York 5, Houston 5. 2B_Donaldson (1). HR_Bregman (1). Loáisiga pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. HBP_Severino (Maldonado). Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, Mike Muchlinski; Left, Chris Conroy. T_3:16. A_41,700 (41,168).
