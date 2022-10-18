The land bank is an inventory of 4,630 vacant lots, buildable parcels, and properties with structures across Wyandotte County acquired by the Unified Government through tax foreclosure and private donation. It is important for our quality of life and financial sustainability that these vacant parcels be brought back to life with new residents, businesses, and other amenities. Please join the Unified Government for an upcoming community conversation to reimagine the future of the land bank and our neighborhoods.

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO