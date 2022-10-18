ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's Talk Land Bank: Community Conversations

The land bank is an inventory of 4,630 vacant lots, buildable parcels, and properties with structures across Wyandotte County acquired by the Unified Government through tax foreclosure and private donation. It is important for our quality of life and financial sustainability that these vacant parcels be brought back to life with new residents, businesses, and other amenities. Please join the Unified Government for an upcoming community conversation to reimagine the future of the land bank and our neighborhoods.
Wyandotte County Housing Summit

The fourth annual Wyandotte County Housing Summit will take place in-person at the HyVee Arena. Attendee registration includes workshops, meals, and a housing summit tee-shirt. Summit Agenda. A networking and exhibitor reception will take place following the closing plenary from 4:30-6pm. Exhibitors will be on hand sharing information and resources...
