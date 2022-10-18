Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Global Supply Chain Woes Have Seen ‘Huge Improvement,' Flexport Founder Says
Global supply chain woes have eased ahead of the holiday season, Flexport founder and co-CEO Ryan Petersen said. Logistics challenges have seen "huge improvement," he said, as ports are less congested and the cost of shipping goods has fallen significantly this year. Flexport topped this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.
Apple Stock Ticks Down on Report of Cut to iPhone 14 Plus Production
Shares of Apple dipped Tuesday after reports that the company is reducing production of its iPhone 14 Plus. One of Apple's manufacturers in China has been instructed to immediately halt production of the iPhone less than two weeks after its debut, according to the report. Shares of Apple dipped Tuesday...
United Shrugs Off Recession Fears as Workers ‘Untethered From the Desk' Fuel Travel Demand
United said unit revenues were up more than 25% from 2019 levels. Airlines have been upbeat about consumer demand despite high inflation. United expects to surpass 2019 margins in the next quarter. United Airlines forecast another profit for the end of the year and said consumer appetite for travel is...
Biden Administration Awards $2.8 Billion in Grants for Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing
The grants are being allocated through the Department of Energy with funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to companies in 12 states. The funding will go toward the creation of battery-grade materials including lithium, graphite and nickel. In all, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act and the...
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Failed Budget and Market Turmoil
Truss was in office for just 44 days, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. For 10 days of her premiership government business was paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On Sept. 23, Truss' finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a so-called "mini-budget" which began a turbulent...
The Typical U.S. Household Is Spending $445 More a Month Due to Inflation. Here's How to Reduce the Bite
Consumer prices rose 8.2% in the last year, according to a September inflation report issued Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's near the highest levels since the early 1980s. Given that inflation rate, consumers are paying $445 more per month to buy the same goods and services...
American Airlines Expects Fourth-Quarter Profit Thanks to Strong Travel Demand
American's revenue rose to a record $13.46 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 13% from 2019 despite flying nearly 10% less. The airline said it expects the strength to continue through the end of the holiday season. American's fuel bill nearly doubled from a year ago to...
U.S. Budget Deficit Cut in Half for Biggest Decrease Ever Amid Covid Spending Declines
The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
