NBC Philadelphia

Global Supply Chain Woes Have Seen ‘Huge Improvement,' Flexport Founder Says

Global supply chain woes have eased ahead of the holiday season, Flexport founder and co-CEO Ryan Petersen said. Logistics challenges have seen "huge improvement," he said, as ports are less congested and the cost of shipping goods has fallen significantly this year. Flexport topped this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.
Apple Stock Ticks Down on Report of Cut to iPhone 14 Plus Production

Shares of Apple dipped Tuesday after reports that the company is reducing production of its iPhone 14 Plus. One of Apple's manufacturers in China has been instructed to immediately halt production of the iPhone less than two weeks after its debut, according to the report. Shares of Apple dipped Tuesday...
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Failed Budget and Market Turmoil

Truss was in office for just 44 days, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. For 10 days of her premiership government business was paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On Sept. 23, Truss' finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a so-called "mini-budget" which began a turbulent...
American Airlines Expects Fourth-Quarter Profit Thanks to Strong Travel Demand

American's revenue rose to a record $13.46 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 13% from 2019 despite flying nearly 10% less. The airline said it expects the strength to continue through the end of the holiday season. American's fuel bill nearly doubled from a year ago to...
U.S. Budget Deficit Cut in Half for Biggest Decrease Ever Amid Covid Spending Declines

The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...

