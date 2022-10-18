Read full article on original website
These websites bring you your favorite retro games for free, without downloading or installing anything
Retro is back in fashion. For many games, both large productions and independents, that are released today, users will continue to have a special affection for retro games. And it is that, for many, the games of the past were much better than the games of today, more entertaining, without lootboxes or infinite DLCs with which to get people’s money. Although most of these games have unfortunately fallen into oblivion, there are many ways to play them again on our computer. And today we are going to see some of the best we can find.
which one is better for my pc
Today most mid-high range desktop computers incorporate a WiFi card on the motherboard, this WiFi card is internal but its antennas are external, in fact, many motherboards provide an antenna base to maximize the received coverage . In the case of laptops, they all have a PCIe Wi-Fi card attached on board, and internal antennas that run along the bottom of the laptop to maximize wireless coverage. What kind of WiFi cards are best for my PC? The external ones or the internal ones? Next, we are going to explain in which cases one or the other is worth it.
How to keep the router on if the power goes out with a UPS
There are currently three different technologies in UPSs, depending on the level of protection we want:. offline: this type supplies electrical current without any filtering of voltage and current to connected devices. If you buy one of this type, you should know that they do not incorporate an AVR and are the cheapest. It will only start to work when it detects a power outage, then its batteries will come into operation to continue powering the devices for a few minutes. The switching time (from electric light to battery) is somewhat longer than in other types, so devices that are very sensitive to small outages could suddenly turn off due to this “reaction” time. They are ideal for areas where there are very few power outages, although our recommendation is that you better buy an in-line type.
Buy second-hand graphics card, where is it safer?
Now that the graphics card mining bubble has burst, the second hand market He has taken over these, and at fairly good prices. For this reason, now is an excellent time to update your Graphic card buying a semi-new one in the second-hand market, but where would it be more advisable to do it to have guarantee that the product is in good condition? Well, as we have explained to you before, the graphics cards used for mining may not be in very good condition.
Are you going to buy the AirPods Pro 2? Check this out first, you’ll appreciate it.
One of the latest products that the Cupertino company has launched on the market are the second generation AirPods Pro, and that is that, after 3 years since the launch of the first version, it was time for them to be renewed. Well, in this post we are going to tell you both the good and the bad about these headphones, so that, before buying them, you can know all their details.
Windows 95 is finally available on macOS and Linux, it’s the end of 27 years of waiting
The talented Felix Rieseberg has updated his emulation of Windows 95 to offer it on macOS and Linux, in addition to Windows. On his Github page, the character also offers an emulation of MacOS 8. At a time when iOS and Android are making the headlines in high-tech news, a...
Cheap Samsung A33 5G: where to buy it at the best price?
The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone has been available for purchase in France since April 1, 2022. New processor, AI-powered cameras, large 6.4″ screen, two-day battery life and 5G connectivity, the smartphone has it all. to please. Where to buy it at the best price?. It was on March...
This will have to pay to share an account on Netflix, is it still worth it?
Undoubtedly, the vast majority of us have Netflix thanks to the fact that we share the subscription. This possibility has always been offered by the company. And she’s even joked about it in some of her own series, so it’s never been a problem for her, until now. For a little over a year, the company has been threatening users with ending the account sharing function, although it has not finished making a move, until now. And it is that, finally, we already know how much it is going to cost us to share our account with other people, making us rethink if it is still worth it.
which one to choose to mount a Netflix at home?
We currently have many options for enjoy streaming movies and seriesplatforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ They offer us a great variety. However, to be able to access all the content we have to contract each and every one of them, which makes the annual cost skyrocket. Many users are resorting to assembling at home a NAS serverand use some program to comfortably view all the multimedia content of the server, today we are going to explain the main characteristics and differences of the three most popular: Plex, JellyFin and Emby.
How Soon Can I Obtain a Credit Card?
Credit cards make it simpler to pay payments and make purchases while also assisting with credit building. Even incentives on your purchases, like miles or points, are offered by certain credit cards. You may be wondering how long it takes to acquire a credit card if you’ve never applied for...
is the worst for your home WiFi
All of us use WiFi networks at home to connect to the Internet wirelessly, from our laptops, smartphones, tablets and we can even connect Smart TV and any home automation device. On many occasions we have little coverage at home, and we decide to put WiFi repeaters, thinking that this can solve the problem. Next, we will explain what are the main mistakes you make and what really is the worst for WiFi From home.
discounted laptop with latest generation processor and SSD drive
One of the main advantages offered by a laptop compared to a desktop computer, are the mobility capabilities that it offers us. We can always take it with us either for professional, personal, or leisure reasons. In addition, if we manage to buy it with a significant discount as is the case at hand, all the better.
Has your keyboard started to malfunction? Fix it with this program
Users who usually spend many hours in front of the computer, once they have become accustomed to a type of keyboard, they have a hard time changing it. Some, in fact, opt for old keyboards, like the ones IBM made for the first PCs to hit the market. These keyboards do not incorporate the Windows key since it was not incorporated until Windows 95 was launched on the market. Thanks to SharpKeys, any other key on the keyboard can be configured to act as the Windows key.
A new version of Ubuntu arrives, the Linux that you should NOT install
Beyond Windows, users who want a faster, more private and stable operating system often go for Linux. This system is positioned as one of the main alternatives to Windows, increasingly popular given the problems with which Windows 11 has arrived on the market. But, within this ecosystem, we can find a large number of different editions, what we know as Linux distributions, each with a number of features to suit most users. And one of the best known is Ubuntu.
Improve your PC or laptop with these 1 TB SSD for less than 100 Euros
Something as simple as changing your storage unit can significantly increase system performance. SSDs allow for lower load times, especially when it comes to gaming. Well, we bring you three excellent 1TB SSD hard drives of capacity they have up to 38% discount. We start with a Samsung 870 QVO,...
It’s here! Apple just introduced the 10th generation iPad
The only iPad model that remained to update its design was just this one, well, here we have the revolution that many users were crying out for. This 10th generation iPad already has that all-screen design that the iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro boasted. Without a doubt, it is a walk ahead of this model, since it allows those users who do not want to spend a lot of money , have a really attractive team.
Amazon’s best-rated mouse on sale for a limited time
The mouse is one of the most important elements of any computer, especially if we spend many hours in front of the computer and we have not yet adapted keyboard shortcuts to our daily routine to increase our productivity, so we must invest in a quality model like the Logitech G203, a keyboard that is available on Amazon for only 27 euros, which is a 34% discount on its usual price, which is 40.99 euros.
Big flash sale on an Asus Gaming PC at Darty with a reduction of -€530
See you very quickly at Darty to take advantage of an incredible flash sale: the brand is offering a reduction of -530€ on the Asus TUF DASH F15 gaming PC. We explain everything about the offer below. For a few days at Darty, you can take advantage of an...
Windows and Office licenses discounted for Halloween
You are facing one of the best opportunities to buy original Windows and Office licenses at prices that you will not believe. Godeal24 buys wholesale keys from companies that no longer need them (because they have renewed their PCs, for example), they verify that they are working properly and put them back on sale. On the other hand, Godeal24 does not have offices or physical warehouses, something that allows them to save costs and sell as cheaply as possible. In this way, you can buy an original Windows 10 or Microsoft Office license at a more than reasonable price, such as €25.61 for Office 2021 Pro thanks to Godeal24’s Halloween promotion, although if you buy a pack of several keys you can get out for only €13.32 each.
3 ways to erase all the data on your hard drive
Over time we are saving all kinds of data and personal files on the hard drive on our computer. These files are always with us in a safe place on the hard drive until, suddenly, we change computers. That is when we copy them to the new computer and forget about the old one to probably sell it or give it to someone else. In the best of cases, we delete the files normally, or we format the disk thinking that, then, nobody will be able to see our personal files. We are very wrong.
