Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
So you can measure the air quality of your home for less than 30 euros
You can use smart sensors to have all kinds of information about your home. For example temperature, humidity, detect water leaks… There are also motion sensors to detect possible intruders. In this article we are going to talk about something important such as air quality sensors. You will see that they are not that expensive and that you can find cheap options on Amazon.
techunwrapped.com
You can now download The Sims 4 + DLC for free, and you’ll keep them forever!
The Sims is one of EA’s best-known sagas. This title has always been considered “the game for those who don’t like video games”, since its approach, as a life simulator, is capable of engaging anyone for hours in front of the computer. The last installment of this game saw the light of day in 2014, already 8 years ago. Since then it has received a multitude of updates and nearly 60 DLCs full of content so that people do not lack hours of play. And, although it has always been a paid game, from today we will be able to download it for free.
techunwrapped.com
delete objects and people with one click
Both those experienced in relation to the photo editingLike newbies, I’m sure everyone knows programs like Photoshop. This is an Adobe software solution that has been with us for many years and has not stopped improving, as is the case at hand. Basically, the program focuses on offering us...
techunwrapped.com
If you use Windows 10, you have an update waiting for you: install it like this
A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released the first major Windows 11 update, 22H2, for all users of this operating system. This new version has arrived full of changes and new features that were originally planned for release but that, for various reasons, did not arrive on time. But, a few days ago, Microsoft has also launched a new update for all Windows 10 usersan update that has arrived without pain or glory and that hardly anyone has installed yet.
techunwrapped.com
These websites bring you your favorite retro games for free, without downloading or installing anything
Retro is back in fashion. For many games, both large productions and independents, that are released today, users will continue to have a special affection for retro games. And it is that, for many, the games of the past were much better than the games of today, more entertaining, without lootboxes or infinite DLCs with which to get people’s money. Although most of these games have unfortunately fallen into oblivion, there are many ways to play them again on our computer. And today we are going to see some of the best we can find.
techunwrapped.com
discounted laptop with latest generation processor and SSD drive
One of the main advantages offered by a laptop compared to a desktop computer, are the mobility capabilities that it offers us. We can always take it with us either for professional, personal, or leisure reasons. In addition, if we manage to buy it with a significant discount as is the case at hand, all the better.
techunwrapped.com
Amazon’s best-rated mouse on sale for a limited time
The mouse is one of the most important elements of any computer, especially if we spend many hours in front of the computer and we have not yet adapted keyboard shortcuts to our daily routine to increase our productivity, so we must invest in a quality model like the Logitech G203, a keyboard that is available on Amazon for only 27 euros, which is a 34% discount on its usual price, which is 40.99 euros.
techunwrapped.com
which one is better for my pc
Today most mid-high range desktop computers incorporate a WiFi card on the motherboard, this WiFi card is internal but its antennas are external, in fact, many motherboards provide an antenna base to maximize the received coverage . In the case of laptops, they all have a PCIe Wi-Fi card attached on board, and internal antennas that run along the bottom of the laptop to maximize wireless coverage. What kind of WiFi cards are best for my PC? The external ones or the internal ones? Next, we are going to explain in which cases one or the other is worth it.
techunwrapped.com
The Honor X6 arrives in France to face Xiaomi’s Redmi range
Honor announces the arrival in France of the X6, a very affordable smartphone. Developed to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi, it will be sold below 180 euros. Its main argument is its 5000 mAh battery. Even if the technical sheet seems skimpy, the X6 seems to integrate everything you need for a complete experience at a lower cost. Presentations.
techunwrapped.com
Which brand of processors gets hotter, Intel or AMD?
One of the things that all the chips in our computer do, apart from storing, transmitting and processing data, is to generate heat. Well, the latest generations of Intel and AMD processors reach average temperatures at least above normal. 85 °C in the case of the Intel Core 13 and 95 °C if we talk about the AMD Ryzen 7000. Is this something we really need to worry about? Have Intel and AMD given up on this?
techunwrapped.com
Can the Internet Help You Be a Better Business Owner?
Whether you have owned a business for a while now or look to do so soon, what role might the Internet play in it?. In turning to the Internet, you could find myriad of resources at your fingertips. That is to help you be more productive and of course successful.
techunwrapped.com
How to keep the router on if the power goes out with a UPS
There are currently three different technologies in UPSs, depending on the level of protection we want:. offline: this type supplies electrical current without any filtering of voltage and current to connected devices. If you buy one of this type, you should know that they do not incorporate an AVR and are the cheapest. It will only start to work when it detects a power outage, then its batteries will come into operation to continue powering the devices for a few minutes. The switching time (from electric light to battery) is somewhat longer than in other types, so devices that are very sensitive to small outages could suddenly turn off due to this “reaction” time. They are ideal for areas where there are very few power outages, although our recommendation is that you better buy an in-line type.
techunwrapped.com
NAS or Mini PC, what is the best to mount a homemade Netflix?
With the appearance of streaming platforms for access to audiovisual content, shelves full of drawers, movies and series on VHS or DVD have been left behind. However, the big problem with these platforms is that their catalog is circular and there are titles that they go in and out. It is here where build a homemade netflix makes all the sense in the world. We tell you how to do it, except how to get the content.
techunwrapped.com
Improve your PC or laptop with these 1 TB SSD for less than 100 Euros
Something as simple as changing your storage unit can significantly increase system performance. SSDs allow for lower load times, especially when it comes to gaming. Well, we bring you three excellent 1TB SSD hard drives of capacity they have up to 38% discount. We start with a Samsung 870 QVO,...
techunwrapped.com
is the worst for your home WiFi
All of us use WiFi networks at home to connect to the Internet wirelessly, from our laptops, smartphones, tablets and we can even connect Smart TV and any home automation device. On many occasions we have little coverage at home, and we decide to put WiFi repeaters, thinking that this can solve the problem. Next, we will explain what are the main mistakes you make and what really is the worst for WiFi From home.
techunwrapped.com
which one to choose to mount a Netflix at home?
We currently have many options for enjoy streaming movies and seriesplatforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ They offer us a great variety. However, to be able to access all the content we have to contract each and every one of them, which makes the annual cost skyrocket. Many users are resorting to assembling at home a NAS serverand use some program to comfortably view all the multimedia content of the server, today we are going to explain the main characteristics and differences of the three most popular: Plex, JellyFin and Emby.
techunwrapped.com
Are you going to buy the AirPods Pro 2? Check this out first, you’ll appreciate it.
One of the latest products that the Cupertino company has launched on the market are the second generation AirPods Pro, and that is that, after 3 years since the launch of the first version, it was time for them to be renewed. Well, in this post we are going to tell you both the good and the bad about these headphones, so that, before buying them, you can know all their details.
techunwrapped.com
Image Creator is a Microsoft drawing tool supported by artificial intelligence
Microsoft Last week it published a series of tools for creators in Microsoft 365, Bing, and the Edge web browser to help spark people’s imaginations. Now the Redmond giant has decided to go a step further to make one of those tools, ImageCreator of Bing, begin to be rolled out in advance in some select markets and to arrive next month to Microsoft Edge in the same markets.
techunwrapped.com
What are the advantages of using a smart power strip with WiFi
A smart power strip with Wi-Fi is similar to a smart plug, but in this case we will be able to plug in more than one device. Basically it is like a traditional power strip, but we are going to be able to control it via Wi-Fi and take advantage of certain clear advantages that you will see that can be useful in your day to day.
techunwrapped.com
Big flash sale on an Asus Gaming PC at Darty with a reduction of -€530
See you very quickly at Darty to take advantage of an incredible flash sale: the brand is offering a reduction of -530€ on the Asus TUF DASH F15 gaming PC. We explain everything about the offer below. For a few days at Darty, you can take advantage of an...
Comments / 0