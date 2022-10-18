ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goddard, KS

Where’s Shane? Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready to grab a bowl, have some chili, and help a great cause in the process. This morning we’re checking out the upcoming Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off! This event will give folks the opportunity to pick out a handmade bowl and fill it with some delicious chili to raise money for the Kansas Food Bank.
Building You: Career paths at El Dorado Correctional Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three staff members with the El Dorado Correctional Facility share their career paths. “I needed a job. Then, I quickly fell in love with the job. I fell in love with the mission of what our goal is, which is taking the residents at the Kansas Department of Corrections and modeling positive pro-social behavior. So, when they release from any correctional facility in the state, they will be able to be more contributive to the community,” said Matthew Moore, deputy warden of operations at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.
When Pigs Fly voted Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ

When Pigs Fly, over the past couple months, bested 31 other restaurants, food trucks and popups throughout Wichita to win Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ. To those of you who have been able to just take a step back and enjoy the tournament for what it was, thank you. I hope you’ve been able to enjoy it, the banter between restaurants, discovering new places you may not have heard of and clicking on restaurant logos/building pictures for the last two months.
Where's Shane? Kansas Humane Society

Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. On Tuesday, the City of Wichita named Joseph Sullivan to lead the Wichita Police Department. Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze. Updated: Oct....
Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
El Dorado Correctional Facility opens doors to potential hires

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The El Dorado Correctional Facility is trying a new approach to hiring, opening its doors so potential candidates can see what it’s like to work inside a state prison. “We’ve never done something like this where people are coming in there. I mean, you...
Wichita State Real Estate Center offers 2023 housing forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita home values will end the year up 12.9 percent and then rise by another 4.7 percent next year according to the 2023 Wichita Housing Forecast published by the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate. “Home price appreciation is slowing, but the supply of homes...
