KWCH.com
Honore Adversis Foundation announces fundraisers for fallen deputy Sidnee Carter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Honore Adversis Foundation, in partnership with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, is selling items to raise funds for Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter, who was killed in a vehicle crash on Oct. 7. All proceeds of their sales will benefit Carter’s family. Metal...
NewsCow
K9 Drug Sniffs Conducted At Ark City High School And Middle School Tuesday
A student was cited for possession of marijuana and another was cited for a tobacco violation, following K9 drug sniffs conducted at Ark City High School and Middle School Tuesday, according to Ark City Police. The USD 470 School District and the Arkansas City Police Department granted permission for the...
Dam Jam Music Festival will move to Lake Afton next year
The Dam Jam Music Festival will move to Lake Afton next year from El Dorado Lake.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready to grab a bowl, have some chili, and help a great cause in the process. This morning we’re checking out the upcoming Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off! This event will give folks the opportunity to pick out a handmade bowl and fill it with some delicious chili to raise money for the Kansas Food Bank.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County sheriff: Fentanyl ‘not likely’ to appear in Halloween candy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An announcement from the Wichita Police Department sheds light on the prevalence of potentially-deadly fentanyl in the community. Thursday, the WPD reported seizing up to a million pills. With this report come questions about how much more could be out there and a concern from some...
KWCH.com
Building You: Career paths at El Dorado Correctional Facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three staff members with the El Dorado Correctional Facility share their career paths. “I needed a job. Then, I quickly fell in love with the job. I fell in love with the mission of what our goal is, which is taking the residents at the Kansas Department of Corrections and modeling positive pro-social behavior. So, when they release from any correctional facility in the state, they will be able to be more contributive to the community,” said Matthew Moore, deputy warden of operations at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.
Detour in Mulvane Monday adds nearly 20 minutes
A detour that is taking place in Mulvane on Monday, Oct. 31, will add nearly 20 minutes to your drive.
wichitabyeb.com
When Pigs Fly voted Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ
When Pigs Fly, over the past couple months, bested 31 other restaurants, food trucks and popups throughout Wichita to win Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ. To those of you who have been able to just take a step back and enjoy the tournament for what it was, thank you. I hope you’ve been able to enjoy it, the banter between restaurants, discovering new places you may not have heard of and clicking on restaurant logos/building pictures for the last two months.
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Kansas Humane Society
Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. On Tuesday, the City of Wichita named Joseph Sullivan to lead the Wichita Police Department. Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze. Updated: Oct....
KWCH.com
Kansas educators: Gap in state funding for special education impacts all students
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas educators are trying to make their message clear: The gap in state funding for special education is impacting all students. The state hasn’t met the funding requirements for these services in more than a decade, and the current gap is 21%. Thursday, 12 News...
KWCH.com
Hutch Police: Student pointed gun at classmate Thursday; gun found loaded Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:40 p.m. Hutchinson Police say a 12-year-old student has been taken into custody after pointing a loaded gun at a classmate at Hutchinson Middle School 7 on Thursday. The department says it was notified of the incident at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, and that the...
KWCH.com
WPD: Up to 1 million suspected fentanyl pills taken off Wichita streets
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says its NIBN Enforcement Team has seized “a massive number of suspected fentanyl pills,” possibly up to one million, as part of an ongoing investigation. “We’ve estimated - based on weight - the number of pills to be somewhere in...
KWCH.com
Cowley County fire department faces challenge in trying to replace old equipment
UDALL, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders need all the equipment they can get to protect during emergencies. A Cowley County fire department is working to get the necessary funds needed to upgrade some aging gear. But because of their size and call volume, it’s a challenge to acquire funding.
KWCH.com
Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
Sedgwick County Fire units ensuring fire near Lake Afton stays put out
The large grass fire is northeast of the lake near a housing unit in the 17500 block of W MacArthur Rd.
Fire in pile of wood chips causes Brooks Landfill to close
The Brooks Landfill located at 4100 N. West St. was closed down following a fire Wednesday morning.
KWCH.com
El Dorado Correctional Facility opens doors to potential hires
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The El Dorado Correctional Facility is trying a new approach to hiring, opening its doors so potential candidates can see what it’s like to work inside a state prison. “We’ve never done something like this where people are coming in there. I mean, you...
KWCH.com
Wichita State Real Estate Center offers 2023 housing forecast
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita home values will end the year up 12.9 percent and then rise by another 4.7 percent next year according to the 2023 Wichita Housing Forecast published by the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate. “Home price appreciation is slowing, but the supply of homes...
KWCH.com
Wichita Fraternal Order of Police demands apology from Brandon Whipple to WPD
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Fraternal Order of Police Wichita Lodge 5 has demanded an apology from Mayor Brandon Whipple to the officer involved in an interaction last month at a neighborhood cleanup event. “This apology is not only for the Mayor’s actions on the day of the ‘clean up’...
KAKE TV
HSUS says undercover investigation reveals Wichita Petland stores are buying from puppy mills in 'horrible conditions'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Petland in Wichita is once again under fire after the Humane Society of the United States says it sent in undercover investigators and found that the stores are buying dogs from puppy mills in horrible conditions. But the company says it's false. "We're calling it the...
