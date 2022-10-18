Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee beats Hart 3-2 for Division 3 district soccer title
For the first time in almost two decades, Manistee is headed for the Division 3 regional soccer tournament after turning back a determined Hart squad, 3-2 for the district championship. Wednesday’s game was played in Hart. Manistee came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit and was tied 2-2 midway...
localsportsjournal.com
Host Whitehall goes 2-1 in volleyball quad
The Whitehall volleyball team hosted Fruitport, Western Michigan Christian and Cadillac for a quad-match on Thursday evening. The Vikings wrapped up the night with wins against WMC and Fruitport, but a loss to Cadillac. Kayla Mulder led the Vikings with 36 digs, 17 kills and six aces, while Arianna Black...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven escapes with Division 1 district soccer title over shorthanded Mona Shores
The final score will show the Grand Haven Buccaneers won the Division 1 district soccer championship on Thursday night with a 2-1 victory over host Mona Shores. However, most of the accolades from the game were directed toward the gutsy performance of the host Sailors, who played much of the game a man short due to a red card 15 minutes into the game.
localsportsjournal.com
Weirich gets 2000th career dig, Gauthier notches 1000th career kill as Shelby sweeps Hart
In the final West Michigan Conference-Rivers girls volleyball match of the season, Hart started strong but then lost steam and dropped a 3-0 decision to Shelby on the road Tuesday night. Hart played even with the Tigers throughout the first set, but couldn’t quite get the rally it needed and...
localsportsjournal.com
Western Michigan Christian advances to district championship game, North Muskegon falls to NorthPointe Christian
Postal workers are said to have the motto of completing their daily rounds, regardless of weather conditions. Tuesday’s inclement weather did not slow down the Western Michigan Christian boys soccer team in its 6-0 win over Ravenna. The victory advances the Warriors to Friday’s Division 4 district finals, again at WMC.
localsportsjournal.com
Holton sweeps Mason Central on Tuesday in WMC Rivers matchup
HOLTON — It was a tough night for the Mason County Central girls volleyball team. The Spartans brought the curtain down on the West Michigan Conference Rivers portion of their schedule with a 3-0 loss to Holton Tuesday night. Spartans setter Alyana Rafter missed the game with an illness,...
localsportsjournal.com
Romero gets hat trick in Oakridge win over Orchard View
The Oakridge boys soccer team cruised past Orchard View in the Division 3 district semifinals 6-2 on Wednesday evening. Arturo Romero led the attack with a hat trick, while Isaac Willard, Ian Thompson and Dallas Meyers each added a goal apiece. Ryan Cribbins and Brayden Mahnke posted two assists and...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic falls to Grand River Prep in volleyball action
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team took a hard loss to Grand River Preparatory on Thursday evening. The Crusaders battled, but fell short in five sets, 25-19, 24-26, 23-25, 25-12, 15-13. Claire LaVigne turned in a strong performance with 20 assists, 18 digs, 14 aces, 11 kills and two blocks....
localsportsjournal.com
Week 9 showdown: It’s Mona Shores at Muskegon with league title at stake
MUSKEGON– — The biggest high school football game in the area has finally arrived. The Mona Shores Sailors, undefeated in the OK-Green, travel across town to face the Muskegon Big Reds, who come into the game with one league loss. The big question to be answered is … can the Sailors win the league title outright or share it with others?
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington gets by Whitehall in three sets in WMC Lakes volleyball
Ludington didn’t record many aces Tuesday night against Whitehall, but still managed to do enough to come away from the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division girls volleyball match with a 3-0 victory. All three sets were close, with the Orioles pulling out a 25-22 win in the first, 25-18...
localsportsjournal.com
Oakridge slides past Fremont in four sets in volleyball action
The Oakridge volleyball team battled against Fremont for a hard-earned win on Tuesday evening. Fremont kept it tight, but Oakridge won in four sets (25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 30-29). Haley Seewald led the Eagles with six kills and five aces, while Madison Babinec had 12 kills. Kylee and Gracie Willea threw...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven boys win OK Red meet, girls finish second
The Grand Haven boys cross country team continued their winning ways on Thursday afternoon as they took the top spot at the OK Red Conference Meet. The race was run at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. The Bucs placed five runners in the top 20 and finished with 61 points....
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City remains perfect in CSAA Gold with win over Central Montcalm
The Kent City volleyball team hosted Central Montcalm in Tuesday night CSAA Gold action and came away with a decisive victory. The Eagles won in three sets to remain atop the CSAA Gold with a 9-0 record. Kent City came out sluggish to begin the match. A powerful Central Montcalm...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls to Zeeland East in OK Conference-Green Tournament
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell in the second round of the OK Conference-Green Tournament on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost to Zeeland East in three sets (17-25, 14-25, 20-25). Sophia Hekkema made three kills with two digs and Madisyn Dykema chipped in three kills and two blocks. Billie Tryska added...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven drops volleyball matches to Rockford, West Ottawa
The Grand Haven volleyball team had a rough start to the OK-Red tournament on Wednesday evening. Rockford took down the Bucs in four sets (21-25, 25-20, 20-25, 12-25), while West Ottawa won in three sets (27-29, 23-25, 21-25). “We had opportunities to win both matches tonight, but in the end,...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon sweeps Montague in conference volleyball
NORTH MUSKEGON – — North Muskegon got by visiting Montague in three sets on Tuesday evening. North Muskegon won 25-13, 25-19, 25-21. Laura Borras led Montague with 12 kills, 11 digs and three aces, while Anastasia Trevino had 10 kills. Jaelyn Sundberg chipped in 27 assists with an...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Turtles fall to Hamilton, 112-74
The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team put up a fight against No. 6-ranked Hamilton on Tuesday evening. The Turtles fell, 112-74 to the Division 3 team from Hamilton. Seven out of 12 events were claimed by the Turtles and they posted 16 personal record swims. Robyn Hunt was a double...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall at Orchard View Friday night football has been called off
Little did anyone suspect that Orchard View’s football season was over two weeks ago, although the Cardinals were hoping to have enough players to play this week’s scheduled contest at Whitehall. But the Cardinals, who have not played since a 38-16 loss to West Michigan Conference-Lakes opponent Fremont,...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake falls to Hamilton in four sets in Tuesday volleyball action
The Spring Lake volleyball team took a hard loss to Hamilton in the second round of OK Conference-Blue Tournament action on Tuesday evening. The Lakers lost in four close sets (25-18, 20-25, 20-25, 19-25). Kalli Lewkowski led with 12 kills and three blocks. Ella Andree threw in 18 digs and...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 9 Power Poll: One change in top 10, plus 4 teams trending up
East Kentwood is in, and Lowell is out when it comes to this week’s Grand Rapids Power Poll. The Red Arrows dropped a 15-14 decision to East Grand Rapids, while the Falcons defeated Hudsonville 29-20. East Kentwood is 5-3, with its three losses to Muskegon, Rockford and Caledonia, which are a combined 20-2.
Comments / 0