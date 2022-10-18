ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Manistee beats Hart 3-2 for Division 3 district soccer title

For the first time in almost two decades, Manistee is headed for the Division 3 regional soccer tournament after turning back a determined Hart squad, 3-2 for the district championship. Wednesday’s game was played in Hart. Manistee came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit and was tied 2-2 midway...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Host Whitehall goes 2-1 in volleyball quad

The Whitehall volleyball team hosted Fruitport, Western Michigan Christian and Cadillac for a quad-match on Thursday evening. The Vikings wrapped up the night with wins against WMC and Fruitport, but a loss to Cadillac. Kayla Mulder led the Vikings with 36 digs, 17 kills and six aces, while Arianna Black...
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven escapes with Division 1 district soccer title over shorthanded Mona Shores

The final score will show the Grand Haven Buccaneers won the Division 1 district soccer championship on Thursday night with a 2-1 victory over host Mona Shores. However, most of the accolades from the game were directed toward the gutsy performance of the host Sailors, who played much of the game a man short due to a red card 15 minutes into the game.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Western Michigan Christian advances to district championship game, North Muskegon falls to NorthPointe Christian

Postal workers are said to have the motto of completing their daily rounds, regardless of weather conditions. Tuesday’s inclement weather did not slow down the Western Michigan Christian boys soccer team in its 6-0 win over Ravenna. The victory advances the Warriors to Friday’s Division 4 district finals, again at WMC.
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Holton sweeps Mason Central on Tuesday in WMC Rivers matchup

HOLTON — It was a tough night for the Mason County Central girls volleyball team. The Spartans brought the curtain down on the West Michigan Conference Rivers portion of their schedule with a 3-0 loss to Holton Tuesday night. Spartans setter Alyana Rafter missed the game with an illness,...
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Romero gets hat trick in Oakridge win over Orchard View

The Oakridge boys soccer team cruised past Orchard View in the Division 3 district semifinals 6-2 on Wednesday evening. Arturo Romero led the attack with a hat trick, while Isaac Willard, Ian Thompson and Dallas Meyers each added a goal apiece. Ryan Cribbins and Brayden Mahnke posted two assists and...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Catholic falls to Grand River Prep in volleyball action

The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team took a hard loss to Grand River Preparatory on Thursday evening. The Crusaders battled, but fell short in five sets, 25-19, 24-26, 23-25, 25-12, 15-13. Claire LaVigne turned in a strong performance with 20 assists, 18 digs, 14 aces, 11 kills and two blocks....
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Week 9 showdown: It’s Mona Shores at Muskegon with league title at stake

MUSKEGON– — The biggest high school football game in the area has finally arrived. The Mona Shores Sailors, undefeated in the OK-Green, travel across town to face the Muskegon Big Reds, who come into the game with one league loss. The big question to be answered is … can the Sailors win the league title outright or share it with others?
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington gets by Whitehall in three sets in WMC Lakes volleyball

Ludington didn’t record many aces Tuesday night against Whitehall, but still managed to do enough to come away from the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division girls volleyball match with a 3-0 victory. All three sets were close, with the Orioles pulling out a 25-22 win in the first, 25-18...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Oakridge slides past Fremont in four sets in volleyball action

The Oakridge volleyball team battled against Fremont for a hard-earned win on Tuesday evening. Fremont kept it tight, but Oakridge won in four sets (25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 30-29). Haley Seewald led the Eagles with six kills and five aces, while Madison Babinec had 12 kills. Kylee and Gracie Willea threw...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven boys win OK Red meet, girls finish second

The Grand Haven boys cross country team continued their winning ways on Thursday afternoon as they took the top spot at the OK Red Conference Meet. The race was run at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. The Bucs placed five runners in the top 20 and finished with 61 points....
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City remains perfect in CSAA Gold with win over Central Montcalm

The Kent City volleyball team hosted Central Montcalm in Tuesday night CSAA Gold action and came away with a decisive victory. The Eagles won in three sets to remain atop the CSAA Gold with a 9-0 record. Kent City came out sluggish to begin the match. A powerful Central Montcalm...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer falls to Zeeland East in OK Conference-Green Tournament

The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell in the second round of the OK Conference-Green Tournament on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost to Zeeland East in three sets (17-25, 14-25, 20-25). Sophia Hekkema made three kills with two digs and Madisyn Dykema chipped in three kills and two blocks. Billie Tryska added...
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven drops volleyball matches to Rockford, West Ottawa

The Grand Haven volleyball team had a rough start to the OK-Red tournament on Wednesday evening. Rockford took down the Bucs in four sets (21-25, 25-20, 20-25, 12-25), while West Ottawa won in three sets (27-29, 23-25, 21-25). “We had opportunities to win both matches tonight, but in the end,...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon sweeps Montague in conference volleyball

NORTH MUSKEGON – — North Muskegon got by visiting Montague in three sets on Tuesday evening. North Muskegon won 25-13, 25-19, 25-21. Laura Borras led Montague with 12 kills, 11 digs and three aces, while Anastasia Trevino had 10 kills. Jaelyn Sundberg chipped in 27 assists with an...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lady Turtles fall to Hamilton, 112-74

The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team put up a fight against No. 6-ranked Hamilton on Tuesday evening. The Turtles fell, 112-74 to the Division 3 team from Hamilton. Seven out of 12 events were claimed by the Turtles and they posted 16 personal record swims. Robyn Hunt was a double...
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall at Orchard View Friday night football has been called off

Little did anyone suspect that Orchard View’s football season was over two weeks ago, although the Cardinals were hoping to have enough players to play this week’s scheduled contest at Whitehall. But the Cardinals, who have not played since a 38-16 loss to West Michigan Conference-Lakes opponent Fremont,...
WHITEHALL, MI

