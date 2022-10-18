Former Columbia County Clerk makes her first court appearance

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office clerk, charged with stealing thousands of dollars, made her first appearance in court recently.

Cassandra Atkinson was arrested on June 6, 2022, and is accused of stealing almost $33,000 from the county office while working there. The case has now been moved to November 3, 2022, as more facts are gathered.

David Price, Atkinson’s attorney, said, “Mr. (Ryan) Phillips and I haven’t been able to visit yet, and there is a lot of discovery in the case.”

Ryan Phillips, who is the deputy prosecuting attorney, said state police have provided the attorneys with the audits.

The audits show cash receipts that exceeded cash deposits by $32,478 in the Sheriff Bond and Fine Account during the period of January 1, 2020, through September 15, 2021. The document states, “Unreceipted checks totaling $21,415 were included in bank deposits to potentially conceal some of the unaccounted-for cash. The Bond and Fine Clerk, whose employment was terminated on September 15, 2021, was custodian of the funds not deposited.”

