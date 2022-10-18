ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 10PM’ game

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 10PM” game were:

4-1-7-9

(four, one, seven, nine)

Charities fight ND tribes' plan for online gambling rights

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Allowing North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting could effectively end charitable gambling in the state, officials representing charities told Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday. The tribes want the two-term Republican governor to approve the idea under tribal-state agreements known as compacts, the first of which was signed in 1992. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them. The tribes argue their casinos, which typically are among their biggest employers and help fund social programs on the reservations, have been hurt by the explosion of the charities’ Las Vegas-style pull tab machines, which were legalized in 2017. North Dakotans poured almost $1.75 billion into the machines in fiscal 2022. Representatives from North Dakota’s five tribes and officials from the charitable gambling industry argued their cases during a public hearing attended by about 100 people at the state Capitol.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
North Carolina unemployment rate creeps up to 3.6%

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose slightly for a second straight month in September, the state Commerce Department reported on Friday, flipping incrementally a downward trend over two years during the pandemic recovery. Last month’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.6% compared to 3.5% in August -- when the first monthly increase since April 2020 was recorded. Earlier this year the rate had reached 3.4%, then the lowest rate since 2000, according to department data. The agency said overall employment in the state was essentially flat compared to August at around 4.94 million people, but the number of unemployed grew by 4,700 to about 184,200. Using another counting format based on monthly worksite surveys, the agency reported seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment actually grew by 17,400 to 4.82 million. The leisure and hospitality services industry and professional and business services sector saw the largest numeric increases in employment among work categories, while government saw the largest decline.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Ashcroft proposes new rules on Missouri public library books

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a top Republican prospect for Missouri governor, wants to block public funding for library books that might appeal to the “prurient,” or sexual, interests of minors. Ashcroft proposed the new rule on libraries this week. It does not include a more-detailed definition or include examples of which specific books would be restricted as appealing sexually to children or teenagers. The library proposal is what’s known as an administrative rule, which would have the same effect as a law if enacted. “When state dollars are involved, we want to bring back local control and parental involvement in determining what children are exposed to,” Ashcroft said in a statement. “Foremost, we want to protect our children.” The Missouri proposal would require state-funded libraries to adopt policies on the age-appropriateness of literature, which is already common at both school and public libraries in the state. And under the rule, anyone could challenge access to books.
MISSOURI STATE
Congressman's ouster imperils Democrats' hold on Oregon seat

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner made seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader the first Democratic congressman to lose his reelection bid this year when she defeated him in their May primary. His ouster from Oregon’s 5th District, along with new boundaries that make the district a little less blue, is complicating Democratic efforts to hold the seat in the November midterm elections. As Election Day approaches, national political analysts are pegging the race between McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer as a toss-up. The election of either candidate would be historic: McLeod-Skinner would be Oregon’s first openly gay congressional delegate, while Chavez-DeRemer is one of two House candidates aspiring to be the first Oregon Latina elected to Congress. The 5th District isn’t the only surprisingly close contest for Democrats in Oregon: The party is under siege in a closely watched gubernatorial race and the newly formed 6th Congressional District is also competitive.
OREGON STATE
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021. Cole delivered a sometimes rambling, two-minute prayer while strapped to the gurney. “Choose Jesus while you still can,” he said.
MCALESTER, OK
Emberton, former Kentucky appeals court judge, dies in fire

EDMONTON, Ky. (AP) — Tom Emberton, once a Republican candidate for Kentucky governor and later chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, died Thursday in a house fire, officials said. The fire was discovered around 3:30 a.m., Metcalfe County Coroner Larry Wilson said. Emberton helped get his wife away from the home but then he went back inside and didn’t make it out, Wilson said. Emberton was in his late 80s. Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. announced Emberton’s death during his State of the Judiciary, spokesperson Leigh Anne Hiatt said. Edmonton Mayor Doug Smith said the fire was accidental.
KENTUCKY STATE
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A woman accused of starving and abusing her twin teenagers in Texas had been arrested a decade earlier in Louisiana on a child abuse charge, according to court records. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, remained jailed Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after two of her children fled their Houston-area home and sought help from neighbors this week. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were seen on doorbell video as they sought help in a Cypress neighborhood, just outside Houston. The video, obtained by Houston TV station KHOU, showed the teens walking door to door around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday as they sought help. The boy was shirtless, and the girl was wearing only a plastic grocery bag around her neck as a shirt, according to an affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
JD Vance's firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A high-tech indoor farming company in Appalachia promoted by JD Vance and financed in part by his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled regulators and duped investors. The shareholder suits against Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest were filed between November 2021 and August 2022 by individual investors and a county retirement association. They allege the agricultural startup, where Vance — who is Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate nominee — also briefly sat on the board, repeatedly overstated its hiring and retention figures, including in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings that investors use to...
OHIO STATE
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted in 2008 in the shooting deaths of Angela Rowe, 28, and her three children, Alexis, 10; AcQreya, 6; and Tyrese Conley, 5. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004. In May 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor’s case, leading to the setting of an execution date. Taylor’s execution would come about a month after another convicted killer is scheduled to die in Missouri. Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago, is scheduled for execution on Jan. 3.
MISSOURI STATE
Oregon sheriff arrests USFS employee over prescribed burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a prescribed burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in rural, conservative eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock. Rick Snodgrass, the U.S. Forest Service “burn boss,” was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Grant County Jail, where he was conditionally released, District Attorney Jim Carpenter said in a statement. Carpenter warned that Snodgrass’ federal employment “will not protect him if it is determined that he acted recklessly.”
SALEM, OR
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
OREGON STATE
Judge dismisses case of Texas man who waited 6 hours to vote

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has dismissed illegal voting charges against a Houston man who stood in line six hours to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential primary and became a figure over Republican efforts to tighten election laws. The decision this week followed a wider ruling in Texas that limits the state’s power to prosecute voting fraud cases, which has drawn backlash from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and other GOP leaders. Hervis Rogers, who in March 2020 did not leave a polling center at a historically Black college until about 1:30 a.m., had faced charges that carried a possible sentence of two to 20 years in prison. He had voted while still on parole from a felony burglary conviction, making him ineligible to cast a ballot under Texas law. Rogers said he did not know he was ineligible to cast a ballot when he got in line at Texas Southern University, where reporters had interviewed him and other voters who expressed anger and frustration over the long wait.
HOUSTON, TX
Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner

A fired Vermont deputy who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served was charged Friday with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner, authorities said. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. He is due in court Monday in St. Albans to answer the charge, said Vermont State Police in a news release. Surveillance cameras recorded the prisoner being kicked on Aug. 7. In the Aug. 9 primary, Grismore won the nomination of both Franklin County’s Republican and Democratic parties to have his name on the November ballot for sheriff. But after the video became public he was suspended and then fired by outgoing Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin. The county Republican and Democratic parties gave their support to a write-in campaign by Sheriff’s department Lt. Mark Lauer, a 27-year Vermont State Police veteran who has been at the department for nearly a decade. Gale Messier is also running a write-in campaign. He spent decades in law enforcement including 20 years at the sheriff’s department in Chittenden County, Vermont’s most populous county.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
