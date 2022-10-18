Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 10PM’ game

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a top Republican prospect for Missouri governor, wants to block public funding for library books that might appeal to the “prurient,” or sexual, interests of minors. Ashcroft proposed the new rule on libraries this week. It does not include a more-detailed definition or include examples of which specific books would be restricted as appealing sexually to children or teenagers. The library proposal is what’s known as an administrative rule, which would have the same effect as a law if enacted. “When state dollars are involved, we want to bring back local control and parental involvement in determining what children are exposed to,” Ashcroft said in a statement. “Foremost, we want to protect our children.” The Missouri proposal would require state-funded libraries to adopt policies on the age-appropriateness of literature, which is already common at both school and public libraries in the state. And under the rule, anyone could challenge access to books.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO