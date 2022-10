"The first call that we received with an offer was last Friday. It was not something that we would consider. Went through the game, went through the weekend and really picked up Tuesday. Tuesday morning is when teams got involved in started calling and that's when we discussed internally as a group - Would we do this? If we do it, what's acceptable? And we kind of put a value on it. At that point, we worked through it, we talked to the teams. A couple of teams didn't have first round picks that we thought was the right area for Christian. So it complicated it that there wasn't a first-round pick to be had, so we had to figure out what's the equivalent of a first-round pick if that's the case? A couple of teams did have a first-round pick, they never got there. It was never an option for them, so it was going to be a combination of something. What that was was very fluid. We got to a point where two teams were pretty serious and we went back and forth with them and it just got to a point where we thought it was the best thing for the organization moving forward. It's a tough move because when you have someone of Christian's stature in the community, the type of player he is, the type of person he is, it's really tough to move on from him."

2 HOURS AGO