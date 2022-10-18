Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Washburn women’s basketball enters new era
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - After Ron McHenry retired after 22 years, the ‘Bods are turning to a familiar face to lead the program. Washburn alum and a former Washburn women’s basketball player Lora Westling begins her first season coaching after spending the previous six seasons at Western Colorado.
WIBW
K-State men’s basketball speaks at Big 12 media days
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas State men’s basketball team previewed its first season under Head Coach Jerome Tang at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Wednesday for the Big 12 Basketball Tipoff. Coach Tang has essentially built his roster from scratch in a matter of months,...
How Adrian Martinez turned a big weakness at Nebraska into a strength at Kansas State
Adrian Martinez is the only quarterback in the country who has attempted more than 150 passes without throwing an interception this season.
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
WIBW
Blue Valley North takes down Washburn Rural
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was senior night for the Junior Blues but they couldn’t pull out a win over Blue Valley North, 4-1. Senior Easton Bradstreet recorded the lone goal, his 25th on the year. Washburn Rural finishes the regular season at 13-3 and the opening round of...
Why K-State is expecting big things from Florida basketball transfer Keyontae Johnson
“He is one of those players who can go get a bucket whenever he wants one.”
WIBW
No. 12 Washburn sweeps Emporia State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part two of the Turnpike Tussle went down volleyball style Tuesday night against Emporia State and it’s Washburn claiming the sweep, 3-0. The ‘Bods won 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 and led in every major statistical category. Kealy Kiviniemi led all players with nine kills, while...
WIBW
2022 Girls Golf State Championships
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 girls golf season is now in the books and here are the winners. Washburn Rural finished fourth, Manhattan finished sixth. Emporia (2nd), Seaman (6th). Spartans Avary Eckert (4th), Vikings Lois Deeter (7th). 4A: Wamego (back-to-back state champs) - Addison Douglass (1st), Ashten Pierson (2nd),...
Chris Klieman lands in two Coach of the Year watchlists
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State head football coach Chris Klieman has been named to two Coach of the Year watchlists: the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Dodd Trophy. Both awards go to the college football coach of the year. The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award is presented by the American Heart […]
WIBW
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Morgan Tomlinson
ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Morgan Tomlinson from Mission Valley. Morgan plays softball and basketball for the Vikings and runs track and field. She also takes part in national honor society, student council FBLA safe, KAY book club...
WIBW
Emporia State University under investigation after recent terminations
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A national group representing college professors is investigating Emporia State University for a rash of recent terminations. Emporia State University adopted a management framework by the Kansas Regents that allowed the school to fire tenured employees at its own discretion. Shortly after, ESU dismissed 33 faculty...
Emporia gazette.com
EHS hazing complaint back in prosecutors' hands
A decision on possible legal action against members of the Emporia High School football team may come by the end of the month, the Lyon County Attorney said Wednesday. “By state law, we will not say anything unless there is a felony charge,” Marc Goodman noted.
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
WIBW
Washburn debuts new musical on life of Hans Christian Andersen
The students and veterans on Wamego High School’s Honor Flight are back in Kansas and received a heroes welcome as they pulled into town. Stormont Vail is adding virtual nurses to all its medical/surgical beds by the end of October.
ESU responds to investigation for mass layoffs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia State University has responded, after the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) authorized an investigation into the university on Wednesday. The national organization announced that it’s opening an investigation after the administration’s dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members, most of them long-serving professors with tenure. ESU spokesperson Gwen Larson gave […]
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
WIBW
Good Kid - Thomas Schmidt
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High Senior Thomas Schmidt is our featured Good Kid. He was recently honored for his contributions and achievements by the the Topeka Public School Board.
WIBW
Stormont Vail Emporia clinic quickly rolls past Pack the Pantry goal
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s Cotton O’Neil clinic in Emporia has quickly rolled past its goal to Pack the Pantry and help the community. Stormont Vail Health says that the Cotton O’Neil Emporia Clinic will Pack the Pantry to benefit the community - and it has quickly rolled past its goal.
WIBW
Second Wamego Honor Flight of 2022 returns home
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The students and veterans on Wamego High School’s Honor Flight are back in Kansas and received a heroes welcome as they pulled into town. The Wamego Honor Flight, took off from the Kansas City Airport on Wednesday morning, Oct. 19th and arrived back in Wamego Thursday, Oct. 20th, after touring the national monuments in Washington D.C.
KVOE
Emporia teenager hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Merchant Street exit
The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Emporia teenager suffered apparently minor injuries as the result of a crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened half a mile west of the Merchant Street exit shortly after 5:10 pm. Troopers say Megan Olson was southbound when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle then rolled to the right shoulder before ending on its top.
Comments / 0