Emporia, KS

WIBW

Washburn women’s basketball enters new era

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - After Ron McHenry retired after 22 years, the ‘Bods are turning to a familiar face to lead the program. Washburn alum and a former Washburn women’s basketball player Lora Westling begins her first season coaching after spending the previous six seasons at Western Colorado.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

K-State men’s basketball speaks at Big 12 media days

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas State men’s basketball team previewed its first season under Head Coach Jerome Tang at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Wednesday for the Big 12 Basketball Tipoff. Coach Tang has essentially built his roster from scratch in a matter of months,...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Blue Valley North takes down Washburn Rural

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was senior night for the Junior Blues but they couldn’t pull out a win over Blue Valley North, 4-1. Senior Easton Bradstreet recorded the lone goal, his 25th on the year. Washburn Rural finishes the regular season at 13-3 and the opening round of...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

No. 12 Washburn sweeps Emporia State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part two of the Turnpike Tussle went down volleyball style Tuesday night against Emporia State and it’s Washburn claiming the sweep, 3-0. The ‘Bods won 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 and led in every major statistical category. Kealy Kiviniemi led all players with nine kills, while...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

2022 Girls Golf State Championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 girls golf season is now in the books and here are the winners. Washburn Rural finished fourth, Manhattan finished sixth. Emporia (2nd), Seaman (6th). Spartans Avary Eckert (4th), Vikings Lois Deeter (7th). 4A: Wamego (back-to-back state champs) - Addison Douglass (1st), Ashten Pierson (2nd),...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Chris Klieman lands in two Coach of the Year watchlists

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State head football coach Chris Klieman has been named to two Coach of the Year watchlists: the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Dodd Trophy. Both awards go to the college football coach of the year. The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award is presented by the American Heart […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Morgan Tomlinson

ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Morgan Tomlinson from Mission Valley. Morgan plays softball and basketball for the Vikings and runs track and field. She also takes part in national honor society, student council FBLA safe, KAY book club...
ESKRIDGE, KS
WIBW

Emporia State University under investigation after recent terminations

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A national group representing college professors is investigating Emporia State University for a rash of recent terminations. Emporia State University adopted a management framework by the Kansas Regents that allowed the school to fire tenured employees at its own discretion. Shortly after, ESU dismissed 33 faculty...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

EHS hazing complaint back in prosecutors' hands

A decision on possible legal action against members of the Emporia High School football team may come by the end of the month, the Lyon County Attorney said Wednesday. “By state law, we will not say anything unless there is a felony charge,” Marc Goodman noted.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

ESU responds to investigation for mass layoffs

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia State University has responded, after the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) authorized an investigation into the university on Wednesday. The national organization announced that it’s opening an investigation after the administration’s dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members, most of them long-serving professors with tenure.  ESU spokesperson Gwen Larson gave […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Good Kid - Thomas Schmidt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High Senior Thomas Schmidt is our featured Good Kid. He was recently honored for his contributions and achievements by the the Topeka Public School Board.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail Emporia clinic quickly rolls past Pack the Pantry goal

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s Cotton O’Neil clinic in Emporia has quickly rolled past its goal to Pack the Pantry and help the community. Stormont Vail Health says that the Cotton O’Neil Emporia Clinic will Pack the Pantry to benefit the community - and it has quickly rolled past its goal.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Second Wamego Honor Flight of 2022 returns home

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The students and veterans on Wamego High School’s Honor Flight are back in Kansas and received a heroes welcome as they pulled into town. The Wamego Honor Flight, took off from the Kansas City Airport on Wednesday morning, Oct. 19th and arrived back in Wamego Thursday, Oct. 20th, after touring the national monuments in Washington D.C.
WAMEGO, KS
KVOE

Emporia teenager hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Merchant Street exit

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Emporia teenager suffered apparently minor injuries as the result of a crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened half a mile west of the Merchant Street exit shortly after 5:10 pm. Troopers say Megan Olson was southbound when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle then rolled to the right shoulder before ending on its top.
EMPORIA, KS

