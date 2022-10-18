Southern California high school football: Top stars, best performances Oct. 13-15

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and memorable performances from week nine of the season.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school sports fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com .

TOP SOCAL STARS IN WEEK NINE

Caron Tyler, Chaparral football: Tyler passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns against Murrieta Valley.

Mar'Kai Shaw, Adelanto football: Shaw had two touchdown passes and rushed for 233 yards and two touchdowns against Granite Hills.

Kadin Semonza, Mission Viejo football: Semonza completed 20 of 28 passes against San Clemente, passing for 391 yards and six touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews, Mission Viejo football: Matthews caught seven passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Karson Cox, Oak Hills football: Cox had 254 total yards and three touchdowns against Serrano.

Hunter Herrera, Citrus Valley football: Herrera passed for 190 yards and six touchdowns against Redlands East Valley.

Kaden Willerford, Aquinas football: Willerford returned both a punt and kickoff for touchdowns against Valley Christian.

Carlos Hernandez, Monrovia football: Hernandez had two receiving touchdowns and a kickoff return for a touchdown in Friday's win over Pasadena Poly.

Lamason Waller, Sultana football: Waller caught 12 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns against Burroughs.

Zuriel Eatmon, El Camino football : Eatmon rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's shutout win over San Marcos.

Angel Diaz, El Capitan football: Diaz had 144 total yards and four rushing touchdowns against Valhalla.

Elijah Clark, Mar Vista football: Clark caught five passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's win over Southwest San Diego.

Jaylon Brown, Madison football: Brown rushed for 214 yards and a touchdown in Friday's win over St. Augustine.

Zack Marshall, Carlsbad football: Marshall caught seven passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns against Oceanside.

Jack Schneider, Del Norte football: Schneider passed for 256 yards and five touchdowns and also added a rushing touchdown in a win over Vista.

Ty Olsen, Del Norte football: Olsen caught four passes from Schneider, finishing with 141 yards and four touchdowns against Vista.

Rautmana Bulabalavu, Army Navy football: Bulabalavu had 12 tackles, three sacks and a blocked punt against Kearny.

Kal-el Gordon, El Cajon Valley football: Gordon had 242 total yards and four rushing touchdowns against Mount Miguel.

Jeremy Love, Santa Fe Christian football: Love had two rushing touchdowns and a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown against Orange Glen.

Troy Leigber, Laguna Hills football: Leigber rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's loss to Northwood.

Demetri Chester, Palm Desert football: Chester rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-7 win over Rancho Mirage.

Myion Walker, Beaumont football: Walker rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on five carries against Redlands.

Charles Hughes, Foothill football: Hughes rushed for 258 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Brea Olinda.

Cory Cheung, La Cañada football: Cheung rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and also had a sack and a forced fumble against South Pasadena.

Cooper Hoch, Corona del Mar football: Hoch caught eight passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns against Huntington Beach.