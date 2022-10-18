ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

Southern California high school football: Top stars, best performances Oct. 13-15

By Bodie De Silva
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18sJgf_0id4rNCP00

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and memorable performances from week nine of the season.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school sports fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com .

TOP SOCAL STARS IN WEEK NINE

Caron Tyler, Chaparral football: Tyler passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns against Murrieta Valley.

Mar'Kai Shaw, Adelanto football: Shaw had two touchdown passes and rushed for 233 yards and two touchdowns against Granite Hills.

Kadin Semonza, Mission Viejo football: Semonza completed 20 of 28 passes against San Clemente, passing for 391 yards and six touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews, Mission Viejo football: Matthews caught seven passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Karson Cox, Oak Hills football: Cox had 254 total yards and three touchdowns against Serrano.

Hunter Herrera, Citrus Valley football: Herrera passed for 190 yards and six touchdowns against Redlands East Valley.

Kaden Willerford, Aquinas football: Willerford returned both a punt and kickoff for touchdowns against Valley Christian.

Carlos Hernandez, Monrovia football: Hernandez had two receiving touchdowns and a kickoff return for a touchdown in Friday's win over Pasadena Poly.

Lamason Waller, Sultana football: Waller caught 12 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns against Burroughs.

Zuriel Eatmon, El Camino football : Eatmon rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's shutout win over San Marcos.

Angel Diaz, El Capitan football: Diaz had 144 total yards and four rushing touchdowns against Valhalla.

Elijah Clark, Mar Vista football: Clark caught five passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's win over Southwest San Diego.

Jaylon Brown, Madison football: Brown rushed for 214 yards and a touchdown in Friday's win over St. Augustine.

Zack Marshall, Carlsbad football: Marshall caught seven passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns against Oceanside.

Jack Schneider, Del Norte football: Schneider passed for 256 yards and five touchdowns and also added a rushing touchdown in a win over Vista.

Ty Olsen, Del Norte football: Olsen caught four passes from Schneider, finishing with 141 yards and four touchdowns against Vista.

Rautmana Bulabalavu, Army Navy football: Bulabalavu had 12 tackles, three sacks and a blocked punt against Kearny.

Kal-el Gordon, El Cajon Valley football: Gordon had 242 total yards and four rushing touchdowns against Mount Miguel.

Jeremy Love, Santa Fe Christian football: Love had two rushing touchdowns and a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown against Orange Glen.

Troy Leigber, Laguna Hills football: Leigber rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's loss to Northwood.

Demetri Chester, Palm Desert football: Chester rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-7 win over Rancho Mirage.

Myion Walker, Beaumont football: Walker rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on five carries against Redlands.

Charles Hughes, Foothill football: Hughes rushed for 258 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Brea Olinda.

Cory Cheung, La Cañada football: Cheung rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and also had a sack and a forced fumble against South Pasadena.

Cooper Hoch, Corona del Mar football: Hoch caught eight passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns against Huntington Beach.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Central Florida schools eye district volleyball titles

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – It has been six years since Bishop Moore won its sixth state volleyball championship, but the Hornets plan to serve up a serious run for another one. Bishop Moore swept Eustis 3-0 in the semifinals of the Class 4A, District 6 tournament on Wednesday night to earn a spot in ...
ORLANDO, FL
Scorebook Live

Football games to watch in Central Florida Week 9

OVIEDO, FLORIDA – Halloween is just around the corner so that must explain why there are so many scary good football games to be played in Central Florida on Friday night. Oviedo, Lyman, and Edgewater all will attempt to win district championships, while a number of other schools will be looking to ...
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

Top Michigan high school football games in Week 9

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 10-16) SBLive's Michigan high school football Week 9 Power 25 rankings We have reached the final week of the high school football regular season. This is week nine, and we are quickly approaching the playoffs, and this is the last ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Scorebook Live

Class 3A Arkansas boys basketball preview

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys ranks of Class 3A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player position ...
ARKANSAS STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy