Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
BBC
Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer
Nursing unions have criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused the...
‘No one would do that’: estate agents deny making rude gesture to Kwarteng
It was one of the more startling claims made over the weekend, in the wake of the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng. Someone in an estate agent in the then chancellor’s constituency reportedly made an “obscene gesture” at him through the window, in apparent disgust at the way his mini-budget had tanked the economy.
BBC
Dundee University's slave trade links highlighted
The founders of the University of Dundee were indirectly linked to the slave trade, according to a new report. Formerly University College Dundee, the institution was founded in 1881 with a donation of £140,000 from Mary Ann Baxter and her cousin John Boyd Baxter. While the Baxters did not...
Comments / 0