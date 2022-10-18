ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023

So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
BBC

Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer

Nursing unions have criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused the...
BBC

Dundee University's slave trade links highlighted

The founders of the University of Dundee were indirectly linked to the slave trade, according to a new report. Formerly University College Dundee, the institution was founded in 1881 with a donation of £140,000 from Mary Ann Baxter and her cousin John Boyd Baxter. While the Baxters did not...

