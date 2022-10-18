Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Mom allegedly slashed daughter’s throat, fatally suffocated her, put body in laundry bag, drove to ER
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother has been charged with capital murder after she allegedly slashed her daughter’s throat and strangled her to death. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Oct. 16, Melissa Towne allegedly drove to the emergency room in Tomball and asked hospital personnel for a wheelchair because her "daughter’s body was hurting." A nurse reportedly went out to Towne’s Jeep Cherokee and found the little girl wrapped in a mesh bag with a laceration on her neck.
Texas couple allegedly gagged and chained mother before killing her and her husband
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife were arrested after allegedly killing the man's mother and her husband before burning their remains. According to a news release from the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 30, Jacob Chrones and Adeline Aparicio-Rodriguez were booked into jail and charged with the murder of Clayton and Karen Waters.
Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By
"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
Texas man allegedly strangled 2 newborns in the hospital as his girlfriend was in labor
ODESSA, Texas (TCD) -- An 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly forced his way into a nursery at a hospital and began choking newborns. According to the Odessa Police Department, on Monday, Oct. 3, officers were called to the Odessa Regional Medical Hospital regarding a disturbance. Medical personnel reportedly told police a man "forced his way into the nursery and began assaulting patients and staff."
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Abandoned Baby With Broken Leg Sniffed Out by Dog in Family's Backyard Shed
"If they gave her to me, I'll take her in a heartbeat," said Katharine McClain, who discovered the baby with her husband.
‘This is a very sick person’: Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed by homeless man in North Hollywood
A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening […]
Colo. mother sentenced to 26 years after 18-month-old daughter dies from cold exposure
MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old mother was recently sentenced to over two decades in prison after being convicted in the death of her 18-month-old daughter. On June 8, after a three-day trial, Kaylee Ann Messerly was found guilty of two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in serious injury, according to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, she was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the count of child abuse resulting in death and 10 years for the count of child abuse resulting in serious injury, KUSA-TV reports.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Boy, 9, drowns taking shower in Texas
Texas police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while taking a shower at a home in Houston.First responders were called after the youngster was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather, reported local news outlet KSN. Authorities told the outlet that the boy was seemingly taking a shower at the time of the incident in the southwest area of the city.When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy. The boy was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.Officials told KSN that despite efforts to save him the boy...
Missing Texas teacher seen wandering ‘confused’ on New Orleans street in new video
New surveillance footage shows a missing Texas middle school teacher wandering in an apparent state of confusion in Louisiana. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was last seen on 22 September when she left her home in Alvin and told her husband, Michael Reynolds, that she was planning to get food, Fox News reported. The mother-of-three failed to return, prompting Mr Reynolds to file a missing person report that same day. Ms Reynolds’ purse, credit cards and phone were found inside her SUV in New Orleans, about 350 miles away from her home, sparking fears that foul play was involved in her...
Police find woman’s body in trunk after apprehending 17-year-old driver
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made the discovery after being alerted to a homicide investigation by The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. The sheriff’s office informed the NPS that a vehicle believed to be involved in investigation — a black Mazda — was traveling through Nebraska.
Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty
A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
80-Year-Old Mom Mauled to Death by Daughter's 3 Pit Bulls Who Had History of Killing Family Pets: Cops
A Georgia woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after cops say that her three dogs mauled her 80-year-old mother to death. According to WTVM-TV, 48-year-old Tongia Gesselman has been charged with reckless conduct and felony involuntary manslaughter. Officers responded to a 911 call and arrived at the family's home...
Man Shot Dead After Confronting Men Who Dropped Off Stepdaughters: Police
Kevin Adams, 48, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Texas police.
'It's Absolutely an Epidemic': Texas Transgender Woman Was Killed in 2020, Suspect Just Arrested
So far in 2022, at least 31 transgender people have been killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign Since 2020, the family of Asia Jynaé Foster has sought justice after the Black transgender woman was found fatally shot in the middle of the road near the Houston Galleria. On Tuesday, 32-year-old Jermal Richards was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with Foster's death, according to a statement from Houston Police. Richards is being held without bond, and has yet to appear before a judge...
AOL Corp
A Texas woman is accused of offering a migrant a ride and then holding her baby for ransom for months
A Honduran national who crossed the border into the U.S. told police that her baby was stolen and held for ransom after an El Paso, Texas, woman offered her a ride earlier this year, according to a federal criminal complaint. The suspect, Jenna Leigh Roark, was arrested last month on...
Neighbors called police in past on mom Melissa Towne, who's accused of killing daughter in Tomball
Melissa Towne's neighbors are painting a disturbing picture of her. She's accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter.
3 Cops Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Pregnant Woman Who Killed Herself
A Massachusetts cop had an inappropriate relationship with a woman for nearly a decade, starting when she was a 13-year-old girl and lasting until she killed herself at 23 last year, according to an internal report obtained by the Boston Globe. The woman, Sandra Birchmore, had told friends she was pregnant with the married officer’s child. The officer, 36-year-old Matthew G. Farwell, met Birchmore when she joined a youth program organized by the Stoughton Police Department. Friends of Farwell told the Globe that he began having sex with Birchmore when she was 15, which would be statutory rape under Massachusetts...
NBC News
520K+
Followers
58K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6