Evansville, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – WTWO’s Nexstar sister station WEHT was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire Monday morning. Early Monday, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
103GBF

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

EFD gives update on massive Morton Warehouse blaze

The Evansville Fire Department has provided new details on a massive fire that erupted at the Morton Warehouse early Monday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Carpenters Union Training Center hosts open house in Newburgh

Carpenters Union Training Center hosts open house in Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, IN
WTVW

Recent blaze one of largest in Evansville history

Man sentenced for injuring child in shooting as parent …. The man charged for shooting a toddler in Henderson County is sentenced.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

EFD Division Chief Larson gives brief update on Morton Warehouse fire

EFD Division Chief Larson gives brief update on Morton Warehouse fire.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some affordable living apartments are coming to Evansville. The Board of Public Works approved the project on Thursday. Just under $500,000 will be used through a COVID-19 Community Block Grant to renovate an existing complex. It’s located on Kentucky Avenue at Cherry Street, next to Evansville...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday Copper House BLT with Fried Egg 6am 10/19/22.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Longtime HPD officer comes out of retirement to be an SRO

Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes

An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
VINCENNES, IN
WTVW

Another part of old Spottsville bridge demolished

After carrying cars and trucks over the green river for nine decades, another part of the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County is demolished.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Train Derailment in Gibson County

MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
MACKEY, IN
WTHI

Crews battle body shop fire in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A body shop went up in flames overnight in Vincennes. It happened just before Midnight Tuesday night at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center. That's located at 67 West 15th Street. Knox County dispatch tells us no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
VINCENNES, IN

