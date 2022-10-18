With all due respect to my fellow councilor, I was extremely disappointed by David Reagor’s recent letter of endorsement of his fellow Republican candidates for Council. It is fine to highlight the qualities of candidates he endorses, but his letter distorted both the recommendations of the Los Alamos Resiliency, Energy, And Sustainability (LARES) Task Force, as well as the position of the Democratic candidates toward a more environmentally responsible future for Los Alamos. In my conversations with Theresa Cull, Melanee Hand, Suzie Havemann and Randall Ryti, I have found them all to be thoughtful and realistic about this and other topics, informed by both their extensive experience in our community and an interest in diving deep into the context of the many difficult decision points facing our County, whether it is developing housing, promoting healthier business conditions, or leading a path toward sustainability. I have served with both Melanee and Randall on the County Council, and have met with Suzie and Theresa multiple times for substantive conversations; all four bring a work ethic, intelligence, and openness to ideas that are invaluable to the position.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO