losalamosreporter.com
Izraelevitz: True Virtue vs Virtue Signaling
With all due respect to my fellow councilor, I was extremely disappointed by David Reagor’s recent letter of endorsement of his fellow Republican candidates for Council. It is fine to highlight the qualities of candidates he endorses, but his letter distorted both the recommendations of the Los Alamos Resiliency, Energy, And Sustainability (LARES) Task Force, as well as the position of the Democratic candidates toward a more environmentally responsible future for Los Alamos. In my conversations with Theresa Cull, Melanee Hand, Suzie Havemann and Randall Ryti, I have found them all to be thoughtful and realistic about this and other topics, informed by both their extensive experience in our community and an interest in diving deep into the context of the many difficult decision points facing our County, whether it is developing housing, promoting healthier business conditions, or leading a path toward sustainability. I have served with both Melanee and Randall on the County Council, and have met with Suzie and Theresa multiple times for substantive conversations; all four bring a work ethic, intelligence, and openness to ideas that are invaluable to the position.
losalamosreporter.com
A Letter To Council Candidates
I have heard several candidates discuss their issues in a variety of forums and I want to understand a couple of points. For Gary Stradling: you’ve made housing your single issue. Everything is housing housing and more housing. I agree housing is an issue I want (and see being) addressed. That said, what about the other things you’ll need to be informed on during your time, if elected to council. When constituents ask you questions about social issues, small business, transparency, or anything that isn’t somehow related to housing, where do you stand? Because you won’t get to just “fix housing” for four years and you shouldn’t be elected just because you’re making wild claims that you’ve got a magic bullet no one before you has had.
losalamosreporter.com
Candidates’ Values Matter
Candidates’ values matter because we are entrusting big decisions to their judgement. In my view, an especially important value is: Does the candidate believe in democracy? A recent letter by Hanson and Skolnik asked two highly informative questions on this matter, i.e., did Joe Biden win the 2020 election fairly and was there an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The correct answers are yes and yes, and any other answers are inconsistent with belief in democracy.
losalamosreporter.com
Endorsement For Sharon Dry For Los Alamos County Council
We, the undersigned, have known Sharon Dry as a longtime member of the Los Alamos community. We endorse her for County Council, and we ask you to vote for Sharon on November 8. Sharon understands the nuances of living in Los Alamos since she has lived in the county for most of her life.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Tonight’s Council Meeting Will Not Be Livestreamed On Legistar But May Be Attended In Person Or Via Zoom
Officials with Los Alamos County indicate that due to technical difficulties, tonight’s (Tuesday’s) County Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. at the White Rock Fire Station 3, 129 New Mexico State Road 4, will not be live-streamed on the county’s Legistar website. The meeting will be televised on PAC 8; the public is also welcome to attend in person or join via Zoom.
losalamosreporter.com
Am I Too Busy For Council?
Am I too busy for council? After all, my current responsibilities include raising a family, working full-time, running a business, starting another, attending business classes, serving on the Personnel Board, running a youth STEAM club, and maintaining trails. I understand the concern and consider it often. If you feel that I have been too busy, I’d just like to point out that I was the only candidate that responded to John Roberts. I strive to be a candidate who does his best to reach out to you, but if you make the effort to reach out to me, I promise to at least find time to show you respect with thoughtful consideration. I also have some questions for you in response.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque 2022 Election: Map of voting locations, bond questions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 general election will be held on November 8. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The election will include races for the U.S. House of Representatives, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, and State Treasurer, among others.
ksfr.org
ABQ City Council rejects rent control memorial
There were tense moments during Monday night’s Albuquerque City Council public comment section of their meeting. The topic on everyone’s mind, rent control. The chamber was filled with rent control proponents, notable among them were members of the People’s Housing Project, who were peppered around the seats in yellow shirts.
losalamosreporter.com
Lisa Salazar Is United Way’s New Rio Arriba Impact Director
United Way of Northern New Mexico (UWNNM) has hired Lisa Salazar as its Rio Arriba Impact Director. As a native of Northern New Mexico, Salazar joins UWNNM with a career of experience in the STEM field and outreach programs serving area youth. She has been an advocate for the health and education of the community and having worked previously as a microbiologist for the New Mexico Department of Health, Salazar brings working knowledge and experience with population epidemiology and healthcare challenges in rural communities.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos National Laboratory Announces Winners Of Its Most Prestigious Medals
Sara Del Valle and Catherine Snelson/Photos Courtesy LANL. Los Alamos National Laboratory announced the winners of three special medals that acknowledge their exceptional commitment and achievement. The Global Security, Operations and Community Relations medals reflect the broad scope of work done across the institution and align with the Laboratory’s philosophy of simultaneous excellence.
Nob Hill wall remains standing following council vote
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wall put up by a homeowner in Nob Hill will stand following a vote from Albuquerque city councilors. Homeowner Samuel Reynolds put up a front year wall at his home on Brockmont near Lomas and Washington. But the zoning rule for the area says a wall higher than three feet is only […]
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
losalamosreporter.com
Steve Coleman Named LANL Associate Director For Environment, Safety, Health And Quality
Steven Coleman has been selected as Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Associate Laboratory Director for Environment, Safety, Health and Quality (ESH&Q). He will be responsible for the leadership, management, oversight, strategic planning and execution of the Laboratory’s ESH&Q portfolio. With a Laboratory-wide focus, ESH&Q provides expertise in environmental protection...
losalamosreporter.com
Barranca Helpers Promote Unity Day At Barranca Mesa Elementary School
Barranca Helpers pose for a fun photo Wednesday during their observance of Unity Day. Courtesy photo. Barranca Helpers along with counselor Alyssa Romero and teacher Nicole McGrane promoted the anti-bullying message Wednesday at Barranca Mesa Elementary School. Courtesy photo. BY NICOLE MCGRANE, M.Ed. Barranca Mesa Elementary School. Barranca Helpers promoted...
newsfromthestates.com
Northern NM fire victims say they need help now, even with $2.5 billion on the way
About 200 people packed into a hall at Mora High School on Monday with tough questions about how they'll be compensated through a $2.5 billion fund created by Congress in late September. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source New Mexico) About 200 victims of the biggest fire in state history...
losalamosreporter.com
The Band Plays For Thee
I agree with Candidate Stradling that housing is a significant issue in Los Alamos, especially housing that is affordable for people not making Lab salaries. I do, however, question his qualifications for successfully remedying the issue. At the Chamber of Commerce business breakfast Stradling said, “I spent much of my...
Conservative speaker draws protests at UNM during event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker. A […]
newsfromthestates.com
Candidates talk sovereignty, tribal education and courts at All Pueblo Council forum
Pueblo of Acoma 1st Lt. Gov. Lloyd F. Felipe Sr. (left), Pueblo of Isleta Gov. Vernon B. Abeita and Pueblo of Jemez Gov. Raymond Loretto (right) listen to candidates during the forum. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Candidates for Congress and state offices shared their intentions and actions...
losalamosreporter.com
County: Curative Temporarily Moving COVID-19 Testing Site To UNM-LA Campus
Curative will temporarily move its COVID-19 PCR rapid testing site at the White Rock Town Hall to Building 8 on the UNM-LA campus located at 4000 University Drive, Los Alamos. The move frees up the White Rock space for early voting. Curative will be in its new home beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19 and will run through Wednesday, Nov. 9.
ksfr.org
A new 7-step plan to revitalize Albuquerque's downtown unveiled
The revitalization of Albuquerque’s downtown has now been laid out in a new 7-step plan released by city officials dubbed “Downtown FORWARD”. This new initiative will look to create a safe, vibrant and inclusive community in the heart of New Mexico’s largest metropolitan area. At a...
