ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenside, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arcadia.edu

Peace Corps Prep Certificate

Arcadia University, in cooperation with the Peace Corps, has established the Arcadia University Peace Corps Prep Program, which aspires to prepare you for global careers in service, education, business, global health, and international studies. Arcadia’s Peace Corps Prep Program builds on the international mission of Arcadia, and aims to expand...
GLENSIDE, PA
arcadia.edu

Alex Cristofori ’21MMS: LOVE Informs His Career Path

Adjunct Faculty, Center for Teaching, Learning and Mentoring Program Coordinator, LOVE Pilot Program. A recent graduate of the Physician Assistant Program considering his employment options, Alex Cristofori ’21 MMS reflected on how his time as a facilitator and participant in the Living Our Values Experience (LOVE) Pilot Program has shaped and informed his career path.
GLENSIDE, PA
arcadia.edu

Health Professions Post-Baccalaureate Certificate

This post-baccalaureate program is designed for persons who have completed a bachelor’s degree and want to pursue a career in the health professions. The program prepares students for admission to schools of dentistry, medicine, osteopathy, optometry, audiology, podiatry, veterinary medicine, physician assistant and other health-related fields. A candidate should...
GLENSIDE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy