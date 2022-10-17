Read full article on original website
WIVB
Tenants from senior living apartments protest rising rents
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tenants of a senior living facility in Pennsylvania are upset with rising rent prices and took their concerns straight to the Wheatfield-based developer’s headquarters. Residents claim the developer of Connect 55+, Calamar, in Meadville, Pa., is raising rent by 30 to 40 percent. A...
erienewsnow.com
Borrello: New State Requirements Burden Chautauqua County Farmers
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – New requirements for local farmers took effect this month in Chautauqua County, as part of state changes to their overtime pay threshold. An issue for the agriculture community, and some GOP lawmakers, is the new financial burden placed on family farms in our community which will now have to dole out bigger paychecks.
chautauquatoday.com
Walgreens Closing Its Dunkirk Store in November
A national pharmacy chain will be closing the doors on its Dunkirk location next month. In an e-mail to WDOE News Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Walgreens confirmed that the last day of operation for its store at 327 Main Street will be Monday, November 14th. Here is the full...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Bed Bath & Beyond Store to Close
The Bed Bath and Beyond store in Erie is closing, according to an email sent to customers. The store is located at 6720 Peach St. No date was given for the closure, but the email advertised discounts on the store's remaining inventory and said all sales are final. Erie News...
Winter prepping? Snow tires see a price increase
As more people in Erie prepare themselves for the impending winter season, they should expect to pay more for necessities. According to Flynn’s Tire and Auto Services, the price of snow tires has gone up 55 percent since the beginning of the year. Flynn’s Tire and Auto Services told us they’ve been busy and have […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Council Passes Stormwater Fee Ordinance in 7-0 Vote
The Erie City Council passed the Stormwater Ordinance Fee Wednesday night in a 7 yea, 0 nay vote. The fee will cost $12 to $36 annually, depending on the size of their home, and will affect all City of Erie residents and businesses, including tax exempt non-profits. The money collected...
erienewsnow.com
Warren School District Participates in Operation Safe Stop
The Warren County School District has partnered with PennDOT and local law enforcement to make school bus stops safer. Throughout the morning, local Law enforcement will be watching routes and issuing citations in hopes of educating the public on safe practices surrounding school buses. If convicted of violating the Pennsylvania school bus stopping laws, you could face license suspension, points on you license, or up to a $250 fine.
explore venango
Governor Wolf Announces $2.6MM Investment in Cranberry Mall Water Treatment Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Venango County will receive a $2,636,675 loan to construct a new 350 gallons-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant. This loan is part of a $236 million investment for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
ECGRA awards North East more than $270K for economic developments
North East is getting money to improve its Main Street and parks. Community leaders said that money will be used to help boost the town’s economic development. Downtown North East was awarded more than $100,000 in grant money, and local leaders said this funding is needed. There’s a push to help rural communities in the […]
Mayor Schember to give budget proposal update at city council meeting
Erie City Council expects to hear from Mayor Joe Schember at its meeting regarding his budget proposal for 2023 on Wednesday. Budget making is one of the most important times of the year for the city and sets a bar for what it can accomplish. It doesn’t appear that Mayor Joe Schember plans on raising […]
erienewsnow.com
Demand for Warm Coats Increases as Temperatures Decrease
Tuesday's cold weather was a reminder of what's to come in the next few months and why the need for warm clothing is crucial. Lori Krause, the Senior Director of Community Impact for United Way said the need is found inside the classroom for students, "The need continues to grow within our community."
chautauquatoday.com
City of Jamestown Sending New Alert System Information to Households
The City of Jamestown is sending out information this week to every household in the city to sign up for its new alert system. These postcards have information to sign up via online, text, or QR code. Residents can get alerts via text, e-mail, or voice. Residents can sign up alerts for Public Safety, Housing/Neighborhood Updates, Governmental Closures, Utility Service Alerts, Parks and Recreation, Road Closures, City News/Events, and Significant Weather Alerts. Residents can sign up online at www.jamestownny.gov/alerts or sign up via text by texting "Subscribe" to (716) 333-8617.
erienewsnow.com
New S.R.O. Hopes To Ease Anxiety, Improve School Safety In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to ease anxiety and keep the school safe, Jamestown Public Schools has brought on a new School Resource Officer. While the officer officially took the job earlier this school year, the importance of having a police presence on campus rose to the forefront last week when a local mother spoke out about her son’s continued bullying at Jamestown High School.
erienewsnow.com
COVID-19 is Surging Locally and County Data Doesn't Tell the Story
If you think Erie County's days of dealing with COVID-19 are over, think again. As the weather cools and activities move inside, AHN Saint Vincent infectious diseases specialist Dr. Howard Nadworny said the BA-5 virus variant is continuing to circulate, and it is very contagious. The latest data released by...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership Hosts Erie Homecoming 2022
At Erie's Bayfront Convention Center, what's known as Erie Homecoming 2022 kicked off this Thursday. The two day event highlights growth in our region. Nearly 300 people are taking part. Erie homecoming is hosted by the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership as a way to energize community leaders. The...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $250,000 Sold in Venango County
Spanky's Tobacco World, a lottery retailer in Venango County, sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $250,000 for the Saturday, October 15th drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (32-37-40-58-62), and the red Powerball (15) to win $250,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Department of Health Reports 10 Cases of Monekypox in the County
The Erie County Department of Health has announced that there have been no new cases of monkeypox in Erie County since the first week of September. The total number of cases in the county since July 2022 remains 10. The Erie County Department of Health said while the number of...
erienewsnow.com
Erie High Students Donate Picnic Tables to Local Park
Erie parks have seen some improvements in the last months, one of which was done by local high school students. Erie High students built park tables for the park behind Frontier Lumber. Additionally, Frontier provided the lumber for the students. They said they like giving back to the community in...
erienewsnow.com
Who Loves Erie? Refugee Family Buys Nice Home
The population of Erie is continually dropping. People are leaving the city and that's a shame. However, there are some families that have recently moved to Erie and are happy to be here. Hakluyt Demises, his wife Hi rut, and their three children are refugees from Africa. They are very...
