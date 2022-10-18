ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laloyolan.com

Forget parking, we need better alternative transportation

Parking has long been a contentious issue at LMU, with many students demanding that the number of available parking spaces on campus supply be increased. According to statistics shared by LMU’s Director of Parking and Transportation, Gary Bolton, there are 6,134 parking permits, but only 4,422 parking spots. Despite this, Bolton claims that “there is plenty of parking in University Hall P2 and P3.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Indigenous Peoples’ Day sparks conversation about Indigenous culture on campus

The second Monday of October has historically been recognized as Columbus Day, commemorating Christopher Columbus’ landing in the Americas in 1492. However, many communities have since acknowledged this popular holiday as a time to recognize, celebrate and mourn Indigenous people and their experiences. Specifically following a 2021 White House proclamation, the second Monday of October is officially recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Puff, puff, pass: LMU students should be able to smoke weed on campus

LMU students don't have to journey far to participate in California's recreational marijuana market. However, students should not anticipate bringing their purchases back to their dorm rooms or anywhere on campus anytime soon. The question is, why? Even as a Jesuit institution, we have an on-campus bar for students and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Paper assignments ditched in favor of a rock and scissors curriculum

In a world where paper assignments have reigned supreme, it has taken educators a long time to discover an obvious truth: scissors beats paper. In response to paper’s low position on the arts-and-crafts totem pole, the scissor race began. Across campus, professors were quick to remove all traces of paper assignments in favor of a curriculum featuring scissors. Additionally, rocks have been added to in-class instruction to fend off any additional contrarians who might disagree with the instructional modification.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Your ballot, explained: California Proposition 26

Leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, the Loyolan will sift through the language of California’s seven ballot propositions to prepare for what will be many LMU students' first time voting in a general election. This week, we will review Proposition 26, or the California Sports Wagering Regulation and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Next City

An L.A. School That Breaks The School-To-Prison Pipeline

On an unassuming building on Los Angeles’ Slauson Avenue, a signboard reads Islah Academy. Inside is a celebration of the students’ Muslim and Black identities. Posters of Nipsey Hussle, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali decorate the walls; shelves are stocked with books featuring Black lead characters. Sneakers of varying sizes are neatly arranged around the prayer room, where students sit cross-legged alongside community members to listen to the school’s founder, Imam Jihad Saafir, deliver the weekly Friday sermon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Garcia requests statewide task force on cannabis

DOWNEY — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) on Tuesday released the following statement regarding the request to the Department of Justice for the creation of a cannabis task force. The request is below:. “I have requested that the California Department of Justice create a Statewide Task Force on Cannabis...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
laloyolan.com

How to up your game: Advice from LMU's finest pickup artists

For many students, the biggest challenge that comes with college is flirting. "How do you chat with someone you’re interested in without completely embarrassing yourself or bringing up that one time you threw up an entire Thomas the Tank Engine figurine in second grade" was actually the second most searched query on Bing last year, so it’s fair to say that flirting is a pretty popular predicament.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lbccviking.com

Opinion: The LAC parking structure is too dangerous to navigate

LBCC’s parking structure is unsafe for the students and staff that utilize it and LBCC has not taken enough safety measures to better control the flow of traffic in this area. From 2018-2022 (2021 has been omitted due to campus closure during COVID-19) eight accidents were reported in the...
CBS LA

City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness

The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
NORWALK, CA
laloyolan.com

What are the vegan dining options on campus?

Unless you are cooking, eating vegan on campus can be challenging and nonintuitive. This week, the Life + Arts section set out to find just how difficult it is to be vegan while dining at LMU. I am not vegan, so I never thought the difficulties vegans face when navigating campus until I had my vegan friend visit LMU for the Autumn Day weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In

“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

LA’s card rooms and tribal casinos at odds over Prop 26

Proposition 26, on California’s November ballot, would legalize sports betting at tribal casinos and at the state's four privately owned racetracks. It would also add a new way to enforce state gambling law in card rooms. Who supports it? Who doesn’t? And why? Here are answers to some basic questions on Prop 26.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy