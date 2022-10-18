Read full article on original website
laloyolan.com
Forget parking, we need better alternative transportation
Parking has long been a contentious issue at LMU, with many students demanding that the number of available parking spaces on campus supply be increased. According to statistics shared by LMU’s Director of Parking and Transportation, Gary Bolton, there are 6,134 parking permits, but only 4,422 parking spots. Despite this, Bolton claims that “there is plenty of parking in University Hall P2 and P3.”
laloyolan.com
Indigenous Peoples’ Day sparks conversation about Indigenous culture on campus
The second Monday of October has historically been recognized as Columbus Day, commemorating Christopher Columbus’ landing in the Americas in 1492. However, many communities have since acknowledged this popular holiday as a time to recognize, celebrate and mourn Indigenous people and their experiences. Specifically following a 2021 White House proclamation, the second Monday of October is officially recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
laloyolan.com
Puff, puff, pass: LMU students should be able to smoke weed on campus
LMU students don't have to journey far to participate in California's recreational marijuana market. However, students should not anticipate bringing their purchases back to their dorm rooms or anywhere on campus anytime soon. The question is, why? Even as a Jesuit institution, we have an on-campus bar for students and...
laloyolan.com
Paper assignments ditched in favor of a rock and scissors curriculum
In a world where paper assignments have reigned supreme, it has taken educators a long time to discover an obvious truth: scissors beats paper. In response to paper’s low position on the arts-and-crafts totem pole, the scissor race began. Across campus, professors were quick to remove all traces of paper assignments in favor of a curriculum featuring scissors. Additionally, rocks have been added to in-class instruction to fend off any additional contrarians who might disagree with the instructional modification.
laloyolan.com
Your ballot, explained: California Proposition 26
Leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, the Loyolan will sift through the language of California’s seven ballot propositions to prepare for what will be many LMU students' first time voting in a general election. This week, we will review Proposition 26, or the California Sports Wagering Regulation and...
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
An L.A. School That Breaks The School-To-Prison Pipeline
On an unassuming building on Los Angeles’ Slauson Avenue, a signboard reads Islah Academy. Inside is a celebration of the students’ Muslim and Black identities. Posters of Nipsey Hussle, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali decorate the walls; shelves are stocked with books featuring Black lead characters. Sneakers of varying sizes are neatly arranged around the prayer room, where students sit cross-legged alongside community members to listen to the school’s founder, Imam Jihad Saafir, deliver the weekly Friday sermon.
What Happens To LA Council Members’ Pay And Benefits When They Leave Office?
You asked us about how our City Council members’ pay and benefits work if they resign or are recalled. We got the answers.
thedowneypatriot.com
Garcia requests statewide task force on cannabis
DOWNEY — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) on Tuesday released the following statement regarding the request to the Department of Justice for the creation of a cannabis task force. The request is below:. “I have requested that the California Department of Justice create a Statewide Task Force on Cannabis...
laloyolan.com
How to up your game: Advice from LMU's finest pickup artists
For many students, the biggest challenge that comes with college is flirting. "How do you chat with someone you’re interested in without completely embarrassing yourself or bringing up that one time you threw up an entire Thomas the Tank Engine figurine in second grade" was actually the second most searched query on Bing last year, so it’s fair to say that flirting is a pretty popular predicament.
foxla.com
Here's how LA ranked among US cities with the highest increase in homicide rates
LOS ANGELES - Homicide rates have increased by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populated U.S. cities between 2021 and 2022 and are still rising, according to a new survey. WalletHub compared 50 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicide in the third...
lbccviking.com
Opinion: The LAC parking structure is too dangerous to navigate
LBCC’s parking structure is unsafe for the students and staff that utilize it and LBCC has not taken enough safety measures to better control the flow of traffic in this area. From 2018-2022 (2021 has been omitted due to campus closure during COVID-19) eight accidents were reported in the...
City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness
The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
laloyolan.com
What are the vegan dining options on campus?
Unless you are cooking, eating vegan on campus can be challenging and nonintuitive. This week, the Life + Arts section set out to find just how difficult it is to be vegan while dining at LMU. I am not vegan, so I never thought the difficulties vegans face when navigating campus until I had my vegan friend visit LMU for the Autumn Day weekend.
As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In
“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
Antelope Valley school board candidate faces backlash over Facebook comments made by husband
The Facebook comments and posts were made by Susan "Sue" Strom's husband, Doug Strom. In one comment, he referred to former President Barack Obama as a "plantation house boy."
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
foxla.com
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro trains, buses
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro. The approved motion calls for the possible establishment of a specialized homeless task force including representatives of Metro, contracted Metro police, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority personnel, the county and other social service providers. LOS ANGELES - The Los...
kcrw.com
LA’s card rooms and tribal casinos at odds over Prop 26
Proposition 26, on California’s November ballot, would legalize sports betting at tribal casinos and at the state's four privately owned racetracks. It would also add a new way to enforce state gambling law in card rooms. Who supports it? Who doesn’t? And why? Here are answers to some basic questions on Prop 26.
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: 2024 Top-Ranked Catcher Sofia Mujica Headed to UCLA as “Plug-And-Play” Difference Maker
You have to tip your cap to the coaching staff at UCLA—Kelly Inouye-Perez, Lisa Fernandez and Kirk Walker—as they have received commits from the top-ranked pitcher in the 2024 class in Addisen Fisher (click HERE for more on her) and now have the top-ranked catcher headed to Westwood in Sofia Mujica.
