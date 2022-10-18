Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah AylinSutherland Springs, TX
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Garden & Gun
Celebrating Thirty Years of the Texas Clay Festival
The Texas Clay Festival (October 22–23) in New Braunfels came from humble beginnings—after traveling to art festivals around the globe, six artistic couples joined together to celebrate their passion for ceramics. In 1982, they invited ten guests to show their work at the first festival. This fall, the event is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary with eighty-two ceramicists selected from more than 150 Texas potters, including the distinguished Thai-born artist V. Chin, Dallas potter Randy Brodnax, and printmaker and ceramicist Mary Fischer. The hometown of the festival reflects the creativity of its rich community of visual artists, musicians, and performers: New Braunfels supports a number of creative hubs including the Circle Arts Theatre, Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre, and Texas’s oldest dance hall, Gruene Hall.
Annual Balloon Fest takes to the skies this weekend
The fifth annual RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest takes place Oct. 21-23 at River City Community Church grounds, 16765 Lookout Road in Selma, adjacent to the Retama Park Race Track.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 20 - Oct. 22, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
seguintoday.com
Newbies to disc golf encouraged to give the sport a try
(Seguin) — Here’s your invitation to finally learn the sport of disc golf. Whether you are a pro or have never played the game, hosts of this weekend’s first ever Pecan Spook-Tacular are making it easy for anyone to participate. Extending the invitation to play in this...
seguintoday.com
FUMC to host blessing of animals plus pet adoptions in pumpkin patch this weekend
(Seguin) — If you visit the pumpkin patch this weekend at First United Methodist Church, then you might go home with more than just a pumpkin. A special Puppies in the Patch adoption and Blessing of the Animals event is scheduled for this Saturday. Pastor Ray Perales says for...
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
KSAT 12
Walk through a Flowers Forest at San Antonio’s Lightscape this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Lightscape will return to San Antonio for the second year from...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels Dia de Los Muertos street festival taking place this weekend
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A free Dia de los Muertos street festival is taking place this weekend in New Braunfels. The annual festival, hosted by the New Braunfels Chamber’s Hispanic Business Alliance, will start at noon on Saturday, Oct. 22 with the party coming to a close at 10 p.m.
KSAT 12
Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush in home hospice care after valiant cancer battle, family says
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is sending thoughts and prayers to Rush and his family. See video messages from KSAT anchors above. A beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host is now in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma, his wife confirms. Russell Rush, a radio...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels siblings honored for outstanding service projects
NEW BRAUNFELS – Siblings in New Braunfels are being recognized by the Boy Scouts of America for their outstanding service projects. “I feel proud that I did something to give back to the community,” said Elizabeth Bowers, a winner of the Eagle Scout Project of the Year Award.
seguintoday.com
Todd Wayne Galle
Todd Wayne Galle, age 54 of Seguin, formerly of Bay City, passed away on October 19, 2022. Todd was born on October 19, 1968 in Bay City, Texas to Myra Ann (Vaughan) and Norman Harold Galle. He was a 1986 graduate of Bay City High School. He graduated from the University of North Texas and then attended and graduated from St. Mary’s University School of Law. He moved to Seguin in 1996 where he will be remembered as a business owner. Todd could fix anything and always enjoyed gardening, especially growing vegetables. His most precious times were spent with his children.
Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda
SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Central Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Blastin’ the Badass Disco Tunes, This H-E-B is the Most Jammin’ in Texas
This H-E-B jams the oldies from the 70s and customers are loving it. According to KENS-TV, customers at the H-E-B in Olmos Park on the northside of San Antonio get to party like it's 1979 while grocery shopping. "Our music here is what's called the seventies hits," said Thomas Dunnam.
seguintoday.com
Have you begun to turn the pages? Not too late to be a part of The Big Read Seguin
(Seguin) — The Big Read Seguin is well on its way throughout the community. If you have not yet dived into one of the featured books, then you still have time to pick up a book and join in on the multiple community discussions going on. That’s according to Dr. Dan Flores, the university librarian at Texas Lutheran University.
Fans of Popeye’s Cajun Turkey can order a bird for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — Popeye’s is once again offering to help with the cooking this Thanksgiving. The fast-food giant is bringing back its Cajun-style turkey, which is marinated in Louisiana seasoning and slow-roasted. The bird is pre-cooked, so all that customers have to do is thaw the turkey and...
news4sanantonio.com
Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
post-register.com
Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit
The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
KSAT 12
Dog Haus celebrates its 12th anniversary with free hot dogs
SAN ANTONIO – Hot dog enthusiasts, this one is for you. The popular biergarten, Dog Haus, is celebrating its 12th birthday on Thursday by offering free Haus Dogs at city-wide locations. To access the coupon, text “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” to 833-440-1110 to receive a mobile voucher for a free dog....
