Seguin, TX

Garden & Gun

Celebrating Thirty Years of the Texas Clay Festival

The Texas Clay Festival (October 22–23) in New Braunfels came from humble beginnings—after traveling to art festivals around the globe, six artistic couples joined together to celebrate their passion for ceramics. In 1982, they invited ten guests to show their work at the first festival. This fall, the event is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary with eighty-two ceramicists selected from more than 150 Texas potters, including the distinguished Thai-born artist V. Chin, Dallas potter Randy Brodnax, and printmaker and ceramicist Mary Fischer. The hometown of the festival reflects the creativity of its rich community of visual artists, musicians, and performers: New Braunfels supports a number of creative hubs including the Circle Arts Theatre, Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre, and Texas’s oldest dance hall, Gruene Hall.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 20 - Oct. 22, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Newbies to disc golf encouraged to give the sport a try

(Seguin) — Here’s your invitation to finally learn the sport of disc golf. Whether you are a pro or have never played the game, hosts of this weekend’s first ever Pecan Spook-Tacular are making it easy for anyone to participate. Extending the invitation to play in this...
SEGUIN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers

Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Todd Wayne Galle

Todd Wayne Galle, age 54 of Seguin, formerly of Bay City, passed away on October 19, 2022. Todd was born on October 19, 1968 in Bay City, Texas to Myra Ann (Vaughan) and Norman Harold Galle. He was a 1986 graduate of Bay City High School. He graduated from the University of North Texas and then attended and graduated from St. Mary’s University School of Law. He moved to Seguin in 1996 where he will be remembered as a business owner. Todd could fix anything and always enjoyed gardening, especially growing vegetables. His most precious times were spent with his children.
SEGUIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda

SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Have you begun to turn the pages? Not too late to be a part of The Big Read Seguin

(Seguin) — The Big Read Seguin is well on its way throughout the community. If you have not yet dived into one of the featured books, then you still have time to pick up a book and join in on the multiple community discussions going on. That’s according to Dr. Dan Flores, the university librarian at Texas Lutheran University.
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
CASTLE HILLS, TX
post-register.com

Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit

The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
LOCKHART, TX
KSAT 12

Dog Haus celebrates its 12th anniversary with free hot dogs

SAN ANTONIO – Hot dog enthusiasts, this one is for you. The popular biergarten, Dog Haus, is celebrating its 12th birthday on Thursday by offering free Haus Dogs at city-wide locations. To access the coupon, text “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” to 833-440-1110 to receive a mobile voucher for a free dog....
SAN ANTONIO, TX

