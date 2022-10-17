ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Hunter attacked by grizzly bear near Choteau

GREAT FALLS – A 51-year-old hunter from Washington state sustained non-life threatening injuries when he was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County. The hunter and his wife encountered the bear around 1 p.m. while hunting for upland birds in a creek bottom east of Choteau. The bear charged out of thick brush at close range. The hunter fired at the bear with a shotgun and handgun, wounding the bear and stopping the attack. The hunters and their dogs left the area and notified authorities of the attack.
Court rules Great Falls can't ban dispensaries without an election

Marijuana dispensary owners in Great Falls have won a lawsuit against the city. The decision determined a city where sales are legal can’t ban marijuana businesses without holding an election. After Cascade County voters approved recreational marijuana sales in the 2020 election, Janelle and Dale Yatsko, the owners of...
Hunting for elk management solutions in Devil’s Kitchen

Cascade-area cattle and sheep producer Chase Hibbard said he remembers attending Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission meetings in the 1980s, when it felt like the only way to influence elk regulations was to “show up with the most people, talk the loudest and longest, and hope that something would change.”
XCELL Program Hosts 1st Annual Fall Festival

Family, friends and the Cascade Public Schools XCELL Team came together for the 1st Annual Fall Festival this past Thursday, October 13th. Parents and students flooded the cafeteria where the PTA and volunteers served fresh hot pizza, popcorn, and spooky hands, while guessing games, as well as Giant Jenga, were held inside. Activities outside had the kids competing for pumpkins, and they upped their competitiveness when their parents cheered them on, as they lined up, waiting their turn. A Potato Bag race proved so popular that two races were held, along with Limbo and football toss, keeping the energetic little ones enjoying the activities. Hay Bale photo ops and hula hoops had the parents and teachers joining in the fun, along with arts and crafts. A big thanks to the XCELL Team, the PTA, and The Cascade Courier for providing the food. Some kiddos were having so much fun, they did not want the event to end!

