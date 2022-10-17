Family, friends and the Cascade Public Schools XCELL Team came together for the 1st Annual Fall Festival this past Thursday, October 13th. Parents and students flooded the cafeteria where the PTA and volunteers served fresh hot pizza, popcorn, and spooky hands, while guessing games, as well as Giant Jenga, were held inside. Activities outside had the kids competing for pumpkins, and they upped their competitiveness when their parents cheered them on, as they lined up, waiting their turn. A Potato Bag race proved so popular that two races were held, along with Limbo and football toss, keeping the energetic little ones enjoying the activities. Hay Bale photo ops and hula hoops had the parents and teachers joining in the fun, along with arts and crafts. A big thanks to the XCELL Team, the PTA, and The Cascade Courier for providing the food. Some kiddos were having so much fun, they did not want the event to end!

