Police responding to "incident" in downtown Great Falls
The Great Falls Police Department is responding to an "incident" near Second Avenue North and Sixth Street.
KULR8
Suspect arrested after carjacking, multi-county high-speed chase that started in Great Falls
UPDATE: OCT. 18 AT 4:00 P.M. Court documents detail yesterday's multi-county carjacking and high speed chase that lead to the arrest of 26-year-old Santana Ledeau. Court documents say it all started in Great Falls when the police department responded to an incident involving a fire arm. Later in the day...
One person injured in Great Falls house fire
The person sustained burns and smoke injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Benefis Health System hospital.
Great Falls police officer helps injured woman
The woman was walking in the downtown area with a "serious and very concerning wound" on the back of her head.
Fairfield Sun Times
High risk narcotics related warrant served at residence in Great Falls Friday night
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A warrant was served by the Great Falls Police Department’s (GFPD) High Risk Unit Friday night. Around 8:15 pm, the unit served a high risk narcotics related warrant on the 1200 block of 6th Ave. South. GFPD says Jack Gillespie was arrested without incident and...
montanarightnow.com
Crews responding to crash blockage on I-15 northbound passing lane near Cascade
CASCADE, Mont. - There is crash blockage in the northbound passing lane of I-15 north of Cascade Tuesday morning. According to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report, the crash blockage is located at the 259 mile-marker. Drivers should watch for emergency and maintenance crews.
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Young woman identified as Great Falls crash victim
Family and friends gathered near the crash site on Saturday evening for a memorial/vigil to honor Godat.
cascadenewspaper.com
Hunter attacked by grizzly bear near Choteau
GREAT FALLS – A 51-year-old hunter from Washington state sustained non-life threatening injuries when he was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County. The hunter and his wife encountered the bear around 1 p.m. while hunting for upland birds in a creek bottom east of Choteau. The bear charged out of thick brush at close range. The hunter fired at the bear with a shotgun and handgun, wounding the bear and stopping the attack. The hunters and their dogs left the area and notified authorities of the attack.
mtpr.org
Court rules Great Falls can't ban dispensaries without an election
Marijuana dispensary owners in Great Falls have won a lawsuit against the city. The decision determined a city where sales are legal can’t ban marijuana businesses without holding an election. After Cascade County voters approved recreational marijuana sales in the 2020 election, Janelle and Dale Yatsko, the owners of...
1 person in custody after dispute leads to gunfire in Great Falls
Police were called to a residence along the 2300 block of Second Avenue North at about 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
cascadenewspaper.com
Hunting for elk management solutions in Devil’s Kitchen
Cascade-area cattle and sheep producer Chase Hibbard said he remembers attending Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission meetings in the 1980s, when it felt like the only way to influence elk regulations was to “show up with the most people, talk the loudest and longest, and hope that something would change.”
What was that loud noise in Great Falls on Wednesday morning?
An incident at the Calumet refinery on Wednesday got the attention of many Great Falls and Black Eagle residents.
Watch: 'Murmuration' of birds over Great Falls
Murmuration - a large flock of birds that move that swiftly and in tandem, mimicking the moves of surrounding birds, creating a swirling "moving cloud" of activity.
cascadenewspaper.com
XCELL Program Hosts 1st Annual Fall Festival
Family, friends and the Cascade Public Schools XCELL Team came together for the 1st Annual Fall Festival this past Thursday, October 13th. Parents and students flooded the cafeteria where the PTA and volunteers served fresh hot pizza, popcorn, and spooky hands, while guessing games, as well as Giant Jenga, were held inside. Activities outside had the kids competing for pumpkins, and they upped their competitiveness when their parents cheered them on, as they lined up, waiting their turn. A Potato Bag race proved so popular that two races were held, along with Limbo and football toss, keeping the energetic little ones enjoying the activities. Hay Bale photo ops and hula hoops had the parents and teachers joining in the fun, along with arts and crafts. A big thanks to the XCELL Team, the PTA, and The Cascade Courier for providing the food. Some kiddos were having so much fun, they did not want the event to end!
