More than a third of employees are willing to walk out of their job if their employer does little or nothing to fight the climate crisis, a new poll has found. The data, from a survey of more than 2,000 UK office workers, suggests that climate is a priority for employees.However, many do not feel it is important to their employer, creating problems for businesses already facing a difficult recruitment environment.A total of 35 per cent of UK employees said they would be willing to quit their job if their employer takes inadequate action to reduce its carbon footprint....

3 DAYS AGO