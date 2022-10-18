ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Hundreds of jobs offering 'top of the market' six-figure salaries are up for grabs – with some of them requiring absolutely no experience

Hundreds of fly-in, fly-out jobs in the mining industry are up for grabs with some playing six-figure salaries and requiring little to no experience. Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) is in the middle of a recruitment drive for its new iron ore mine in the Pilbara, Western Australia - with as many as 700 'top of the market' roles available.
The Independent

Employees are willing to quit jobs over weak climate action by employer

More than a third of employees are willing to walk out of their job if their employer does little or nothing to fight the climate crisis, a new poll has found. The data, from a survey of more than 2,000 UK office workers, suggests that climate is a priority for employees.However, many do not feel it is important to their employer, creating problems for businesses already facing a difficult recruitment environment.A total of 35 per cent of UK employees said they would be willing to quit their job if their employer takes inadequate action to reduce its carbon footprint....
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
