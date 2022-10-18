Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah AylinSutherland Springs, TX
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
seguintoday.com
Chambers of commerce being recognized for the work that they do
(Seguin) – This week has been about Supporting Your Local Chamber of Commerce. In recognition of a chamber’s impact in the community and its support of local businesses, the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Wednesday proclaimed Oct. 19 as a day to recognize the accomplishments of the Seguin, Schertz and Cibolo Chambers of Commerce.
drippingspringsnews.com
County judge candidate fined for campaign violations
Mark Jones, Hays County Commissioner for Pct. 2 and Republican candidate for Hays County Judge, has been fined $500 for campaign finance violations. The Texas Ethics Commission found Jones failed to file his January 2021 semiannual campaign finance report in a timely manner and failed to file a campaign treasurer appointment for the first half of 2022. Jones said he’s been in office for more than a decade and these are his first campaign finance violations.
seguintoday.com
City taking over portion of Springs Hill water territory
(Seguin) — The Seguin City Council has approved a deal that will allow the city to expand its water service territory and help meet the growing demands for water in the area. The city council on Tuesday reached an agreement with the Springs Hill Water Supply Corporation to take...
kut.org
Hays County Voter Guide: Here's everything you need to know to vote this election
Many Texans are headed to the polls this election season to vote for the next governor. But there's also a long list of other important races, like the race for the next Hays County judge or the mayor of San Marcos. It can be overwhelming, but we've got you covered....
City of Buda to vote on 775-acre housing development
A 775-acre Persimmon housing development is hoping to set up shop in Buda. Tuesday night, the city council will vote whether to approve or deny it.
tpr.org
Outgoing GOP county commissioner comments on county judge's race, political future
The county's only Republican County Commissioner who leaves office at the end of December, spoke to Texas Public Radio about the GOP chances to win the county judge's race and her own political future. Precinct 3 County Commissioner Marialyn Barnard was appointed in January by County Judge Nelson Wolff to...
seguintoday.com
Todd Wayne Galle
Todd Wayne Galle, age 54 of Seguin, formerly of Bay City, passed away on October 19, 2022. Todd was born on October 19, 1968 in Bay City, Texas to Myra Ann (Vaughan) and Norman Harold Galle. He was a 1986 graduate of Bay City High School. He graduated from the University of North Texas and then attended and graduated from St. Mary’s University School of Law. He moved to Seguin in 1996 where he will be remembered as a business owner. Todd could fix anything and always enjoyed gardening, especially growing vegetables. His most precious times were spent with his children.
seguintoday.com
Charles Franklin Thompson
Charles Franklin Thompson, age 81 of Seguin, passed away on October 16, 2022. Charles was born on July 1, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas to. Elsie Ida (Piltz) and Charlie Francis Thompson. Charles is preceded in death by his previous wife, Bennie Thompson and his parents. Charles is survived by...
mycanyonlake.com
Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County
Are you concerned about unpleasant surprises like huge rock quarries or multi-acre gas stations showing up near your neighborhood?. Comal County commissioners have limited authority over what gets built in unincorporated areas. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover, Comal County Conservation Alliance President Elizabeth Bowerman and Greater Edwards Aquifer Authority Executive...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Unveil Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights Initiative For San Antonio 2023 Ballot
A coalition of advocacy groups announced on Tuesday that they will be launching a signature drive to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion-related “crimes” and ban no-knock warrants on the San Antonio ballot next spring. The San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative is being...
tpr.org
DA's race will show impact of gun control and abortion issues on election
Marc LaHood stood smiling at a podium surrounded by family and law enforcement late last month and accepted another endorsement from public safety unions in his race for Bexar County District Attorney. LaHood has collected endorsements of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County,...
KTSA
Expansion of Loop 1604 about to begin at I-10 interchange
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is about to be broken on another phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, and this one is expected to take until 2027 to complete. Segment 2 of the expansion will focus on the I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange. The Texas Department...
valleyventana.org
Construction on Texas 46 begins
Cars squeeze tightly onto Texas 46, as students and parents rush home after a long day of school. For years, the amount of traffic on this highway has been a problem for residents of Spring Branch. “Getting out of school takes forever,” junior Avery Pipes said “I get home almost...
Garden & Gun
Celebrating Thirty Years of the Texas Clay Festival
The Texas Clay Festival (October 22–23) in New Braunfels came from humble beginnings—after traveling to art festivals around the globe, six artistic couples joined together to celebrate their passion for ceramics. In 1982, they invited ten guests to show their work at the first festival. This fall, the event is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary with eighty-two ceramicists selected from more than 150 Texas potters, including the distinguished Thai-born artist V. Chin, Dallas potter Randy Brodnax, and printmaker and ceramicist Mary Fischer. The hometown of the festival reflects the creativity of its rich community of visual artists, musicians, and performers: New Braunfels supports a number of creative hubs including the Circle Arts Theatre, Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre, and Texas’s oldest dance hall, Gruene Hall.
San Antonio becomes first city to surpass goal of housing 1,500 people as part of campaign to address homelessness
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has become the first of 70 cities aligned with the House America pledge that's met and exceeded the goal of placing 1,500 people from the streets into permanent housing. “Today, I am proud to announce that San Antonio has rehoused over 1,600 households,” said...
KSAT 12
Gov. Abbott’s office aware of migrants’ flight from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, texts show
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott’s office was aware of the flight of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard before takeoff last month. The State of Texas has denied any involvement with that flight. However, text messages released by Abbott’s office in response to a public information request show otherwise.
Loop 1604 expanding to 10 lanes along portions of the north side
SAN ANTONIO — Flanked by Gov. Greg Abbott, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) gathered in San Antonio to mark the groundbreaking of Segment 2 of the highly anticipated Loop 1604 expansion project—which officials claim will reduce waiting time in traffic by up to 75%. The...
KSAT 12
Owner headed to court after SA boarding home racks up more than 50 violations
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio doctor is scheduled to make a plea appearance in Municipal Court on Tuesday morning after a boarding home he owns racked up more than 50 violations. The property, located north of downtown at 903 W. Craig Place, has repeatedly been inspected by San...
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
