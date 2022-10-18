Read full article on original website
Shadrock Kissto, Samuel Bokoyi lead Harrisburg boys soccer past Middletown and into playoffs
Harrisburg’s boys soccer team is headed to the playoffs. The Cougars punched their ticket with a 3-0 win over Middletown Thursday. Shadrock Kissto had two goals and an assist for the Cougars, and Samuel Bokoyi had a goal and an assist.
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera score 3 touchdowns apiece to lift West Perry past Camp Hill
ELLIOTSBURG— Marcus Quaker and Trent Herrera put on a show during West Perry’s senior recognition game on Thursday against Camp Hill. Together, the two had a hand in all six of the Mustangs’ touchdowns and were able to push their team to a 42-20 victory against the Lions.
Sharpsville’s Garen Levis wins Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote
Garen Levis has put together a pretty good season for Sharpsville, and last week’s effort was one of his best. His team didn’t get the win — it fell 38-32 to Grove City — but it wasn’t for a lack of effort on Levis’ account. He finished with seven receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
