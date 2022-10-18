Read full article on original website
BBC
Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature". Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October. In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said...
BBC
East Kent hospital baby deaths: Years of failures over baby deaths led to review
As the findings of an inquiry into maternity services at East Kent Hospitals Trust are published, the BBC looks into the background of the scandal, and how it took more than a decade to be fully exposed. What happened at the hospitals?. The independent review by Dr Bill Kirkup examines...
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle Breaks Silence After Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'It's Been a Complicated Time'
Meghan Markle is opening up for the first time about the death of Queen Elizabeth II -- her husband, Prince Harry's, late grandmother. In a new cover story for Variety, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex breaks her silence following the passing of the British monarch and the subsequent events thereafter.
BBC
Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC
Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas admits causing crash death
A US citizen has admitted responsibility for the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in a case that caused a diplomatic row between the US and British governments. Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey, via videolink, to causing his death by careless driving. Mr Dunn, 19, died...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
Sparkhill baby death: Man charged with murdering three-week-old
A man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old baby after the infant was found not breathing at a house in Birmingham. Mohammed Ibrahim died a short while after being taken to hospital from the property on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, at about 03:40 BST on Tuesday. Kadees Mohammed, 29, of...
BBC
Police investigate reports woman assaulted boy outside Aston school
Police are investigating after a boy was reportedly assaulted by a woman outside a school. The boy's parents reported the alleged assault, which happened in Aston, Birmingham, on 13 October, West Midlands Police said. The force said it was working with the school and would also be interviewing an off-duty...
‘I’ve lost my best mate’: the owners forced to give up their pets in the cost of living crisis
For many of us, having a pet keeps us sane in stressful times, is an integral part of family life, and provides comfort and company when we need it most. Imagine having to give that pet up for adoption because you can no longer afford to keep it. That was...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
BBC
Bed-bound dementia patient, 95, assaulted by carer
A carer who assaulted a bed-bound 95-year-old woman with dementia has been fined £600. Davina Bisset, 53, lost her job and faces being struck off after admitting the assault which left her victim covered in bruises. She was reported by a junior colleague who witnessed the incident at Moncrieff...
BBC
Family tribute to fun-loving father, 40
A man who died after being hit by a vehicle will be remembered for his fun-loving personality, according to his family. Andrew Howat, 40, died on the A483 Wrexham bypass at Gresford Bank on Saturday at 22:40 BST. His family described him as a deeply loved husband, father, son and...
BBC
Griff and Martha Thomas: Forensic review into 46 year-old deaths
Detectives have begun a forensic review into the deaths of a brother and sister in Pembrokeshire 46 years ago. Griff and Martha Mary Thomas were found dead at their home in Ffynnon Samson, Llangolman, in December 1976. A jury in the original inquest ruled Mr Thomas, 73, murdered his 70-year-old...
BBC
Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud
Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
Matthew Perry Almost Died From Opioids in 2018, Spent Two Weeks in a Coma: Doctors Said ‘I Had a 2% Chance to Live’
Matthew Perry confirmed to People magazine that he nearly died in 2018 at age 49 after his colon burst due to an overuse of opioids. News circulated at the time that the “Friends” actor was hospitalized because of gastrointestinal perforation. In reality, Perry’s hospitalization was far graver. As reported by People: Perry “spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.” “The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live,” Perry said about when he was first admitted to the hospital. “I was put...
BBC
Doncaster PC arrested on suspicion of drug offences
A Doncaster-based South Yorkshire police officer was among three men arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of class B drugs. The 36-year-old was arrested on Tuesday following a report to the force's Professional Standards Department. He was suspended from duties after a property in Warmsworth, Doncaster, was...
