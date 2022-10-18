Read full article on original website
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
Children whose parents lack warmth more likely to grow up obese, study finds
Children whose parents lack warmth are more likely to grow up overweight or obese, according to the first study of its kind. The effects of different parenting styles on children’s weight have been determined for the first time – and suggest parental warmth is key to a healthy weight, researchers at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne, the biennial congress of the World Obesity Federation, will say on Wednesday.
Updated Moderna Covid booster gives even better protection than earlier jab
The updated Covid booster from Moderna produces a stronger immune response to the Omicron variant than the firm’s original vaccine three months after being given, according to data from the US biotech. The company said the findings indicated the “superior” immune response triggered by the booster was durable and...
BBC
Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature". Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October. In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- A new report from Medscape UK on physicians’ opinions on current social issues revealed that more than 9 in 10 (91%) doctors surveyed have seen an increase in patients struggling to access medical healthcare services in the last five years. Most doctors (57%) also reported to have seen an increase in patients turning to private healthcare in the last 5 years, likely due to long waiting lists.
BBC
Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC
Cost of living: The people trying to make ends meet as costs spiral
As people across the UK face a winter in the grasp of a cost of living crisis, the BBC in East Yorkshire has been following members of one coastal community to see the impact of rising prices. BBC News' Caroline Bilton spoke to residents to find out how they are coping.
‘I’ve lost my best mate’: the owners forced to give up their pets in the cost of living crisis
For many of us, having a pet keeps us sane in stressful times, is an integral part of family life, and provides comfort and company when we need it most. Imagine having to give that pet up for adoption because you can no longer afford to keep it. That was...
Leading Covid expert gives his early predictions for Christmas as ‘swarm of Omicron strains threaten winter’
AS Covid cases continue to increase across the UK, one leading expert has given his early predictions for Christmas. Over the last two years, the festive season has been heavily disrupted for Brits wanting to celebrate - due to the spread of the bug. Scientists have also this week warned...
BBC
Race hate crimes: Victim of nightclub attacks calls for harsher punishments
A man filmed being assaulted and subjected to a torrent of racist abuse has said he wants tougher sentences for offenders. Ebehitale Igene was abused at a north Wales nightclub on three occasions - the footage of the final assault was posted on social media. Tomos Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty...
BBC
Respiratory illness may take up half of NHS beds this winter
Up to half of all hospitals beds in England could be occupied by patients with respiratory infections, including Covid and flu, NHS England says. The warning came as NHS bosses set out further details of its plans to help the health service cope this winter. This includes rapid response teams...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
BBC
Five hours' sleep is tipping point for bad health
At least five hours sleep a night may cut the over-50s' chances of multiple chronic health problems, researchers say. Ill health can disrupt sleep - but poor sleep may also be a forewarning or a risk itself, they say. There is evidence sleep helps restore, rest and rejuvenate the body...
BBC
Navy officer reveals identity of buried submarine in Dartmouth
A Royal Navy officer believes he can reveal the identity of a submarine thought to have been buried in a maritime town. Lt Thomas Kemp said people in Dartmouth, Devon, have been convinced a submarine wreck was buried under Coronation Park since the 1930s. The naval officer pored over old...
BBC
Family tribute to fun-loving father, 40
A man who died after being hit by a vehicle will be remembered for his fun-loving personality, according to his family. Andrew Howat, 40, died on the A483 Wrexham bypass at Gresford Bank on Saturday at 22:40 BST. His family described him as a deeply loved husband, father, son and...
BBC
Ruja Ignatova: Leaked police notes may have alerted FBI-wanted Cryptoqueen
Ruja Ignatova, also known as the "missing Cryptoqueen", received police information about investigations into her $4bn (£3.5bn) cryptocurrency fraud before she disappeared, it is claimed. The 42-year-old Bulgarian-born woman is wanted for her alleged role in running a cryptocurrency scam known as OneCoin. Files seen by the BBC from...
Australia rip through Scotland in 84-0 Rugby League World Cup thrashing
One of Coventry’s best-known historical figures is Lady Godiva who, as legend tells it, famously rode through the English city naked on horseback in protest at high taxes in the 11th century. On Friday night it was the Kangaroos who stormed through the town, fully dressed of course, and caught the eye as they slaughtered Scotland 84-0 in their second Rugby League World Cup match.
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
BBC
More than 7,000 people wait over two years for hospital treatment
More than 7,000 people had been waiting over two years to start hospital treatment at the end of last month, official data shows. It comes despite the health secretary setting targets to eradicate the longest waits for routine operations. Public Health Scotland said 142,000 people were waiting to be admitted...
