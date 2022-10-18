Being called the best 1-4 NFL team is a nice compliment. It means that if not for a mental mistake here or there, perhaps a missed tackle or even a fumble, your record would look entirely different. For the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s a friendly endorsement. Be that as it may, it doesn’t erase the fact that the team currently holds the second overall pick. Coming off their bye week, the Raiders did well in the latest NFL power rankings, which were posted on the league’s website.

