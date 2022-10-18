Japanese gaming giant Konami has disclosed that it is hiring experts versed in the digital assets industry as it looks to incorporate Web 3 elements in its games. Per the announcement, the firm says it will be “recruiting a wide range of talent for system construction and service development to provide new experiences such as Web 3 and the metaverse.” The available roles cut across areas of Business Development, Project Management, Legal, and Accounting, with new hires facing the possibility of being transferred to one of Konami Group’s corporations.

1 DAY AGO