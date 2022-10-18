ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

South Gloucestershire green hydrogen unit gets £2.5m from council

A new facility to produce and store green hydrogen is set to receive £2.5m in council funding. The unit is being developed by Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems in Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire. It aims to transform industries that are difficult to decarbonise, like aviation, shipping and haulage. Planes, ships...
BBC

Proposals for Isle of Man's first solar energy farm near Castletown

Proposals have been put forward for a solar energy farm near Castletown on the Isle of Man. The Billown Solar Farm, which would be the first of its kind on the island, would be situated on 84 acres of agricultural land in Malew. Peel Cubico Renewables said the project would...
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC

Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap

Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
Reuters

Nord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan

COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS , Oct 18 (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage.
BBC

Oakengates 'Theatre Quarter plans threatening our businesses'

A Theatre Quarter is planned to breathe new life into part of Telford town centre. But existing businesses fear they face ruin after being told they must relocate to make way for the project. They spoke to the BBC about their concerns. For 30 years, Tracey Moseley has worked to...
BBC

Redcar coal plant demolished nine years after opening

A £37m plant at the former Redcar steelworks has been demolished nine years after it opened. The Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) plant blew finely powdered coal into the centre of the site's blast furnace to make steelmaking more efficient. It was pulled down as part of the transformation of...
BBC

Energy U-turn: Debt fear of man who must keep house warm

Ending the cap on energy prices early will cause "more mental stress" to those "forgotten by the system", a man paralysed 16 years ago has said. Dave Davies is worried about his future following the new chancellor's announcement on Monday. The UK government had previously said a limit on prices...
BBC

Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4

This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC

Ipswich Novotel hotel asylum seeker plan unsustainable, warns council

Home Office plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a town centre hotel will put an "unsustainable" strain on local services, a council has said. Some workers at the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich have been warned they face redundancy over the plans. Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it...
The Independent

National Rail train strikes November 2022 dates

Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June and seems to be intensifying, with October the hardest-hit month so far and industrial action continuing into November.Great Britain-wide rail strikes or more localised stoppages took place almost every day during the first 10 days of October, with millions of potential journeys disrupted; and the industrial action continues for a number of train operators.Despite the new transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, meeting rail union leaders, any signs of progress have been dispelled by...
aircargoweek.com

Europa Air & Sea reveals growth at newly opened Dubai office

Europa Air & Sea expanded into Dubai this summer, and has boosted its team with a number of recent hires supporting the business’ plans to expand its global footprint. Based in Garhoud Dubai, Europa Air & Sea is part of Europa Worldwide Group, a rapidly expanding, privately-owned operator. Europa Air & Sea was established as a separate division in 2015 and has since gone from strength to strength, expanding across the UK and overseas.
BBC

Isle of Wight solar farm proposed for land near Wootton

Developers want to build a solar farm the size of about 40 football pitches on the Isle of Wight. Ridge Clean Energy hopes its plans for the outskirts of Wootton will provide power for more than 5,000 homes. Solar panels would cover an area of 27 hectares (66 acres) if...

