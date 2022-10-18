Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
South Gloucestershire green hydrogen unit gets £2.5m from council
A new facility to produce and store green hydrogen is set to receive £2.5m in council funding. The unit is being developed by Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems in Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire. It aims to transform industries that are difficult to decarbonise, like aviation, shipping and haulage. Planes, ships...
EU proposes joint gas buying and curbs on energy price spikes – business live
European Commission proposes mechanism to cap “excessive and volatile” gas price moves, and to let member countries start jointly buying gas
BBC
Proposals for Isle of Man's first solar energy farm near Castletown
Proposals have been put forward for a solar energy farm near Castletown on the Isle of Man. The Billown Solar Farm, which would be the first of its kind on the island, would be situated on 84 acres of agricultural land in Malew. Peel Cubico Renewables said the project would...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC
Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap
Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
Nord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS , Oct 18 (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage.
BBC
Oakengates 'Theatre Quarter plans threatening our businesses'
A Theatre Quarter is planned to breathe new life into part of Telford town centre. But existing businesses fear they face ruin after being told they must relocate to make way for the project. They spoke to the BBC about their concerns. For 30 years, Tracey Moseley has worked to...
BBC
Redcar coal plant demolished nine years after opening
A £37m plant at the former Redcar steelworks has been demolished nine years after it opened. The Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) plant blew finely powdered coal into the centre of the site's blast furnace to make steelmaking more efficient. It was pulled down as part of the transformation of...
China Has Opened Up Secret Police Stations in These Countries
As of this summer, China was operating 54 overseas police stations in 25 cities in 21 countries, according to the NGO Safeguard Defenders.
Huge fire at Grade II listed historic council building in Leeds sees dozens of people evacuated from the city centre's Millennium Square as crews battle raging inferno
A large fire has broken out at a historic Grade II listed building in Leeds city centre this evening forcing bars, pubs and restaurant to close and the evacuation of parts of the city centre. The fire, believed to be in Leeds City Council's old planning department building, is on...
BBC
Energy U-turn: Debt fear of man who must keep house warm
Ending the cap on energy prices early will cause "more mental stress" to those "forgotten by the system", a man paralysed 16 years ago has said. Dave Davies is worried about his future following the new chancellor's announcement on Monday. The UK government had previously said a limit on prices...
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC
Ipswich Novotel hotel asylum seeker plan unsustainable, warns council
Home Office plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a town centre hotel will put an "unsustainable" strain on local services, a council has said. Some workers at the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich have been warned they face redundancy over the plans. Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it...
Beach balls and lime green loos: a brief stop at Britain’s worst services
There are various points of interest on the M62 between Manchester and Leeds. The farmhouse sandwiched between the fast lanes near Huddersfield; the sign marking the highest point of England’s motorway network; the moors where Ian Brady and Myra Hindley buried their victims. To this list we may now...
BBC
Sheffield lorry driver Brian Wilson, 90, says he is in for the long haul
Aged 90, Brian Wilson is undoubtedly among the world's oldest working lorry drivers. And, after more than 70 years on the road, he has no plans to apply the handbrake just yet. BBC News' Kevin Shoesmith went along to meet him at a Sheffield haulage yard. Brian Wilson does not...
UK pubs may face beer shortage before World Cup amid drivers’ strike
The prospect of a UK beer shortage is looming as drivers and workers at a firm that makes about 40% of deliveries to UK pubs and clubs are to stage five days of strike action over pay and job cuts. About 1,000 drivers and dray workers – a person who...
Large greenfield sites part of 35 low-tax investment zone bids in England
FoI request reveals council plans including commercial units and large housing developments
National Rail train strikes November 2022 dates
Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June and seems to be intensifying, with October the hardest-hit month so far and industrial action continuing into November.Great Britain-wide rail strikes or more localised stoppages took place almost every day during the first 10 days of October, with millions of potential journeys disrupted; and the industrial action continues for a number of train operators.Despite the new transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, meeting rail union leaders, any signs of progress have been dispelled by...
aircargoweek.com
Europa Air & Sea reveals growth at newly opened Dubai office
Europa Air & Sea expanded into Dubai this summer, and has boosted its team with a number of recent hires supporting the business’ plans to expand its global footprint. Based in Garhoud Dubai, Europa Air & Sea is part of Europa Worldwide Group, a rapidly expanding, privately-owned operator. Europa Air & Sea was established as a separate division in 2015 and has since gone from strength to strength, expanding across the UK and overseas.
BBC
Isle of Wight solar farm proposed for land near Wootton
Developers want to build a solar farm the size of about 40 football pitches on the Isle of Wight. Ridge Clean Energy hopes its plans for the outskirts of Wootton will provide power for more than 5,000 homes. Solar panels would cover an area of 27 hectares (66 acres) if...
Comments / 0