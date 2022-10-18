‘Property taxes have gone up more than double’: Santiam Canyon Fire survivor reveals hurdles in rebuilding

Read full article on original website
Checks go out Friday in $22.5 million Precision Castparts air pollution settlement
More than 4,200 Oregonians will be getting checks in the mail over the next several days, payments from the settlement of an air pollution case against Precision Castparts Corp. last year. Precision Castparts agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle the class-action lawsuit, which alleged emissions from its metal casting...
Opinion: Don't compensate owners of Oregon City's 'piggy bank'
Paul Edgar: Public funds should be carefully allocated, if they are to go to private developmentDevelopers of the proposed Abernethy Green site tout that they will landscape the equivalent of 14 football fields to beautify and enhance the community. My concern is with the use of over $10 million in Oregon City's public money going to a private group to subsidize the property owner who damaged the landfill property, and to a developer group who will create a new beginning on the damaged property. My logic is when public money is the key to creating a new "capital asset" that...
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
kptv.com
$500k grant to cover 25 unhoused students’ rent for year, ODHS announces
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A $500,000 grant from the Oregon Department of Human Services will pay the rent for 25 houseless college students for a year by way of a local nonprofit, the ODHS announced Thursday. The money will go to College Housing Northwest’s program Affordable Rents for College Students,...
kptv.com
Mayor Wheeler announces new plan to address homelessness in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have announced proposals they will introduce next week that will address the homeless crisis in Portland. Wheeler held an emergency special meeting Friday morning to address the plan with City Council. “I need the governor-elect to ask the outgoing...
opb.org
Oregon looks to head off an earthquake-triggered fuel-spill disaster
Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.
kptv.com
Smoke advisory extended to Monday, N95 masks offer protection, officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The air quality advisory from the Oregon DEQ has been extended to Monday, and now includes Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties as multiple fires continue to burn in Oregon and southwest Washington. The extended advisory continues to cover Columbia, Clackamas, Douglass, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and...
kptv.com
Need for trail improvements remains in the Gorge with fire damage, increased use
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Trails in the Columbia River Gorge took on a much different look after the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017. But they’ve also gotten much busier since that time. This means trails are in need of more maintenance. Stanley Hinatsu is in charge of that...
hh-today.com
What this big sign bridge cost ODOT
If you’re wondering how much this massive new sign bridge on Ninth Avenue in Albany has cost, read on. The structure is bigger than what you’re used to seeing around here. It was installed as part of a $4.1 million ODOT project intended to increase traffic safety on Highway 20 (Santiam Highway) between the junction with US99E (Ninth Avenue) and Waverly Drive to the east.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Weyerhaeuser strike continues as company, employees remain at loggerheads
Weyerhaeuser employees finished their fifth week of a strike on Oct. 19 and entered a sixth week as negotiations continue to prove unfruitful following the most recent meetings on Oct. 13-14. More than 1,100 employees on the West Coast halted production at two log export facilities, two log truck operations,...
theportlandmedium.com
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Portland Wage Garnishment: What is it and How it Works
Wage garnishment happens when your creditor, someone you owe money to, has successfully utilized the Portland area court system (in any of the three counties) to collect on your debt. The most common method to collect your unpaid debt is by garnishing your wages or bank accounts. But before a...
kptv.com
Smoke relief centers open in Clackamas County
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Following an air quality advisory issued for the Portland area, Clackamas County is opening three relief centers, the county announced Thursday. The centers are places where the community can come to escape the unhealthy leaves of smoke in the air. As they continue to monitor the conditions, the shelters may decide to extend the hours below:
NBCMontana
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Planning board OKs property annexation
The Planning Commission held a Sept. 21 public hearing for and unanimously approved the annexation of two properties at the corner of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads, including a portion of the right-of-way. The properties, at 970 W. Airport Road and 2010 Stoltz Hill Road, total about .36 acres and...
Portland police union boss slams Oregon gov candidate's claim about defund police stance: 'Simply not true'
Portland Police Association's president says Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek's claim to have always supported law enforcement is "simply not true."
kptv.com
Portland City Council passes resolution to create school zone near Cleveland High School
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you drive by Cleveland High School, you might notice something is missing. “I was surprised that we didn’t because I thought we did and honestly I think it’ll help a lot,” Cleveland High School Freshman, Finnley Lohman, said. That missing piece? A...
North Portland power repaired after tree fall
Thousands of residents in North Portland lost their power Tuesday morning for a few hours.
One killed in Oregon pile-up involving over 60 vehicles
Authorities believe heavy fog is to blame.
