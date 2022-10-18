Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Getting educated about our Indiana education dollars
It’s election season. Early voting in Montgomery County started on Oct. 12. Voters can vote any weekday between now and Nov. 4 on the first floor of the Montgomery County courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are also a few weekend and evening opportunities for early voting. Visit the LWVMC website (lwvmontcoin.org) and go to the Voter Information tab for a complete schedule.
Journal Review
Indiana struggles with ongoing teacher shortage
As this school year is well underway, Indiana is part of the national trend of school districts wrestling with a teacher shortage made worse by COVID. The Indiana Department of Education currently lists more than 1,500 teacher job vacancies and another 700 support positions vacant statewide. Economists point to the...
Journal Review
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Indianapolis Business Journal. October 14, 2022. Editorial: State’s occupational health agency must protect Indiana workers. During the initial months of the COVID-19 crisis, when those with office jobs started working from home, thousands of Hoosiers deemed essential kept going to work—in hospitals, nursing homes, manufacturing plants, grocery stores and more.
Journal Review
Colonel (Retired) Ronald Lee Runyon
Colonel (Retired) Ronald Lee Runyon, 82, of Bargersville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis. He was born Aug. 27, 1940, at Crawfordsville, to Herbert Bloom Runyon and Beulah Loraine (Snyder) Runyon. He married Sarah “Sally” Ann (Bailey) Runyon on Dec. 17, 1982, at Indianapolis. She survives.
Journal Review
Veterans Expo attracts large crowd
Exhibitors and volunteers kept busy Thursday at the annual Montgomery County Veterans Expo held at the Byron Cox American Legion Post 72. “We have had a great turnout,” said Mike Spencer, third vice commander and event organizer. He believes that as the community moves past the pandemic more veterans...
Journal Review
Local Record: Oct. 20, 2022
• Forgery/counterfeiting at Walmart, 1835 S. U.S. 231 — 10:27 a.m. • Property damage crash at East Market and North Washington streets — 10:50 a.m. • Hit and run at 1660 Crawfordsville Square Drive — 2:51 p.m. • Theft at Walmart, 1835 S. U.S. 231 — 2:54...
Journal Review
Letter: Reader supports new solar development
I’m excited that Montgomery County will be home to a new solar development, and will be a part of the clean energy future. The increased tax base will be a great asset — agricultural land is valued at $1,250 per acre while solar is about $13,000 — and the Cold Spring development on the Montgomery/Putnam County border is projected to add $40 million to the two counties’ coffers over its lifetime. Renewable energy can also draw in new employers, as it did with Tempur Sealy.
Journal Review
Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association
President Kim Nixon welcomed guests and led the membership in the Pledge of Allegiance. Karen Thada gave the invocation. Members who had birthdays in October were recognized. A delicious lunch of baked chicken and pasta alfredo was served by caterer Trish Schwabe. After lunch, vice president Steve Frees introduced the...
Journal Review
Simpson to perform with National FFA Chorus
INDIANAPOLIS — Clair Simpson, a member of the Southmont FFA chapter in Crawfordsville, will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 26-29 during the 2022 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Simpson, a sophomore and the daughter of Darren and Kerri Simpson, has been selected to be...
Journal Review
Marjorie Nell Hughes
Marjorie Nell Hughes, 90, formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Heritage House of Greensburg. She was born Feb. 25, 1932, at Westport, the daughter of Orval Maurice and Lorine B. (Wood) Hughes. She had been a resident of Crawfordsville the majority of her life.
Journal Review
Montgomery County Master Gardeners
Eighteen members of the Montgomery County Master Gardeners met at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 for their monthly meeting. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. The regular monthly meeting date has been changed from the second Monday of the month to the first Monday.
Journal Review
Mounties ready for Regional test
Southmont volleyball won its second sectional title in the last four seasons last Saturday when the Mounties swept their way to the title over Greencastle. With the championship win, the Mounties extended their season one more week as they are just one of 16 teams left in Class 2A. Now they’ll compete in the Regional semi-final on Saturday afternoon at Cascade against the 20-11 Northeastern Knights who won the Knightstown sectional at 12 pm.
Journal Review
Double the Fun
HILLSBORO — The next main stage production in Myers Dinner Theatre’s 26th anniversary season will be Doublewide, Texas, opening Friday with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m., and running through Nov. 6. This production is being directed by Jeff Haffner. In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one...
Journal Review
CHS gets re-match with Stars in sectional opener
For the fourth time in the last two seasons Crawfordsville and Western Boone will square off as the two Sagamore Conference rivals meet in the Class 3A Sectional 29 opener on Friday night at Crawfordsville. The two teams met up in the first SAC game of the season back in week three with the Stars coming away with a 49-0 win. The Athenians have played the Stars well in spurts over the last two seasons but haven’t been able to put a complete four quarters together against the co-SAC champions in the Stars.
Journal Review
Edward Leonard Andrews Jr.
Edward Leonard Andrews Jr., 86, of Noblesville passed away in his home at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete with Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Montgomery County Historical Society
The Montgomery County Historical Society recently traveled to Mackinac Island and the Upper Penninsula in Michigan. The group visited Frankenmuth and Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland. They then went to Mackinac Island where they traveled by horse-drawn carriages through the hills of Mackinac State Park ending at the Grand Hotel. The last day of touring included the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, Tahquamenon Falls, Soo Locks Boat Tour and Antlers Restaurant.
Journal Review
Dianna Merryman
Dianna Merryman passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Jan. 25, 1945, to William “Rudy” and Alice (Goff) Merryman. She was a graduate of Wallace High School, class of 1964. Dianna worked for Culver Hospital as a janitor, worked with home healthcare,...
Journal Review
Mounties open up post season with big goals
Southmont football has completed the gauntlet of their final four games of the season. Now the Mounties prepare for a completely different challenge as they open up Class 2A Sectional 37 play on Friday when they welcome the North Knox Warriors to New Market on Friday. Southmont sits a 6-3...
