For the fourth time in the last two seasons Crawfordsville and Western Boone will square off as the two Sagamore Conference rivals meet in the Class 3A Sectional 29 opener on Friday night at Crawfordsville. The two teams met up in the first SAC game of the season back in week three with the Stars coming away with a 49-0 win. The Athenians have played the Stars well in spurts over the last two seasons but haven’t been able to put a complete four quarters together against the co-SAC champions in the Stars.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO