Crawfordsville, IN

WTHR

IMPD: Man injured after shots fired at Decatur Township mobile homes

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating a series of gunshots fired in a Decatur Township mobile home community Wednesday night. One man was shot inside a trailer on Seattle Avenue in the Valleybrook neighborhood, according to a public police report. Police said he was alert at the scene when they were called just before 10:15 p.m. Valleybrook is located off High School Road, near Kentucky Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Woman taken to hospital for overdose after arrest

A woman was arrested after Purdue Police allegedly found methamphetamine, syringes and marijuana in her car. Andrea Gonzalez was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and driving while suspended, according to a probable cause affidavit. She was pulled over...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT announces 9th Street road closure

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has a traffic alert to pass along from the Indiana Department of Transportation. 9th Street between Burnett's Road and Prophets Rock Road will be closed for three hours every morning. The closure will begin at 2 a.m. and end at 5 a.m.
LAFAYETTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Meth-related arrests made in Montezuma

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several search and arrest warrants were made on Wednesday by the Parke County Sheriff’s Department and the Montezuma Town Marshall’s Office. The warrants were focused on the selling and purchasing of methamphetamine in and around the Montezuma area. During the search, four...
MONTEZUMA, IN
WTHR

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
FORTVILLE, IN
FOX59

Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after east side home shot at; fifth time home shot at since August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested after being accused of firing more than two dozen shots at an east side home on Sunday. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe 33-year-old Zechari Scott fired shots at the house and fled the scene. On Tuesday, officers arrested Scott outside of his home on four counts of criminal recklessness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Kegan Kline appears in court Thursday

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Kegan Kline, a central figure in the unsolved 2017 murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, appeared in court via zoom Thursday. Thursday’s hearing was the first of two pre-trial conferences. Kline’s trial is set for January 2023. Cameras are generally not allowed...
DELPHI, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Man Charged in Crash that Killed Oxford, IN Family of Three; Nov 4th Court Date

The Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office has confirmed that the man now charged in the deaths of a family of three from Oxford, Indiana; in an October 2nd crash just after midnight at the intersection of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola; has a Vermilion County Court date of Friday, November 4th at 8:30 AM.
OXFORD, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Montgomery County Master Gardeners

Eighteen members of the Montgomery County Master Gardeners met at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 for their monthly meeting. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. The regular monthly meeting date has been changed from the second Monday of the month to the first Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN

