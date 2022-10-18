Read full article on original website
WTHR
IMPD: Man injured after shots fired at Decatur Township mobile homes
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating a series of gunshots fired in a Decatur Township mobile home community Wednesday night. One man was shot inside a trailer on Seattle Avenue in the Valleybrook neighborhood, according to a public police report. Police said he was alert at the scene when they were called just before 10:15 p.m. Valleybrook is located off High School Road, near Kentucky Avenue.
Woman taken to hospital for overdose after arrest
A woman was arrested after Purdue Police allegedly found methamphetamine, syringes and marijuana in her car. Andrea Gonzalez was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and driving while suspended, according to a probable cause affidavit. She was pulled over...
WLFI.com
INDOT announces 9th Street road closure
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has a traffic alert to pass along from the Indiana Department of Transportation. 9th Street between Burnett's Road and Prophets Rock Road will be closed for three hours every morning. The closure will begin at 2 a.m. and end at 5 a.m.
Person found dead in flaming car at Kroger on Indy's southeast side
A person was found dead early Wednesday inside a car that caught fire in the parking lot of the Kroger on Thompson Road, police say.
Court docs: ‘Scared’ Boone County man led police on chaotic chase that ended with his pickup truck on fire in a cornfield
JAMESTOWN, Ind. – The chase ended with a pickup truck catching fire in a cornfield. It wound through curvy roads, yards and fields. The driver told police he was “scared” because he was driving on a suspended license and tried to get away. Jamestown police arrested 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders in connection with the Oct. 14 […]
MyWabashValley.com
Meth-related arrests made in Montezuma
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several search and arrest warrants were made on Wednesday by the Parke County Sheriff’s Department and the Montezuma Town Marshall’s Office. The warrants were focused on the selling and purchasing of methamphetamine in and around the Montezuma area. During the search, four...
2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
Woman dies in Hendricks County hospital after shot in car on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS— An Indianapolis woman is dead after showing up to a hospital in Hendricks County. Police were first called to IU West hospital just after 11 o’clock Tuesday night after a woman showed up with gunshots wounds. That victim later passed away a short time later. She was identified by the Hendricks County coroner as […]
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests
Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
wfft.com
Kokomo man arrested in connection with investigation of molestation of 12-year-old girl
KOKOMO, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kokomo man has been arrested by Indiana State Police (ISP) and is facing charges of child molestation. Police arrested Robert S. Walker, 40, after serving a warrant accusing him of child molestation. ISP began investigating Walker on May 23 after receiving information from the Howard...
MyWabashValley.com
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
WISH-TV
Man arrested after east side home shot at; fifth time home shot at since August
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested after being accused of firing more than two dozen shots at an east side home on Sunday. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe 33-year-old Zechari Scott fired shots at the house and fled the scene. On Tuesday, officers arrested Scott outside of his home on four counts of criminal recklessness.
WISH-TV
Kegan Kline appears in court Thursday
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Kegan Kline, a central figure in the unsolved 2017 murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, appeared in court via zoom Thursday. Thursday’s hearing was the first of two pre-trial conferences. Kline’s trial is set for January 2023. Cameras are generally not allowed...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Man Charged in Crash that Killed Oxford, IN Family of Three; Nov 4th Court Date
The Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office has confirmed that the man now charged in the deaths of a family of three from Oxford, Indiana; in an October 2nd crash just after midnight at the intersection of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola; has a Vermilion County Court date of Friday, November 4th at 8:30 AM.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
Journal Review
Montgomery County Master Gardeners
Eighteen members of the Montgomery County Master Gardeners met at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 for their monthly meeting. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. The regular monthly meeting date has been changed from the second Monday of the month to the first Monday.
Store closes in Indianapolis food desert, community leaders cite safety concerns
Community leaders believe crime is playing a factor in the Dollar General closing at 38th and College.
