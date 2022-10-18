Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
Radio Ink
Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks
Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
BBC
Family tribute to fun-loving father, 40
A man who died after being hit by a vehicle will be remembered for his fun-loving personality, according to his family. Andrew Howat, 40, died on the A483 Wrexham bypass at Gresford Bank on Saturday at 22:40 BST. His family described him as a deeply loved husband, father, son and...
Comments / 0