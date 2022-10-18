ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety

A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

Debbie Collier: Murder of Georgia woman found burned in a ravine was ‘personal and targeted’

The killing of a Georgia woman whose body was found burned in a ravine was “personal and targeted”, police say.Deborah Collier’s remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day before by her daughter and husband, who last saw her at the family home in Clayton, nearly 60 miles from where her burned and partially naked body was discovered. Surveillance video obtained by authorities earlier this week shows Collier entering a Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September. She was...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Law & Crime

Authorities Say Missing Georgia Toddler Was Discarded in Dumpster and Taken to Landfill — and Mom Is Still Considered a Suspect

Authorities believe missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is dead and that the 20-month-old’s body tragically went to a local landfill after being discarded in a dumpster. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'They cut their bodies in half at the waist.' Devastated mother of one of four murdered friends found dismembered and dumped in Oklahoma river tells how they were shot 'multiple times' with one victim's arm 'chopped off' to 'send a message'

The four men who were found dismembered and dumped in an Oklahoma river earlier this month were cut in half at the waist and had their limbs chopped off, DailyMail.com can reveal. The bodies of Mark, 32, and Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were discovered...
OKMULGEE, OK
People

3-Year-Old Girl Is Reunited with Her Family After Going Missing During S.C. Camping Trip

The missing toddler was found safe Saturday morning "less than a mile from the camp site" at Poinsett State Park after spending the night alone, according to local authorities A 3-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she went missing during a camping trip in South Carolina, according to authorities. Ruby Heider was reported missing by her family around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after they were unable to locate her while camping at Poinsett State Park, according to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The missing toddler was...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

