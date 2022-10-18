Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in largest mass murder in Spartanburg County history
A suspect is in custody after the largest mass murder in Spartanburg County history. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference Tuesday to announce the arrest of James Douglas Drayton.
Gaffney man found dead inside Upstate jail
An inmate was found dead Monday at an Upstate jail. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says, 29 year old Lavell Najah Lane of Gaffney died around 5 AM Monday morning, at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
Elderly woman dead, grandson charged with murder
An elderly woman is dead and her grandson is in custody after she was killed at her Upstate home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 Thursday morning, to an address on Battleground Road in Cowpens.
South Carolina authorities say man confessed to killing 5 after he'd been on meth for days
A man who authorities said confessed to killing five people and told them he'd been high on methamphetamines for days has been arrested in the fatal shootings in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was taken into custody Monday morning in Georgia after, officials said, he stole a car, committed...
Upstate man dead following weekend shooting
An Upstate man is dead following a weekend shooting incident. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on South Church Street in Spartanburg, around 4:45 Sunday morning.
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Worker died in bathroom and no one noticed for days
Bessie Durham, 63, worked as a janitor at a South Carolina Belk department store. She went missing last Thursday and her body wasn’t discovered until Monday, according to police cited by WIS-TV.
Georgia High School Football Star Is Killed In Parking Lot During Date With Girlfriend
Georgia police have taken two teenagers into custody for the death of Elijah DeWitt, who was gunned down during a fight in the Dave & Buster’s parking lot. Two teenage suspects are in custody after a star Georgia high school football player was gunned down last week while on a date with his girlfriend.
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
Debbie Collier: Murder of Georgia woman found burned in a ravine was ‘personal and targeted’
The killing of a Georgia woman whose body was found burned in a ravine was “personal and targeted”, police say.Deborah Collier’s remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day before by her daughter and husband, who last saw her at the family home in Clayton, nearly 60 miles from where her burned and partially naked body was discovered. Surveillance video obtained by authorities earlier this week shows Collier entering a Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September. She was...
Horror as tourist, 34, plummets 15 floors to his death from hotel while doing a handstand
A TOURIST has died after plummeting 15 floors while trying to do a handstand at a hotel, according to investigators. The 34-year-old man's death has been ruled accidental after he tumbled from the hotel while doing the handstand on a balcony. The incident occurred at around 3.30pm on September 30...
Authorities Say Missing Georgia Toddler Was Discarded in Dumpster and Taken to Landfill — and Mom Is Still Considered a Suspect
Authorities believe missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is dead and that the 20-month-old’s body tragically went to a local landfill after being discarded in a dumpster. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.
Mother dies after 3-year-old finds gun and shoots her
A mother in South Carolina died Wednesday after her 3-year-old found a firearm inside their home and shot her.
Woman dead after standoff with deputies at Upstate motel
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded Tuesday evening after a report that a woman left Sharp Shooters Gun Range on Rutherford Road in Greenville, armed and possibly was threatening to harm herself.
EXCLUSIVE: 'They cut their bodies in half at the waist.' Devastated mother of one of four murdered friends found dismembered and dumped in Oklahoma river tells how they were shot 'multiple times' with one victim's arm 'chopped off' to 'send a message'
The four men who were found dismembered and dumped in an Oklahoma river earlier this month were cut in half at the waist and had their limbs chopped off, DailyMail.com can reveal. The bodies of Mark, 32, and Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were discovered...
Parent throws bleach at North Carolina elementary school bus driver, district officials say
A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.
Police Unloads 38 Rounds, Kills Black Man Having Mental Health Crisis
'Y'all didn't even give him a chance,' the Black man's aunt said.
Georgia woman charged with murder of Oconee man
A Georgia woman is in custody following the fatal stabbing of an Oconee County man, earlier this week. On Monday night, 43 year old Terrance Boyd of Walhalla was stabbed to death outside of a home on Moore Avenue there.
3-Year-Old Girl Is Reunited with Her Family After Going Missing During S.C. Camping Trip
The missing toddler was found safe Saturday morning "less than a mile from the camp site" at Poinsett State Park after spending the night alone, according to local authorities A 3-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she went missing during a camping trip in South Carolina, according to authorities. Ruby Heider was reported missing by her family around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after they were unable to locate her while camping at Poinsett State Park, according to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The missing toddler was...
