Early voting begins today in Iowa for this year’s General Election. Iowans may vote in-person at their county auditor’s office or the election office in their county. This is also the first day county auditors can mail an absentee ballot to a voter who requested one. In order to be counted, your county auditor must receive that ballot by 8 p.m. on November 8. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says don’t depend on overnight delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO