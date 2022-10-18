Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Iowa voters to decide if gun-related amendment is added to Iowa Constitution
Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began this week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for this amendment 12 years ago. “We realized that Iowa was...
Radio Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa for ’22 General Election
Early voting begins today in Iowa for this year’s General Election. Iowans may vote in-person at their county auditor’s office or the election office in their county. This is also the first day county auditors can mail an absentee ballot to a voter who requested one. In order to be counted, your county auditor must receive that ballot by 8 p.m. on November 8. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says don’t depend on overnight delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s September unemployment rate up a tenth of a percent
Iowa’s unemployment rate of 2.7% for September is slightly higher than the previous month, a tenth of a percent increase. “Certainly the uptick in unemployment is an indication that Iowa is not entirely immune to some of the financial and economic conditions that are being faced around the country with the increase in inflation, supply chain issues,” Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend says.
Radio Iowa
Bird flu confirmed in Dallas County, first case since May
Bird flu has been confirmed in a domestic flock of birds in central Iowa. It’s the 20th site in Iowa where bird flu has been confirmed this year and the first case reported in the state since May. State officials say there were 48 birds in the flock in Dallas County and all have been killed to prevent the spread of the virus.
Radio Iowa
Report: Iowans see jump in insurance premiums three times national average
A study finds the average rate of family premiums for health insurance offered by private employers in Iowa has risen significantly. The report from the State Health Access Data Assistance Center at the University of Minnesota found the average premium rate for Iowa families jumped about nine percent from 2020 to 2021, while the national average is only three percent.
Radio Iowa
Tougher rules drafted for manure storage in northeast Iowa
Staff in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources have drafted tougher rules for manure storage at any new livestock confinements or cattle feedlots in parts of northeast Iowa. The regulations would apply in areas with what’s called “karst” topography, where the bedrock is closer to the surface and it can...
Radio Iowa
September’s median price for an Iowa home sale: $225,000
Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates the number of existing home sales in Iowa continues to decline and the overall prices for Iowa homes sold remain well above last year’s levels. The median price for an Iowa home sold in September was $225,009. That’s down slightly from...
Radio Iowa
All signs indicate an excellent pheasant hunting season launches next weekend
Iowa hunters will be searching the countryside for pheasants starting next weekend. Nate Carr, a DNR conservation officer in Hamilton and Hardin counties, says all factors point to a good season ahead. “Coming off some of our August roadside surveys, this year we’re expecting a very similar outcome to last...
Radio Iowa
Despite drought, expert says fall is good tree planting time
A tree expert in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the abnormally dry conditions throughout the state make this fall a good time to plant a tree. “I really like planting trees in the fall, especially when we have years like this past year with drought conditions,” says Emma Hanigan, the urban forestry coordinator at the DNR. “This gives them a little bit of a leg up when they’re going into spring.”
