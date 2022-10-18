Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Journal Review
Indiana struggles with ongoing teacher shortage
As this school year is well underway, Indiana is part of the national trend of school districts wrestling with a teacher shortage made worse by COVID. The Indiana Department of Education currently lists more than 1,500 teacher job vacancies and another 700 support positions vacant statewide. Economists point to the...
Journal Review
Getting educated about our Indiana education dollars
It’s election season. Early voting in Montgomery County started on Oct. 12. Voters can vote any weekday between now and Nov. 4 on the first floor of the Montgomery County courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are also a few weekend and evening opportunities for early voting. Visit the LWVMC website (lwvmontcoin.org) and go to the Voter Information tab for a complete schedule.
muncievoice.com
Climate Change: Indiana’s Todd Rokita Sues Top Banks
Muncie, Indiana – Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, adds his name to the list of captured grandstanders for top polluters – contributors to climate change catastrophe. Regarding overreacting for Charles Koch, who funds the far-right’s political movement in this country, you can always count on Todd Rokita to be front and center. Todd uses state resources to coordinate a lawsuit against top U.S. banks like Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.
fox32chicago.com
State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month
INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
Journal Review
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Indianapolis Business Journal. October 14, 2022. Editorial: State’s occupational health agency must protect Indiana workers. During the initial months of the COVID-19 crisis, when those with office jobs started working from home, thousands of Hoosiers deemed essential kept going to work—in hospitals, nursing homes, manufacturing plants, grocery stores and more.
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
marinelink.com
Mercury Marine Opens New Global Distribution Center in Indiana
Mercury Marine opened its new, purpose-built distribution center to support its parts and accessories business. The new 512,000 square foot facility is located near Indianapolis, Ind., a major thoroughfare connecting Mercury’s global customers that will improve delivery and service and will add much needed capacity for scale, stability, and reduced logistics costs, the company said.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana has 145 districts with slow internet: Here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
WIBC.com
Why RSV Seems to Be Worse in Indiana This Year
INDIANAPOLIS–Doctors believe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is worse this year in Indiana. They think a big reason for that is that people are taking less precautions against COVID-19 and other viruses now compared to 2020 and 2021. When the pandemic hit, people wore masks and socially distanced more often....
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
What do Hoosiers need to know about Indiana’s taxation of student loan forgiveness?
Indiana taxes student loan forgiveness. This will include Biden’s recent one-time cancellation of student loan debt for eligible borrowers.
indypolitics.org
Why I’m Running
While I’m proud of my record as Marion County Sheriff and will continue working to earn every vote, I’d like to take this opportunity to inform indypolitics.org’s readers about an issue that is at the front of our community’s mind and offer a practical solution. Since...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
WISH-TV
Doctors urge Hoosiers to mask up, wash hands to protect kids from RSV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local pediatricians say preventive measures like those employed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will help prevent the spread of a respiratory illness that is particularly dangerous for young children and infants. Mask-wearing, handwashing, and staying home when sick will help limit the spread of...
WIBC.com
These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana
WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
Journal Review
Letter: Reader believes Sanders qualified for state senator post
David Sanders is the Democratic candidate for State Senate District 23. He is an Associate Professor of Biological Science at Purdue and teaches the COVID-19 class. As a West Lafayette City councilor, he has “Monthly Meet Your Councilor” meetings with constituents and answers every constituent email personally. Good...
nwi.life
Comcast Boosting Speeds for Xfinity Internet Customers in Northern Indiana
Thousands of Xfinity households in Northern Indiana will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing Northern Indiana customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference and more, all at the same time. With this latest round of speed increases, Xfinity continues to provide unparalleled value compared to other providers – including significantly faster speeds and better reliability than mobile and 5G Home Internet.
inputfortwayne.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
