Alleged Attempted Kidnaping At Canyon Country Park By Masked Suspect
Deputies are investigating after an unknown suspect wearing a Halloween mask allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl at Canyon Country Park Tuesday. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Canyon Country Park on the 17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road after an unidentified male suspect reportedly grabbed the caller’s daughter and attempted to take her away, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
