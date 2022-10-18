ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Alleged Attempted Kidnaping At Canyon Country Park By Masked Suspect

Deputies are investigating after an unknown suspect wearing a Halloween mask allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl at Canyon Country Park Tuesday. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Canyon Country Park on the 17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road after an unidentified male suspect reportedly grabbed the caller’s daughter and attempted to take her away, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Community invited to 38th Annual ‘Rampage’ Hart Field Tournament

The William S. Hart Regiment is once again hosting “Rampage,” one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California. Hart High is celebrating 38 years of the annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and field show tournament taking place at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5.
KTLA

Photo Gallery: 4 family-friendly Halloween events in Southern California

Trick-or-treating or partying aren’t the only Halloween activities. If you are still planning your Halloween night but don’t want to do the same thing as last year, Southern California has many spooky events offerings that can get you into the Halloween spirit. The Hauntington Beach Manor The haunted house at Westminster Mall, located in Orange […]
signalscv.com

Helene Sachs | Gutzeit a Valuable Advocate for SCV

Maria Gutzeit is the right candidate for Santa Clarita Valley Water! My husband and I have lived in Santa Clarita for more than 30 years. We have raised our family here and watched the valley grow exponentially in that time. Maria understands that clean drinking water is our community’s most...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Diane Zimmerman | Todd a Great Replacement

Cherise Moore appears to be a very nice woman with very heartfelt personal beliefs. If she could only have kept her personal beliefs from influencing her position as a William S. Hart Union High School District board member, she would have probably made a fine representative for the majority of the Santa Clarita Valley’s students.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Progressive Rail Roading

Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week

The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Small World Preschool teacher retires after 36 years

Small World Preschool teacher Cathy Dubin is retiring after 36 years of work and teaching more than 1,000 children in the Santa Clarita Valley. Dubin began her teaching career at Small World in approximately 1986. She originally was just dropping her son and daughter off to go through the program, but over time she gained interest in teaching for them.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Garcia requests statewide task force on cannabis

DOWNEY — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) on Tuesday released the following statement regarding the request to the Department of Justice for the creation of a cannabis task force. The request is below:. “I have requested that the California Department of Justice create a Statewide Task Force on Cannabis...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Bae named California Teacher of the Year finalist

Hart High School science teacher Paula Bae has been named one of nine finalists in the 2023 California Teacher of the Year competition by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. This is the second time in three years that a Hart district teacher has received high distinction at the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Your questions about California’s gas rebate answered

To help with the high price of gas — and the rising cost of living — California started sending payments ranging from $200 to $1,050 to residents in October. Whenever money might be headed to people’s bank accounts, they tend to have questions. Answers to most of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California woman wins $4.2 million on Mega Millions

California has a new millionaire. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Vons in Fresno over the summer. Her jackpot: $4.2 million. “I was making a late dinner the night of the drawing,” said Bailey. “Partway through, I remembered […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy