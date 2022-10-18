A Recent Statement By Patricia Field Might Explain The Real Reason Miranda Hobbes Was So Poorly Dressed

Sex and the City was known just as much for its fashion as for its provocative take on sex. Patricia Field, the costume designer behind the original series, has been lauded as a style genius. While fans largely love Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, and Charlotte York’s styles, Miranda Hobbes’ fashion instincts have been heavily criticized. She was certainly dressed frumpily on several occasions. Patricia Field once said Miranda was dressed differently to highlight her more practical nature. According to a recent comment by the famed stylist, there might be a different explanation for Miranda’s often tragic styling.

Patricia Field once admitted that Miranda Hobbes was styled much differently than her pals

It would take most casual watchers a single episode of Sex and the City to recognize that Miranda was markedly different from her pals . The logical lawyer of the group was almost always dressed much differently than her friends. Each indeed had their own personal style, but Carrie, Samantha, and even the ever-traditional Charlotte were still on-trend. Miranda’s clothing leaned much closer, especially in the early seasons, toward frumpy and completely outdated. Her shoe collection, in particular, was sad.

Field, in a 2018 interview with Repeller , revealed that Miranda’s clothing choices were meant to reflect her more practical sensibilities. The goal was to highlight her pragmatic nature and analytical characteristics. In short, according to Field, Miranda had more important things to think about than her wardrobe. Is that the reason, though? Recent statements indicate otherwise.

There might be another reason the famed stylist dressed Miranda so poorly

Field once insisted that Miranda’s fashion sense was a specific choice. We think there might have been some tension between Cynthia Nixon, the actor who portrayed Miranda, and Field. Perhaps Field dressed Miranda so badly because she didn’t like working with Nixon. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Field alluded to Nixon being difficult.

When asked about the costumes for And Just Like That… Field discussed two of the three main actors. Field had nothing but nice things to say about Sarah Jessica Parker , the actor who portrays Carrie Bradshaw. She was much less benevolent when it came to discussing Nixon. She said, “Cynthia Nixon thinks she knows everything – and she doesn’t! Even today, when I speak with Molly, it’s about Cynthia. I say, ‘I remember what you are going through.”

To Nixon’s credit, we would have fought back if someone had tried to put us in a hoodie with a hat over it, too. While Field is known for her edgy design choices and out-of-the-box thinking, some of Nixon’s stylings were just a step past innovation and into bizarre territory.

Patricia Field is not working on And Just Like That… , the HBO Max reboot of Sex and the City . Field is currently responsible for the costumes for Emily in Paris , though.

