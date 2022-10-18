Read full article on original website
Kedarius Wade, Callaway move to 7-1 with 28-18 win over Holmes County Central
JACKSON — The question coming into Thursday night's showdown between Callaway and Holmes County Central was how the Chargers would respond to their first loss of the season. The answer: pretty well. Behind a consistent rushing attack and a bend-but-don't-break defense, the Chargers got past Holmes ...
Vicksburg, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Vicksburg. The Terry High School football team will have a game with Warren Central High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Terry High School football team will have a game with Warren Central High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
What to know ahead of Jackson State’s homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Visit Jackson want everyone to be prepared ahead of Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for JSU’s homecoming game against Campbell University on Saturday, October 22 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled […]
Mississippi Link
SWAC Homecoming Weekend for Jackson State, Alcorn State and Mississippi Valley State
This Saturday, October 22, 2022, all 3 of the SWAC schools from Mississippi will be celebrating homecoming. This should be a financial boom for the state as alumni nationwide come home to reminisce with classmates, family and friends from their days back in college. Greeks break out their jackets, hats,...
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. The owners had been planning to build a new restaurant for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the […]
Will Greyhound relocate from Jackson to Vicksburg?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Greyhound weights a relocation from the City of Jackson, Vicksburg may be the future home of the bus service. According to Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, Greyhound has been looking at locations along Highway 80 for a new bus stop. With a large homeless population in that area, Hartley has […]
WDAM-TV
From troubled past to success, Dr. Tommie Mabry works to inspire youth
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overcoming obstacles - one Mississippi man uses his troubled past to show young people how to create a successful future. Motivator, educator, author, father and husband are all hats Tommie Mabry, Ph.D., wears daily. Coming from a rough start, Mabry believes young people need role models, not critics.
WAPT
GMA's Michael Strahan in Jackson ahead of Jackson State University's homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. — Good Morning America co-anchor, Michael Strahan is in the city of Jackson Friday just in time for Jackson State University's homecoming. Strahan is live Friday interviewing long-time friend Coach Deion Sanders. There will also be interviews from the Sonic Boom of the South, the Prancing J-Settes,...
Daily Mississippian
“Never failed to be a light in all of our lives”: Walker Fielder remembered by friends
On Sunday, Oct. 16, in the early hours between midnight and morning, Ole Miss students Walker Fielder, 21, and Blanche Williamson, 20, were victims of a hit and run in the parking lot behind City Hall. Both victims were rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi, where Fielder succumbed to his injuries. Williamson was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis, Tenn., where she continues to be treated.
Vicksburg Post
PHOTO GALLERY: St. Aloysius High School Homecoming Court 2022
Ally Doiron was crowned the 2022 St. Aloysius High School Homecoming Queen on Oct. 7. Click through the gallery to see the rest of this year’s Homecoming Court. Congratulations, ladies!
Madison County Journal
Flora’s Brown tapped for Madison branch
Southern Bancorp Community Partners (SBCP), a 501(c)(3) loan fund and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), today announced the hiring of Ralph Brown of Flora as its new Chief Lending Officer. SBCP is the nonprofit arm of Southern Bancorp, Inc., one of the nation’s oldest and largest CDFIs. “I am...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg natives Jane Hopson, Maggie Roberson featured in National TV Commercial
UNIVERSITY, MS– Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. Two of those students are Vicksburg’s own Jane Hopson and Maggie Roberson. The 30-second commercial, titled...
WLBT
Major water line leak leads to several schools in Jackson canceling afterschool activities
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major leak has caused several Jackson Public Schools to cancel afterschool activities. The school district says the leak is on a 20-inch water line located on McDowell Road. As a result, some schools are experiencing low water pressure. Schools Impacted:. Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street.
vicksburgnews.com
MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard
A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
Mississippi man wins $206,000 with two lucky lottery tickets
A Mississippi man recently brought in two lottery tickets to the Mississippi Lottery offices and took home $206,157 in prize money. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the two winning tickets were brought in by a Hinds County man who won in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery. One ticket was worth...
Vicksburg Post
PHOTO GALLERY: American Heritage lands at LeTourneau due to low river levels
Low water levels in the lower Mississippi River have forced American Cruise Lines to get creative upon arrival at its stops in Vicksburg. The American Heritage cruise boat was spotted Thursday morning docking south of town at LeTourneau, 12 miles from its usual docking point at the downtown riverfront. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service’s Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center reported that the Mississippi River at Vicksburg was observed at 0.75 feet.
vicksburgnews.com
Greyhound returns to Vicksburg
Greyhound Lines Inc. has officially announced its new stop in Vicksburg, Mississippi, operating from 3046 Indiana Ave in the Memorial Plaza. Just two miles from its previous location on Frontage Rd., the new move marks a return to service in Vicksburg for Greyhound after over a year of no service in the area.
WAPT
Eagle Eye 16 captures aerial video of dropping Mississippi River levels
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Eagle Eye 16 captured aerial video of the dangerously low Mississippi River levels near Vicksburg on Tuesday. Plummeting water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some...
WAPT
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire is bringing traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic are blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. Thick black smoke is filling the sky over Jackson and...
Remains found off of Franklin County highway
UPDATE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were identified as Lenelle Snyder, who was reported missing on September 6. They said foul play is not suspected, and his death appeared to be caused by a vehicle accident. FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol […]
