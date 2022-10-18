On Sunday, Oct. 16, in the early hours between midnight and morning, Ole Miss students Walker Fielder, 21, and Blanche Williamson, 20, were victims of a hit and run in the parking lot behind City Hall. Both victims were rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi, where Fielder succumbed to his injuries. Williamson was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis, Tenn., where she continues to be treated.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO