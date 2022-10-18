ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WJTV 12

What to know ahead of Jackson State’s homecoming

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Visit Jackson want everyone to be prepared ahead of Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for JSU’s homecoming game against Campbell University on Saturday, October 22 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. The owners had been planning to build a new restaurant for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Will Greyhound relocate from Jackson to Vicksburg?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Greyhound weights a relocation from the City of Jackson, Vicksburg may be the future home of the bus service. According to Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, Greyhound has been looking at locations along Highway 80 for a new bus stop. With a large homeless population in that area, Hartley has […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

From troubled past to success, Dr. Tommie Mabry works to inspire youth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overcoming obstacles - one Mississippi man uses his troubled past to show young people how to create a successful future. Motivator, educator, author, father and husband are all hats Tommie Mabry, Ph.D., wears daily. Coming from a rough start, Mabry believes young people need role models, not critics.
JACKSON, MS
Daily Mississippian

“Never failed to be a light in all of our lives”: Walker Fielder remembered by friends

On Sunday, Oct. 16, in the early hours between midnight and morning, Ole Miss students Walker Fielder, 21, and Blanche Williamson, 20, were victims of a hit and run in the parking lot behind City Hall. Both victims were rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi, where Fielder succumbed to his injuries. Williamson was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis, Tenn., where she continues to be treated.
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Flora’s Brown tapped for Madison branch

Southern Bancorp Community Partners (SBCP), a 501(c)(3) loan fund and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), today announced the hiring of Ralph Brown of Flora as its new Chief Lending Officer. SBCP is the nonprofit arm of Southern Bancorp, Inc., one of the nation’s oldest and largest CDFIs. “I am...
FLORA, MS
vicksburgnews.com

MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard

A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

PHOTO GALLERY: American Heritage lands at LeTourneau due to low river levels

Low water levels in the lower Mississippi River have forced American Cruise Lines to get creative upon arrival at its stops in Vicksburg. The American Heritage cruise boat was spotted Thursday morning docking south of town at LeTourneau, 12 miles from its usual docking point at the downtown riverfront. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service’s Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center reported that the Mississippi River at Vicksburg was observed at 0.75 feet.
vicksburgnews.com

Greyhound returns to Vicksburg

Greyhound Lines Inc. has officially announced its new stop in Vicksburg, Mississippi, operating from 3046 Indiana Ave in the Memorial Plaza. Just two miles from its previous location on Frontage Rd., the new move marks a return to service in Vicksburg for Greyhound after over a year of no service in the area.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire is bringing traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic are blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. Thick black smoke is filling the sky over Jackson and...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Remains found off of Franklin County highway

UPDATE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were identified as Lenelle Snyder, who was reported missing on September 6. They said foul play is not suspected, and his death appeared to be caused by a vehicle accident. FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS

