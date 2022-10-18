(Whitewater Valley)--On Tuesday, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that new numbers show that life expectancy of Wayne County residents dropped more than any other Indiana county in the last decade and is down to 72.9 years. Here’s where some of the other area county’s stand. A Fayette County resident now has an even lower life expectancy than a Wayne County resident…just 72.3 years. But, residents of bordering Franklin County can expect to live five full years longer – 77.4 years. That’s the highest life expectancy of any county in our area. Here's where other area counties stand: Union, 76. Randolph, 75.1. Henry, 75.2. Preble, 75.7. Darke, 76.3.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO