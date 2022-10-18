Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
Daily Advocate
City takes step to clear homeless encampment
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss transportation dilemma
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the transportation dilemma. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. Holmes participated in the Darke County Transportation Coordination Planning Committee. The committee discussed the Community Action Program (CAP), and the steps being taken to find a solution.
Funds awarded to local cemeteries for improvements
Three cemeteries in the Miami Valley will benefit from $104,000 the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is awarding to 44 cemeteries in Ohio. Cedarville North Cemetery in Cedarville Township recieved $2,500 to upgrade cemetery records software, Lower Miami Cemetery in Jefferson Township recieved...
Daily Advocate
DCEA helps Versailles music program
VERSAILLES — Versailles Band Director Ronda Stammen recently acknowledged the donation to her program from Darke County Endowment for the Arts. “We thank DCEA for the kind donation/grant money to purchase a silver trombone; freshman Xavier Simon was chosen to play this new instrument. Xavier is very active in the music program here at Versailles; he has participated in marching band, concert band, solo and ensemble and multiple honors bands,” she wrote in her missive to Marilyn Delk, DCEA Chair.
Akron Leader Publications
Trail development concerns raised
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Board of Trustees Oct. 13 heard from 10 residents raising concerns with the possible development of a township-owned trail that formerly served as a trolley track. The residents, who live adjacent to the trail, asked why a section of the trail was recently mowed, giving...
Daily Advocate
UCCHS will host blood drive on Oct. 31
UNION CITY, Ind. — Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Union City Community High School community blood drive Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at 603 North Walnut, St., Union City.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its monthly Board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, 4 p.m., at 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville. The public is welcome. Zoning board and trustees meet. GREENVILLE — Greenville Township Trustees will hold a meeting on Thursday, Oct....
Middletown businesses concerned with influx of people experiencing homelessness
Business owners told stories of customers being confronted by hostile individuals who made threats to their personal safety and damage to personal property.
Daily Advocate
Council hears proposal for new fire truck
GREENVILLE — Will the Greenville Fire Department get a new vehicle? Greenville City Council will need to answer that question by the end of the month if they want to save six percent on the cost. The council is expected to hold a special meeting next week to discuss the issue.
1017thepoint.com
LIFE EXPECTANCIES FOR AREA COUNTIES RELEASED
(Whitewater Valley)--On Tuesday, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that new numbers show that life expectancy of Wayne County residents dropped more than any other Indiana county in the last decade and is down to 72.9 years. Here’s where some of the other area county’s stand. A Fayette County resident now has an even lower life expectancy than a Wayne County resident…just 72.3 years. But, residents of bordering Franklin County can expect to live five full years longer – 77.4 years. That’s the highest life expectancy of any county in our area. Here's where other area counties stand: Union, 76. Randolph, 75.1. Henry, 75.2. Preble, 75.7. Darke, 76.3.
IRS adjustments: More money for the Miami Valley
"There's actually a term for it and they call it a bracket creep. So that's when the cost of living increases as well as your wages increase, but the tax bracket remains the same," Rand explained.
1017thepoint.com
LARGE SENIOR HOUSING DEVELOPMENT PLANNED FOR GARWOOD ROAD
(Richmond, IN)--A large new senior housing community is in the works for Richmond. Richmond Common Council on Monday night learned of plans to develop 26 multi-family units near the south end of Garwood Road – just north of the pond at the intersection of Garwood and Wernle Road. "The establishment plan show a total of 26 multi-family structures totalling 232 dwelling units," explained a city representative Monday night. That’s a city representative last night. Plans call for plenty of amenities. "A fitness center, event center, playground, dog park, putting green, and walking paths," the representative said. The request was referred to the Plan Commission and will come back before council at a later date.
Daily Advocate
St. Paul’s blesses Greenville Fire Department
GREENVILLE — Representatives from St. Paul Lutheran Church met with firefighters at the Greenville Fire Department on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to show their appreciation for all firefighters do for the local community. Mike Meckes of St. Paul spoke to Asst. Chief Brandenburg and a handful of fellow firefighters, “As...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dayton (OH) May Buy Former School Property for $11M Police/Fire Project
Dayton is considering buying a former school building on Salem Avenue to turn it into a new joint police and fire facility, DaytonDailyNews.com reported. The 64,000-square-foot facility has been used as a school, United Way of Greater Dayton, Richard Allen Academy and Sowing Seeds of Knowledge once called the building home, the report said.
Local winery raising money in honor of fallen Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies
ENON — A winery in Enon is looking to raise funds for the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. >>RELATED: Sheriff’s deputy dies from injuries after being shot at Clark County mobile home park. Brandeberry Winery will be selling a, “Hero in Blue” wine bottle and portions of the...
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to report of blaze at Milford Township home, dispatchers say
OXFORD, Ohio — At least five fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire, reported to be at a home located at 4361 Cherry St....
Miami Valley pharmacist talks Adderall shortage
"It definitely does increase during school time. So we do see kind of a dip during the summer months when the kids are not in school. At this time of year, usually we see, pretty much consistently every month, those prescriptions coming through," Aylor explained.
countynewsonline.org
New dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. Both got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm....
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
