UPDATE: Victim in fatal pedestrian accident has been identified
Lafayette Police have identified the victim of last night’s crash as Ronald Keith Williams Jr., 43 of Duson.
Lafayette Police continue to investigate the fatal crash involving a pedestrian that took place Monday evening.
The crash occurred around 8:21 p.m. in the 500 block of West Congress Street.
According to authorities, a male pedestrian was hit while walking alongside the roadway.
The victim died as a result of the crash, LPD says.
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators continue to investigate. More information will be released when available.
