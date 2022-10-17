Google is giving its Household Hyperlink app (opens in new tab) a makeover to be extra person pleasant whereas additionally including extra parental management options. Household Hyperlink first launched 5 years in the past as a approach for folks to handle how youngsters use their Android gadgets – setting a display time restrict, for instance. Since then, the app actually hasn’t gotten loads of consideration from Google, which makes this new wave of updates all of the extra welcome. The company states that developers took feedback from parents for the redesign (opens in new tab), leading to three new tabs – Controls, Location, and Highlights – to higher set up the app’s options.

1 DAY AGO