Texas A&M’s canned food drive AggiesCan will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aggies’ volleyball match against Kentucky at Reed Arena. Fans will also be able to donate to AggiesCan at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Aggies’ second volleyball match against Kentucky, at 2:45 p.m. Sunday before A&M’s soccer match against Missouri and before kickoff of A&M’s football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field. Volunteers will be accepting donations for an hour and a half at the volleyball and soccer matches and for three and a half hours at the football game.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO