Kan. zoo mourns the death of bear who was orphaned as a cub
SHAWNEE COUNTY —The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of black bear Indie who passed away Wednesday, according to a media release from the zoo. On Sunday, Indie did not eat all of her food, which isn’t unusual this time of year. On Monday, she showed no signs of improvement by the end of the day.
🎥: Heat lamp fire causes $200K damage, destroys chicken coop, damages house in Ogden
OGDEN - Around noon on Tuesday, October 18th, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of William Drive in Ogden. Manhattan Fire Department arrived on scene first, followed by volunteers with Riley County Fire District #1, and found a chicken coop on fire, and the fire had spread to the outer wall of the house.
Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect
LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man and asking the public for help to locate a suspect considered armed and dangerous. Just after 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded to Newman Regional Health in Emporia after a man sought treatment for a gunshot wound,...
Riley County Arrest Report October 20
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLLIN CRAIG PROCKISH, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LAMICHAEL SCOTT FEWELL, 31,...
RCPD investigating stabbing in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack in Manhattan. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 400 block of Leavenworth Street in Manhattan. A 34-year-old man reported a known 45-year-old man stabbed him on an unspecified date. Additional details on the...
2nd suspect jailed for Kansas apartment complex killing
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal apartment complex shooting have a second suspect in custody. On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 10a.m. October 1, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace...
Alert Kan. teacher reported student's claim of gun on campus
MARSHALL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 364 officials are investigating a student who allegedly had a gun on campus. On Friday, police responded to Marysville High School after an observant teacher overheard a student claiming to have a firearm in his vehicle, according to a media release. Numerous...
Man accused of setting fire that damaged Kan. home, 3 other buildings
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Monday, fire crews responded to the report of a house fire at 710 SW Polk Street in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy...
Police: Kansas man jailed after 100mph chase on I-70
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a a suspect after a high-speed chase on Interstate 70. Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Salina Police Department observed a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with an expired license plate leaving the parking lot of Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, and heading north on N. Ohio Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
Sheriff: Kansas woman was transporting drugs with kids in van
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 10a.m. Oct. 16, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2001 Ford van west of Mayetta for an alleged registration violation, according to sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff...
64-year-old Kan. woman accused of numerous drug crimes
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 4p.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop...
Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
Riley County highway sign project begins Wednesday
A signing project in Riley County will begin on Wednesday, weather permitting. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, contractors will replace signs located along U.S. 24, U.S. 77, K-18, K-82, K-113, K-114 and K-177. Advanced signing and cones will mark the active work zone. Impacts to motorists should be...
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
Police: Car theft suspect rammed Kan. Capitol Police vehicle
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue searching for suspects in connection with a vehicle theft and chase. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, police were requested to assist Capitol Police with a stolen vehicle investigation at 900 SW Tyler in Topeka, according to Lt. Michael Hren. During this investigation the suspect intentionally...
RCPD: Suspect cut security wire to make theft at mall
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center, 102 Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RCPD investigating $8,000 jewelry theft from Manhattan home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3300 block of Effingham in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 78-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect took 11 miscellaneous pieces...
K-State discusses TCU game at weekly press conference
Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview the Wildcats’ showdown at eighth-ranked TCU. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
Wamego looking to cap off undefeated regular season against Cowboys
The Wamego Red Raiders and Abilene Cowboys entered the 2022 season under drastically different pretenses. For Wamego, this was another shot at a deep playoff run after a phenomenal 9-2 season in 2021. For Abilene, it represented a chance for a struggling team, still in search of their first win...
