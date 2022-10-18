ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theflorala.com

UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history

Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
FLORENCE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history

OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
OZARK, AL
myjrpaper.com

Hackleburg wins big in Florence

FLORENCE — The Hackleburg Panthers put on a commanding show for their traveling fans this weekend against Shoals Christian in Florence Oct. 14. The Panthers opened the scoring in the game just a few minutes in with a 19- yard touchdown reception from quarterback Blaise Vickery. He also ran in the two-point conversion.
HACKLEBURG, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter

If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Florence was arrested Saturday night after shooting at his neighbor’s house following Alabama’s loss to Tennessee. According to the Florence Police Department, Ricky Franks Jr. allegedly had been involved in an argument with his neighbor about the Alabama game Saturday. Franks Jr. then allegedly left the neighbor’s home following a verbal argument and fired a shotgun at the home.
FLORENCE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan rejects three construction bids due to ‘sticker shock’

Morgan County commissioners on Tuesday rejected bids on three construction projects involving the jail and sports parks, with one commissioner saying the price tags caused “sticker shock.”. The commission said it plans to use some of the 3M settlement package of $5.4 million it received in 2021 to construct...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October. On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving...
DECATUR, AL
theflorala.com

Lauderdale County reports increase in fentanyl overdoses

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is comparable to morphine but is 50 to 100 times stronger. It is normally prescribed by doctors for patients in severe or chronic pain, especially when patients have become tolerant to other opioids.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
ATHENS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy