Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theflorala.com
UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history
Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history
OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
thisisalabama.org
For 105 years, Trowbridge Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop has been the sweetest place in Florence
Florence, Alabama has seen its share of changes over the last century, but generations of locals have all enjoyed the same sweet treats when they needed to chill out. Trowbridge’s Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop has served guests on Court Street since 1917, and it remains the city’s oldest business still open in its original storefront.
myjrpaper.com
Hackleburg wins big in Florence
FLORENCE — The Hackleburg Panthers put on a commanding show for their traveling fans this weekend against Shoals Christian in Florence Oct. 14. The Panthers opened the scoring in the game just a few minutes in with a 19- yard touchdown reception from quarterback Blaise Vickery. He also ran in the two-point conversion.
This small Alabama town teaches English to immigrant children in new way with amazing results
As part of an exercise to help the class learn English, a third grader pulled a block from a Jenga tower and read aloud a question written on one side. “Where,” the boy read, then slowly sounded out the other words: “Where would you like to visit?”
Hartselle Enquirer
Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Falkville mother says child hasn’t received textbooks in 2022-23 school year
Fifth-grade students at Falkville Elementary School haven't received a textbook since the school year started, according to one concerned parent.
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
WAFF
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Florence was arrested Saturday night after shooting at his neighbor’s house following Alabama’s loss to Tennessee. According to the Florence Police Department, Ricky Franks Jr. allegedly had been involved in an argument with his neighbor about the Alabama game Saturday. Franks Jr. then allegedly left the neighbor’s home following a verbal argument and fired a shotgun at the home.
Harvest man killed in Limestone County motorcycle crash
The crash took the life of a 21-year-old from Harvest.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan rejects three construction bids due to ‘sticker shock’
Morgan County commissioners on Tuesday rejected bids on three construction projects involving the jail and sports parks, with one commissioner saying the price tags caused “sticker shock.”. The commission said it plans to use some of the 3M settlement package of $5.4 million it received in 2021 to construct...
Apparent ‘reckless driver’ crashes into Somerville woods
One person was injured in a wreck that started off with a call for a reckless driver last week, but the situation wasn't what it seemed to be, according to authorities.
11 arrested after 30 grams of crack cocaine, sawed-off shotgun found in north Alabama
11 people were arrested after deputies found crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a home in Athens.
WAAY-TV
City of Madison looking into new funding agreement; possible annexation of Clift Farm Publix
City of Madison leaders met Wednesday in a special session to discuss the city's finances. The city is looking into a new funding agreement to replace the current one adopted in 2018. The city's attorney and financial advisor laid out details of the new potential financial agreement in the work...
WAFF
Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
Second inmate dead at Limestone Correctional Facility this week
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, October 16.
WAFF
Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October. On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving...
theflorala.com
Lauderdale County reports increase in fentanyl overdoses
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is comparable to morphine but is 50 to 100 times stronger. It is normally prescribed by doctors for patients in severe or chronic pain, especially when patients have become tolerant to other opioids.
Colbert County woman convicted in husband’s death denied parole
A Tuscumbia woman convicted of killing her husband in 2010 will not be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles .
WAFF
Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
Comments / 0