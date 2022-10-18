Read full article on original website
Former Tag Team Possibly Returning to WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates
WWE is reportedly considering new recruits for Bray Wyatt’s group. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering hiring The Righteous as members of Wyatt’s stable. We previously reported that Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage at the recent WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, which...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/21/22)
The Road to WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight with SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Tonight’s SmackDown will include an appearance by Bray Wyatt, a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and an appearance by Logan Paul.
Kevin Nash Does Not Believe Triple H Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame on His Own
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Kliq This,” Kevin Nash discussed a wide variety of topics. The D-Generation X stablemates of Triple H were honored with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Triple H. However, Nash is under the impression that Triple H will not be inducted on his own because, now that he is in charge, Nash thinks he has no intention of putting himself forward for the honor.
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
Bret Hart Reveals Who He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled During WWE Career
Bret “The Hitman” Hart thinks highly of Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about both during a recent K&S WrestleFest appearance. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how he would have loved to work with Brock Lesnar, who was...
Footage and Photos from “Hangman” Adam Page Injury, Several Stars React
The wrestling world has taken to social media to comment on “Hangman” Adam Page following last night’s AEW Dynamite. As seen during the show, Page was battling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship when the match was stopped and called off, with the commentators reacting as Page was stretchered out of the ring.
AEW Issues Update on Adam Page’s Status Following AEW Dynamite Injury
Due to Adam Page’s injury, the world title match that was scheduled to take place between Jon Moxley and Adam Page on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite had to be stopped. AEW has issued the following in a recent update. “Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by...
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
Bret Hart Believes His Match Was the Only WWE SummerSlam ’92 Bout Worth Watching
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart reflected on his match at WWE SummerSlam 1992, in which he and British Bulldog competed for the Intercontinental Championship during a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network. The match was the main event of the night. The bout was won by Bulldog. According to...
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022. Match starts off with Roxanne Perez & Rhea Ripley lock up. Ripley sends Perez out of the ring before Perez gets back in and they exchange submissions. Perez looks for a headscissors take down but Ripley blocks it. Perez hits several chops before Ripley takes her down with a headbutt and a clothesline. Perez delivers a series of forearms, but Ripley fires back with a kick to Perez’s shin. Perez sends Ripley to the outside then follows her out there. She looks to go fly but Ripley catches her and sends her face first into the apron that sends us to a break.
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (10/18/22)
A very good episode of AEW Dynamite was slightly marred this week due to an injury to Hangman Page. However, there was some great in ring action on what was dubbed, “Title Tuesday”. There was four championship matches, all of which were very good. As well as a phenomenal promo segment from MJF and William Regal.
Impact Wrestling X Division Title Tournament Brackets Are Set
The Impact Wrestling X Division Title tournament is set to get underway next Thursday. Impact Wrestling has revealed the brackets and participants for the tournament which will conclude at their upcoming Overdrive event on November 18. The first-round matches are as follows:. Black Taurus vs Laredo Kid. Yuya Uemura vs...
Road Dogg Reacts to Sean Waltman’s Mention of Chyna During the WWE RAW DX Reunion
In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna. “He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”
New Title Match Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage (10/21/2022)
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this week’s AEW Rampage. On Thursday, it was announced that Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Preston Vance and RUSH in a three-way match on Friday’s episode of the weekly one-hour TNT show. Check...
Becky Lynch Discusses Why She Prefers Being a Heel to Being a Babyface
Becky Lynch made a visit at NYC Advertising Week, where she discussed why she enjoys playing the role of a heel rather than a babyface. Lynch said, “I think human nature is we just generally don’t want to like people and certainly now, certainly that’s Twitter nature. So you have so much freedom that you can do anything, you can have fun. If people don’t like you, ‘well, I’m doing my job well. If people like you, well, you’re so entertaining, how can people not like you?’ It’s a lot easier, it’s a lot more fun in that aspect. Being a babyface, I tend to naturally fall into. I think, honestly, I’m not the greatest athlete in the world and I think my story of perseverance has registered with a lot of people. Fans can get behind that underdog who constantly has to overcome.”
Adam Page Comments on Suffering a Concussion on AEW Dynamite
“Hangman” Adam Page thanked everyone for their support on Twitter this afternoon after suffering a concussion during this week’s AEW Dynamite main event against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. As PWMania.com previously reported, Page suffered a concussion in his match with Moxley in Cincinnati last night. After Page...
Heath and Rhino Crowned Impact World Tag Team Champions, The Kingdom’s Final Appeance
Your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions are Heath and Rhino. Heath and Rhino’s victory over The Kingdom’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett to win the Impact World Tag Team Titles was the main event of this week’s Impact episode. Maria Kanellis accidentally powdered her own husband during the match before taking a gore from Rhino.
AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (10/21/22)
All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, as AEW Rampage goes down tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. On tap for tonight’s show is Orange Cassidy vs. RUSH vs. Preston “10” Vance for the AEW All Atlantic Title, The Acclaimed vs. The Varsity Athletes for the AEW Tag Team Titles (If The Acclaimed win they get the trademark to “Scissoring” back), HOOK vs. Ariya Daivari for the FTW Title and Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale.
AEW in Negotiations With CM Punk to Buy Out His Contract
CM Punk hasn’t been seen since his AEW All Out press conference, where he slammed Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks. He also tore his left triceps while performing a...
Two Matches and More Set for Post-Halloween Havoc Edition of WWE NXT
WWE NXT will air a special Tag Team Title Tuesday episode next week. In addition, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend their title against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, while NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will face off against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.
