dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
u.today
SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30% as Price Grapples with Key Level
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 19 chart alert - Subdued trading action continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Not much new at mid-week. The sideways and choppy trading range continues. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither having a decided edge. That suggests more of the same in the near term. Stay tuned!
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Capitulation Scenario – Here’s His Target
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen thinks Bitcoin (BTC) could still witness another sell-off event en route to printing a fresh bear market low. In a new YouTube video, Cowen tells his 770,000 subscribers that Bitcoin’s one-year running return on investment (ROI) indicator suggests that BTC could be headed for a capitulation event.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Lender Voyager Settles With Executives Who Approved $935,000,000 Loan to Three Arrows Capital: Report
Voyager Digital is deciding not to pursue legal action against company executives who green-lighted the sizable loan contributing to the demise of the crypto lending platform. The troubled firm filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after the now defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) defaulted on a crypto loan valued at $935 million in April 2022 and now worth around $650 million as a result of the bear market.
u.today
E-Smitty Says XRP Might Hit Five Digits, SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30%, Two Major Market Players to Support Ripple in SEC Case: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. XRP price might hit five digits, U.S. record producer E-Smitty makes stunning prediction. U.S. record producer Eric Finnerud, also known as E-Smitty among professional musicians, has recently taken to Twitter to share a prediction on the XRP price. According to him, the Ripple-affiliated token will not only hit $1,000, but will also reach five digits and then go even higher. Previously, E-Smitty stated that XRP will soon be adopted by the entire world, adding that he pays royalties to the musicians he collaborates with using XRP and accepts payments in this cryptocurrency for mixing, mastering, producing and marketing. The idea of XRP skyrocketing in the future is also supported by David Gokhshtein: he claims that if Ripple wins in its legal battle against the SEC, XRP will soar along with the entire crypto market.
ambcrypto.com
Is AVAX gearing up to run a marathon with bulls? These developments suggest…
Avalanche’s native token AVAX recently made its place among the top gainers in the Avalanche ecosystem. This was good news for the token as it gave investors hope for better days ahead. Interestingly, AVAX’s daily chart reflected this development as the price surged by more than 2% in the last 24 hours.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin faces tough daily resistance as BTC price matches UK pound volatility
Bitcoin (BTC) showed no signs of a breakout on Oct. 20 as tantalizing sideways action dragged on. Analyst: Bitcoin range "congested and critical" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD firmly rangebound at around $19,000 overnight, moving only around $400 up or down. United States equities opened with...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] is likely to experience some respite in the market because…
Subject to a positive trend from the S&P 500, Ethereum [ETH] was likely to experience some respite in the market. This was because the altcoin shared some correlation with the index market. According to an update from Santiment, ETH might follow suit with the S&P trend, same with Bitcoin [BTC]....
ambcrypto.com
Tron long-term holders must consider the bear sleep cycle before investing further
Tron [TRX] recently made headlines as it became the official blockchain of the Republic of Dominica. This news coupled with other positive developments happened to boost TRX’s price in the days that follow. Fast forward to 18 October, TRX, at press time, was trading at $0.06254 with a market...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano finds some support at $0.36, but the downtrend remains unbeaten
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Dead cat bounce or can the bulls drive ADA back above $0.4?. At the time of writing, Bitcoin [BTC] was headed higher toward the $19.6k resistance. Over the weekend...
ambcrypto.com
Everything AAVE buyers need to know before opening a long position
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AAVE witnessed a breakout rally after an expected falling wedge reversal. The Development activity and the Open Interest unveiled an uptrend. What does this imply for AAVE’s price?
ambcrypto.com
AVAX sees a gap on the price charts, is this where selling pressure could step in
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Inefficiency on the price charts was spotted, but will it get filled?. The higher timeframe bias remains bearish. Bitcoin [BTC] found some solid footing at the $18.6k mark...
ambcrypto.com
Quant: Before you top-up your QNT bags this week, read this
Quant [QNT] started the new week highly as it ranked number one out of 3928 altcoins according to LunarCrush. The coin rallied 16% in the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap and was trading at $207.75 at press time. However, the glory would be unsung without the exceptional impact of...
