Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Orange Leader
Volleyball teams in home stretch prepping for playoffs, see latest state poll
The high school volleyball regular season is winding down, and teams will soon start prepping for the playoffs. The Bridge City Lady Cardinals (10-0) have already clinched the top playoff seed out of District 22-4A, the third straight season of accomplishing the feat. The Lady Cardinals wrap up the regular season with home matches against Jasper and West Orange-Stark.
Orange Leader
Orangefield cross country teams primed for regionals after strong district showings
ORANGEFIELD – It’s been a banner season for the Orangefield cross country team and second-year head coach Connor Wilbur. It’s been a tremendous season of progress from the opening meet to the District 22-3A Meet last week. The experienced Bobcats stormed to the district team title, while...
Orange Leader
Go in depth with Orange County’s most explosive playmaker — Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Da’Marion Morris
LITTLE CYPRESS – The closer it gets to Halloween, many people tend to have nightmares. For opposing coaches trying to contain Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Da’Marion Morris over the last several seasons, their nightmares never end. Morris, a senior, has been such a key figure for the Battlin’ Bears...
Orange Leader
Gavin Pollock took 3 years off after concussions, now shares why he came back to help supercharge Orangefield
ORANGEFIELD – Finding his place nicely, Orangefield senior strong tackle Gavin Pollock is just proud to be back in the game of football. Pollock played in junior high but suffered concussions in seventh grade and eighth grade and had not played since. But something pulled him back. “I really...
There’s a Texas Cemetery That Supposedly Has a Buried Space Alien
A number of people, myself included, have an interesting fascination with looking at grave markers in cemeteries. I'm especially captivated by headstones that mark the final resting place of someone who lived and passed away well over 100 years ago. I don't consider it some sort of obsession with the...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
KFDM-TV
Fred corner store burglary leads Tyler County deputies to the arrest of siblings
TEXAS — Update: Both of the Knighten sisters have bonded out of the Tyler County Jail after being charged with felony burglary of a building. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office released the following:. On Monday October 17th at approximately 11:20 P.M., Tyler County deputies were patrolling the Fred area...
kjas.com
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
Surveillance video leads to arrest of Tyler County sisters in Fred store burglary
FRED, Texas — A pair of Tyler County sisters were arrested this week for allegedly burglarizing a small store in Fred. Haley Knighten, 21 and Jamie Knighten, 17, were arrested on burglary charges by Tyler County deputies according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. Tyler...
Orange Leader
Check out these amazing contributions. Bridge City High School Alumni Association honor program approches.
BRIDGE CITY — Three former Bridge City High School graduates will be honored Friday as Distinguished Alumni by the Bridge City High School Alumni Association. Anita Cone Murchison, class of 1966; Frank Scales, class of 1977; and Steve Worster, class of 1967, who will be honored posthumously, are receiving the recognitions.
Port Arthur News
Lincoln graduate, former pro pitcher working on new subdivision in Port Arthur
Chuck McElroy will always call Port Arthur his home, and now the retired professional baseball player is set to create homes for others in the city. McElroy Estates will be located near the corner of 39th Street and Tallowood Drive and include 46 single-family homes starting in the $200,000 range.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont,TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday night. The crash happened in the 4500 block of College Street near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply at around 9 p.m.
kogt.com
Fire Destroys Home and Barn
Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
kjas.com
Woman from Kountze dies in Hardin County Crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman from Kountze died in a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 3:00, on Tuesday afternoon, north of Sour Lake. Officers said the crash took place when a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling north on State Highway 326, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline and hit a southbound 2014 Buick SUV, head on.
therecordlive.com
New Orange Rec Center opens for play
For the past weeks while at work, Anthony Dandridge sometimes looks at the glass door and sees the faces of 12-year-olds peering inside like it's Christmas secret. Well, Christmas arrived early this year. It's ready. The Orange Recreation Center is open for play Wednesday after the obligatory ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Orange Leader
Cowboy Church of Orange County Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat fun is this Saturday
Cowboy Church of Orange County Church is hoping you saddle up to celebrate Halloween with them at their Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat this Saturday from 5-8 p.m. The annual Trunk or Treat expanded this year and promises to be bigger and better than ever. “We wanted to get...
Kountze woman killed in head-on crash on Hwy 326 in Hardin County on Tuesday
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left a Kountze woman dead on Tuesday. Martha Suarez, 48, of Kountze, died at the scene of the wreck which happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on...
Port Neches community gathers to mourn loss, remember life of beloved high school senior
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches Community gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember the life of one of their own. Morgan Christian died from an unknown medical condition on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was 17 years old. Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD recognizes National Principals Month
October is National Principals Month, and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees honored the district’s principals at a recent meeting. Pictured, from left, are Ryan DuBose, of LCM High School, Amber Hawk of Little Cypress Elementary, Carie Broussard of Mauriceville Elementary, Heidi Strandberg of Mauriceville Middle School and Michael Ridout of Little Cypress Intermediate.
