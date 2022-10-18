Read full article on original website
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
Jim Montgomery Receiving Heavy Support Amid Bruins’ Fast Start
The start to Jim Montgomery’s tenure as head coach of the Boston Bruins has been great. Through four games, the Bruins lead hockey in goals scored (21), wins (3) and points (6). All of that seems to be good news for Montgomery’s chances at taking home one of the NHL’s end-of-season awards.
Goal of the Season? Suzuki's nasty flip, Rakell's no-look early entries
Canadiens captain takes page out of Datsyuk's book, Penguins forward uses sixth sense. Nicholas Suzuki skates in on a penalty shot, makes a beautiful move and chips the puck over the pad, extending the Canadiens lead to 5-0 in 2nd. 00:31 •. The only thing better than one ridiculously incredible...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Panthers
Playing the latter half of a Sunshine State back-to-back set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0) are in Sunrise, FL, on Wednesday to take on Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (2-1-0). Game time at FLA Live Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on TNT. The local radio...
Comrie makes 46 saves for Sabres in win against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Eric Comrie made an NHL career-high 46 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday. Comrie, an Edmonton native, made his first start in his hometown. He made 22 saves in the third period for his first win with the Sabres since signing a two-year contract July 13.
Adidas, NHL Unveil Sharks Reverse Retro Jerseys
SAN JOSE, CA - adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL®), in partnership with the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today unveiled the team's latest look for the 2022-23 season, the adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jersey. The Sharks Reverse Retro look will present a uniform inspired by the 1974 California Golden Seals, the Bay Area's first NHL team, remixed with a new Sharks wordmark in Seals typography and colors.
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Red Wings in Home Opener
Chicago plays their first home game at the United Center of the 2022-23 season against Detroit. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After a three-game road trip to start the season, the Blackhawks return to the United Center to play the...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES
FLAMES (3-0-0) vs. SABRES (2-1-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli (2) Sabres:. Points - Rasmus Dahlin (4) Goals - Dahlin (3) Special Teams:. Flames:
Canes Reveal Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes revealed their 2022 Reverse Retro jersey Thursday, as adidas launched the second iteration of their league-wide campaign. The "reversed" version of the team's current white road sweater, the team will wear them twice at PNC Arena this season:. Sunday, November 6 vs. Toronto. Sunday,...
Golden Goose
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There were very few days, starting from the age of 5, that Alex Goligoski wasn't playing hockey. With Grand Rapids' Southwest Rink just two blocks from his childhood home, the passion for hockey started on the elementary school's outdoor ice and continued to blossom through the years.
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
Recap: Svechnikov Scores Three, But Canes Fall To Oilers
After playing a key role in Monday's victory over Seattle by contributing two goals in the second period, Svechnikov one-upped his own performance tonight. #37 struck twice in the middle stanza for a second consecutive contest, giving him his fourth and fifth goals of the year. Both showcasing his elite-level...
Ullmark's Stellar Showing Secures SO Win for B's
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery was asking, politely, for one more stop. "Please make another save," he said. "That's the only thing going through my mind." Boston's bench boss had plenty of time to hope for the best as the Ducks pounced on a Bruins' turnover deep in Anaheim own end that left all three Black & Gold skaters below the circles. Linus Ullmark was alone on an island as a trio of Ducks stormed all the way back up the ice with Ryan Strome leading what was nearly a 3-on-0 and the game on his stick.
The Friday Forecheck: On Resilience, Leadership and Scoring-by-Committee
By far, the primary storyline of the Flyers' early season has been resilience. A team that went 5-36-4 when trailing first last season -- and winless when trailing at any point by two goals -- is off the 3-1-0 start this season despite having trailed first in every game and trailing by two goals in each of the last three games. Even in the Flyers' 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, Philadelphia pushed back from a 2-0 deficit, getting the game to the third period tied.
Dahlin sets NHL mark, Sabres deal Flames first loss
CALGARY -- Rasmus Dahlin became the first defenseman in NHL history to score in each of the first four games of a season in the Buffalo Sabres' 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Dahlin is also the second defenseman in Sabres history to have a...
3 Takeaways: Isles Swarm Sharks in 5-2 Win
Oliver Wahlstrom scores a pair, Casey Cizikas sizzles and Semyon Varlamov picks up first win of the season. The New York Islanders were circling on Tuesday night. Despite falling behind 1-0 to the San Jose Sharks in the first period, the Islanders kicked their game up a level, scoring five of the next six goals en route to a decisive 5-2 win at UBS Arena.
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 21
* Juraj Slafkovsky tallied for the first time in his NHL career, while fellow No. 1 pick Rasmus Dahlin achieved a first-of-its-kind goal streak in the Sabres' victory at Scotiabank Saddledome. * Slafkovsky and Dahlin weren't the only No. 1 picks to shine Thursday, with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins...
Projected Lineup: October 20 at Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB. - With a 3-0 start under their belts, the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be turning to Frederik Andersen once again in net Thursday as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Andersen has started in two out of the team's three wins thus far this season, turning away 53...
PREVIEW: Panthers host Lightning for first Battle of Florida of 2022-23
SUNRISE, Fla. - There's always fireworks when these two clubs clash. Getting together for the first Battle of Florida of the 2022-23 season, the Florida Panthers will look to strike the first blow when they welcome the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning to FLA Live Arena on Friday. Despite being...
